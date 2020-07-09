Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Justin Allgaier taken to hospital for further evaluation after last-lap crash

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after he was involved in a last-lap crash in Thursday night’s Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway.

The wreck occurred in overtime and involved four drivers: Allgaier, Kody Vanderwal, Timmy Hill and Ronnie Bassett Jr.

The other drivers were checked and released from the infield care center.

The Xfinity Series is set to hold its second race of a doubleheader at Kentucky Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Race results, points after Thursday’s Xfinity race at Kentucky

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Austin Cindric won Thursday night’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway, beating Riley Herbst for his first win of the season.

Cindric is the eighth different winner this season.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo.

Click here for the race results.

Point Standings

Briscoe retains his lead in the standings with 16-point advantage over Noah Gragson.

The top five is completed by Cindric (-45 points), Chastain (-48) and Justin Haley (-112).

Click here for the full standings.

Austin Cindric wins Xfinity race at Kentucky in overtime

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT
Austin Cindric won Thursday night’s Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway in overtime for his first victory of the season.

Cindric beat Riley Herbst and Ross Chastain to claim the victory. While it is his third Xfinity Series win, it is Cindric’s first NASCAR win on an oval track.

“I don’t care what shape the track is, if it’s dirt, oval, I don’t care,” Cindric told FS1. “I’m just happy this Snap-On Ford Mustang is in Victory Lane. We’ve come so close all year. … I’m pumped. This is awesome. I’d love to be able to come back and do another performance like that tomorrow night.”

The Team Penske driver led 41 of the race’s 136 laps.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo.

Briscoe was second on the overtime restart, but got loose exiting Turn 2 causing him to fall back. Cindric’s win comes after Briscoe won three of the last four races.

“I love the guy, but he’s won enough,” Cindric joked.

The overtime finish was created by a Harrison Burton spin in Turn 3 with four laps left in the scheduled distance.

The race was the first of a doubleheader for Xfinity at Kentucky with the second race set for 8 p.m. ET Friday night. The top-15 finishers for tonight’s race will be inverted for tomorrow’s starting lineup. Myatt Snider and Jesse Little will start on the front row.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Riley Herbst finished runner-up for the second time this season … Ross Chastain bounced back from an early speedway penalty and incident with Brett Moffitt to earn his third-place finish. He’s finished in the top three in four of the last five races … Michael Annett finished sixth for his third consecutive top-10 finish … Kyle Weatherman placed eighth for his best career finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jeb Burton and Brandon Jones wrecked on the first lap. Burton spun in Turn 2 and collected Jones, who was eliminated for his third consecutive DNF … Brandon Brown wrecked from contact with Justin Haley with 46 laps to go. He finished 27th … Colby Howard wrecked with 14 laps to go. He finished 32nd.

WHAT’S NEXT: Race No. 2 at Kentucky Speedway, Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Glow in the dark: Cup cars get new look for All-Star Race

All-Star Race
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race will be a little brighter than expected.

NASCAR announced Thursday that the exhibition night race at Bristol Motor Speedway will see certain competitors racing with underglow lights on their cars.

Cars that have automatically qualified for the event will have the lights.

Drivers who have already clinched an All-Star Race spot: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

The light placement was first seen on Chip Ganassi Racing cars at Champion’s Week 2019 in Nashville during a burnout competition.

The best looking NASCAR burnout you'll ever see.

This might be the best looking NASCAR burnout you’ll ever see. 💨Monster Energy | Kurt Busch

Posted by Chip Ganassi Racing on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The lights are the latest change NASCAR has made for the event, which will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time.

The race will feature the introduction of the choose rule. The rule designates a spot on the track where a driver must select if they wish to restart on the inside lane or outside lane.

Cars will also have special paint schemes that shift the numbers on the side of the cars over for sponsor placement.

Here is what upcoming NASCAR Cup races fans can attend

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT
Wednesday saw NASCAR announce the remaining regular season schedule for all three national series, including six Cup Series races.

In total, 10 Cup points races and the All-Star Race remain in the regular season, beginning with Sunday’s race at Kentucky Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not all tracks are allowing fans to attend.

Here are the fan policies for the remainder of the Cup Series regular season.

Kentucky Speedway (Sunday)

Fans will not be allowed to attend.

 

All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (July 15)

Up to 30,000 fans will be allowed to attend the race.

 

Texas Motor Speedway (July 19)

Fans making up to 50% of the track’s capacity will be allowed to attend.

 

Kansas Speedway (July 23)

Fans will not be able to attend.

 

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Aug. 2)

Roughly 19,000 fans will be able to attend.

 

Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 8-9)

Fans will not be able to attend.

 

Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 16 and Aug. 29)

“We’re working towards having fans and hopefully we’ll have some news on when we’re going to go on sale in the next couple of days,” said track president Chip Wile Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

 

Dover International Speedway (Aug. 22 – 23)

Speedway officials remain in consultation with local, state and federal health officials, as well as Delaware Gov. John Carney, on whether fans will be allowed in the stands with appropriate social distancing for the August events.