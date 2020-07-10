Time for Part II of the Xfinity Series doubleheader at Kentucky Speedway.
Xfinity teams return to the 1.5-mile speedway tonight for the Alsco 300.
The top-15 finishers from Thursday night’s race have been inverted, resulting in Myatt Snider starting on the pole for tonight’s race. Jesse Little will start second.
Here’s all the info you need for the race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be at 8:05 p.m by Tyler Reddick. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:14 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 10:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 6 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:57 p.m by Larry Campbell of Kentucky Raceway Ministries. The national anthem will be performed at 7:58 p.m. by Felita LaRock, former lead vocalist, United States Air Force Band of Flight.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly clear skies, a high of 81 degrees and a 2% of rain predicted at the start of the race.
Teams also are mindful that the regular season finale will be at Daytona International Speedway, which could lead to a surprise winner. Three of the last five Cup points races at Daytona saw a driver score either their first or second career Cup win: Dillon, Erik Jones and Justin Haley.
Teams already are trying different strategies to get away from 16th in the standings or climb into a potential playoff spot.
Matt DiBenedetto entered the Pocono doubleheader weekend 15th in the standings. Focusing on stage results, he scored 17 stage points in the two races that weekend and added 11 stage points last weekend at Indy.
“Stage points can just make such a huge difference, especially this point in the year when the point stuff is really starting to settle out a little bit,” DiBenedetto said after the Pocono weekend. “People are settling in place, so you’ve got to take everything you can get because that makes a big difference as far as securing a solid spot in the playoffs.”
Those 28 stage points he’s earned the past three races helped DiBenedetto climb to 12th in the standings heading to Kentucky. He’s scored 26 more stage points than Clint Bowyer the past three races. That 26-point advantage helped put DiBenedetto three points ahead of Bowyer in standings.
William Byron won the first stage last weekend at Indy and collected 10 stage points (and one playoff point) after crew chief Chad Knaus had Byron stay on track under caution when most of the leaders did pit with eight laps left in the stage. Byron restarted in the lead and held that position for the final four laps of the stage under green.
Another driver who has benefitted from a strategy focused on stage points is Dillon. He’s scored 18 stage points the past three races to nine stage points by Jones. Dillon holds what would be the final playoff spot by six points on Jones.
The reigning series champion has one win in the last 38 races but heads to a Kentucky Speedway that has been good to him, even though Kurt Busch nipped his younger brother for the win in last year’s race.
Kyle Busch has two wins in nine starts at Kentucky and leads all drivers in top-five finishes (seven), top-10 finishes (eight) and laps led (621) at the track.
Busch’s lone victory in the last 38 races came in last year’s championship race in Miami. In that same span, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates have combined to win 14 races.
Also during that 38-race stretch, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have combined to win 16 races (42.1%). Each has eight wins in that time.
3. Speeding on pit road
Here’s a look at the number of pit road speeding penalties drivers have had in the first 16 races of the Cup season:
With Jimmie Johnson missing last weekend’s race at Indianapolis after testing positive for COVID-19, his consecutive starts streak ended at 663, ranking fifth on the all-time list. Johnson has since been cleared to race this weekend at Kentucky Speedway.
Kevin Harvick ranks sixth on the list of longest consecutive starts streak with 656 consecutive starts heading into Sunday’s race at Kentucky Speedway.
Chevrolet teams are winless in their last eight Cup races and the manufacturer has one win in nine races at Kentucky. That victory came last year with Kurt Busch beating Kyle Busch at the finish.
Since Chase Elliott won the second Charlotte race in late May, Chevy drivers have not won. Elliott finished second in Miami, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second at Talladega and Matt Kenseth was second at Indianapolis.
Justin Allgaier was released early Friday morning from a local Sparta, Kentucky area hospital after being evaluated following his last-lap crash in Thursday night’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.
According to a tweet from his team, JR Motorsports, “Justin Allgaier was treated and released from a local hospital early this morning for non-racing related medical purposes following last night’s event at Kentucky Speedway. He will undergo further evaluation today before being cleared to race.”
The second race of the Xfinity Series weekend doubleheader at Kentucky will take place tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
Update from JR Motorsports:
Justin Allgaier was treated and released from a local hospital early this morning for non-racing related medical purposes following last night’s event at Kentucky Speedway. He will undergo further evaluation today before being cleared to race.
Allgaier’s wife, Ashley, was upset at several rumors that appeared on social media regarding her husband’s condition which ultimately were proven to be false.
I cannot believe I have to say this … but there are rumors & untrue tweets going around about what @j_allgaier is being evaluated for. If it didn’t come from the JRM camp or myself or a creditable source, do NOT believe it. People are unbelievably disgusting to start rumors.
Austin Cindric won Thursday night’s Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway in overtime for his first victory of the season.
Cindric beat Riley Herbst and Ross Chastain to claim the victory. While it is his third Xfinity Series win, it is Cindric’s first NASCAR win on an oval track.
“I don’t care what shape the track is, if it’s dirt, oval, I don’t care,” Cindric told FS1. “I’m just happy this Snap-On Ford Mustang is in Victory Lane. We’ve come so close all year. … I’m pumped. This is awesome. I’d love to be able to come back and do another performance like that tomorrow night.”
The Team Penske driver led 41 of the race’s 136 laps.
Briscoe was second on the overtime restart, but got loose exiting Turn 2 causing him to fall back. Cindric’s win comes after Briscoe won three of the last four races.
“I love the guy, but he’s won enough,” Cindric joked.
The overtime finish was created by a Harrison Burton spin in Turn 3 with four laps left in the scheduled distance.
The race was the first of a doubleheader for Xfinity at Kentucky with the second race set for 8 p.m. ET Friday night. The top-15 finishers for tonight’s race will be inverted for tomorrow’s starting lineup. Myatt Snider and Jesse Little will start on the front row.
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Riley Herbst finished runner-up for the second time this season … Ross Chastain bounced back from an early speedway penalty and incident with Brett Moffitt to earn his third-place finish. He’s finished in the top three in four of the last five races … Michael Annett finished sixth for his third consecutive top-10 finish … Kyle Weatherman placed eighth for his best career finish.