Race results, points after Thursday’s Xfinity race at Kentucky

Austin Cindric won Thursday night’s Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway in overtime for his first victory of the season.

Cindric beat Riley Herbst and Ross Chastain to claim the victory. While it is his third Xfinity Series win, it is Cindric’s first NASCAR win on an oval track.

“I don’t care what shape the track is, if it’s dirt, oval, I don’t care,” Cindric told FS1. “I’m just happy this Snap-On Ford Mustang is in Victory Lane. We’ve come so close all year. … I’m pumped. This is awesome. I’d love to be able to come back and do another performance like that tomorrow night.”

The Team Penske driver led 41 of the race’s 136 laps.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo.

Briscoe was second on the overtime restart, but got loose exiting Turn 2 causing him to fall back. Cindric’s win comes after Briscoe won three of the last four races.

“I love the guy, but he’s won enough,” Cindric joked.

The overtime finish was created by a Harrison Burton spin in Turn 3 with four laps left in the scheduled distance.

The race was the first of a doubleheader for Xfinity at Kentucky with the second race set for 8 p.m. ET Friday night. The top-15 finishers for tonight’s race will be inverted for tomorrow’s starting lineup. Myatt Snider and Jesse Little will start on the front row.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Riley Herbst finished runner-up for the second time this season … Ross Chastain bounced back from an early speedway penalty and incident with Brett Moffitt to earn his third-place finish. He’s finished in the top three in four of the last five races … Michael Annett finished sixth for his third consecutive top-10 finish … Kyle Weatherman placed eighth for his best career finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jeb Burton and Brandon Jones wrecked on the first lap. Burton spun in Turn 2 and collected Jones, who was eliminated for his third consecutive DNF … Brandon Brown wrecked from contact with Justin Haley with 46 laps to go. He finished 27th … Colby Howard wrecked with 14 laps to go. He finished 32nd.

WHAT’S NEXT: Race No. 2 at Kentucky Speedway, Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on FS1