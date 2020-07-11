Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Lightning brings stoppage to Truck Series race at Kentucky

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Lightning in the area has brought out a red flag stoppage of Saturday’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

NASCAR has issued a warning to all team members and others in the track area to seek shelter.

There have been 70 laps completed in the scheduled 150-lap event. Sheldon Creed is listed as the race leader, followed by Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter and Austin Hill.

The first two stages — 35 laps each — were able to be completed before the race stoppage. Zane Smith earned his first career stage win in Stage 1, while Creed earned his third stage win of the 2020 season in Stage 2.

Weather radar does not look promising. With the first two stages complete, the race would be considered official if NASCAR decides to call the event.

Per NASCAR rules, races are placed on hold for a minimum of 30 minutes if lightning is detected within an eight-mile range of a racetrack.

We’ll keep you posted as conditions warrant. Please check back.

Ty Gibbs wins second ARCA race of season

Photo courtesy: ARCA Menards Series
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT
Ty Gibbs, grandson of NASCAR team owner and former Super Bowl winning head coach Joe Gibbs, won his second race of the season in Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Kentucky Speedway.

The 17-year-old Gibbs beat runner-up Bret Holmes to the checkered flag by 1.247 seconds. It was Holmes’ best career finish in 67 starts in ARCA competition. Points leader Michael Self finished third, followed by Sam Mayer and Drew Dollar.

Gibbs has now won two of the four starts he’s made in the series this season. He also won at Pocono, finished third in his season opener at Phoenix and was 15th last week at Indianapolis.

Gibbs has now won seven races across the ARCA Menards, East and West series over the previous two seasons.

With Satuday’s victory, Gibbs became Kentucky Speedway’s youngest race winner at 17 years, nine months and seven days, breaking the previous mark held by two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch, who had just turned 18 when he won at the 1.5-mile track back in 2003.

Hailie Deegan wrecked on Lap 77 and finished 14th, dropping her from second to fourth in the point standings, 24 points now behind series leader Michael Self.

The ARCA Menards Series’ next race is next Saturday, July 18, at Iowa Speedway, the seventh race of the season. It will be televised live on MAVTV and streamed on TrackPass on NBC Gold.

Click here for Saturday’s race results.

 

Results, standings after rain-shortened Kentucky Truck race

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
Sheldon Creed earned his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race in Saturday’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.

The race was shortened by rain. Only two stages – each 35 laps for a total of 70 laps in what was schedled to be a 150-lap event – were able to be run before NASCAR called trucks to pit road prior to the start of the third and final stage due to lightning and then the race was called roughly 30 minutes later due to heavy rain.

MORE: Sheldon Creed wins rain-shortened Trucks race at Kentucky

ThorSport Racing took the next three positions: Kentucky native Ben Rhodes finished second, followed by defending Truck Series champion Matt Crafton, who earned his best finish of the season, and Johnny Sauter in fourth. Austin Hill rounded out the top five.

Click here for race results

Austin Hill remains No. 1 in the Truck Series standings. With the win, Creed moves up two spots to second place — 46 points behind Hill — and assures himself a playoff berth. Rhodes dropped one spot from second to third (57 points behind Hill), followed by Christian Eckes (-71, climbed two spots) and Grant Enfinger (-72 points, dropped two spots) and Zane Smith (also -72, gained one spot).

Click here for updated driver standings

Sheldon Creed wins rain-shortened Truck race at Kentucky

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT
Sheldon Creed timed things just right — and wound up with his first career NASCAR Truck Series win in Saturday’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.

The 22-year Creed took the lead with 19 laps to go in Stage 2 and then held on to earn his third stage win of the season.

With 70 laps and the first two stages completed in the scheduled 150-lap event, instead of preparing for the restart for the third and final stage, NASCAR officials brought teams to pit road due to lightning in the area of the Sparta, Kentucky track.

A red flag race stoppage was called and then roughly 30 minutes later and with heavy rain coming down, the race was called official and Creed was scored the race winner.

MORE: Results, standings after Kentucky Truck race

“This is an odd first win,” Creed said in a post-race teleconference. “I always said I’d be good rather than have luck, and everybody else has been (the opposite), but today I’ll take the luck.

“I miss the fans, normal schedules, everything about it. I have 37 Truck starts today and finally got a win. I’m definitely going to enjoy it tonight.”

Creed’s best finishes prior to capturing Saturday’s win were second-place finishes during races last season at Eldora and Michigan, as well as a third-place finish two weeks ago at Pocono.

Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter — all ThorSport Racing drivers — and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith (first career stage win)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Sheldon Creed (third stage win of season)

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Defending Truck Series champ Matt Crafton, who has struggled for much of the season, earned his best finish of 2020 with a third-place finish. It also helped bring Crafton from 31 points out of the 10th and final playoff spot to 22 points back after the rain-shortened race was called.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Spencer Boyd completed just one lap before his engine blew up, knocking him out of the race.

NOTABLE: Codie Rohrbaugh, carrying a special paint scheme for 8-year-old Joshua Shirk, who was in a near-fatal kayaking accident on May 17, lost control of his truck and wrecked out on Lap 13. It was the second straight race Rohrbaugh wrecked out early, having been involved in a Lap 1 wreck at Pocono two weeks ago.

WHAT’S NEXT: The series moves to Texas Motor Speedway for the Vankor 350, Saturday July 18 at 8 p.m. ET (FS1 and MRN).

Sunday’s Cup race at Kentucky: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
The final 10-race stretch of the regular season begins for the Cup Series Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

After years of mostly only racing under the lights there, the series will race in the daytime.

Can Kyle Busch, who starts from the pole, earn his first Cup win of 2020?

Here’s all the info you need for Sunday’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START:  The command to start engines is at 2:43 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:54 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:35 p.m by Darrell and Stevie Waltrip. The national anthem will be performed at 2:36 p.m. by Robert Randolph.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 79 degrees and a 58% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick beat Matt Kenseth to win the Brickyard 400.

LAST RACE AT KENTUCKY: Kurt Busch defeated younger brother Kyle Busch for the win.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Catch up on NBC Sports’ coverage:

