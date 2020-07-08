Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Harvick takes hot streak to Kentucky, one of his last winless tracks

By Daniel McFadinJul 8, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the last two months, things have been going very well for Kevin Harvick.

In the 12 races since the Cup Series returned to competition on May 17 – with Harvick’s win at Darlington – the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has accumulated four victories, seven top fives and an additional three top 10s.

This year marks the eighth time Harvick has reached or exceeded four wins in a season. The only other time he’s had four wins prior to race No. 17 was 2018 when he had five. It was also in 2018 that Harvick went on to win a career-best eight races in a season.

Among his victories this year was his June 27 win at Pocono Raceway, his first on the three-turn speedway.

That left only two active Cup tracks the 44-year-old driver has yet to win on – Kentucky Speedway and the Charlotte Roval.

Harvick gets his 10th attempt to win at Kentucky on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Through nine starts, the 1.5-mile track hasn’t been too kind to Harvick.

In fact, while he’s led 128 laps there, those all came in the 2016 race. He trails only Jimmie Johnson (206 laps led) among active lap leaders who have not won at Kentucky.

He goes into Sunday’s race with just one Kentucky top-five finish (2018) and five top 10s.

Working in Harvick’s favor now is his 1.5-mile program. He’s led the most laps in four of the last seven races on 1.5-mile tracks.

In the five races at 1.5-mile tracks this season he’s led a total of 306 laps, including 151 in his win at Atlanta.

Following his win Sunday in the Brickyard 400, his second in a row and third overall there, Harvick was asked what it felt like to be competing at such a high level this season.

“I think when you look at the root of the equation, it’s the team, right?” Harvick said. “It’s the crew chief (Rodney Childers) and the driver that have been together, the engineer. We had one engineer move on, but we’ve had the same engineer with Dax (Gerringer). You keep adding little pieces to keep making that puzzle come together and fit together well. But experience plays a big role in this.

“I think for us, when we come to the racetrack, I know I have to be prepared. I know every guy on my team is going to be prepared and has done everything he can during that week leading up to that race to do 100% of his job. If you’re not prepared, you’ve let every person down because that’s the type of team we’ve been fortunate to put together over the last seven years.

“Everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing allowed us to do that from the beginning. It keeps progressing. You keep getting more and more details out of things because you keep the people together, and everybody believes in what I just said. If you don’t do 100% of your job during the week, you have let the rest of the team down because they have.”

Chandler Smith ready for first intermediate Truck Series start

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 8, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

You might say Chandler Smith is growing up a little bit more this weekend.

Having turned 18 years old less than two weeks ago, the Talking Rock, Georgia native will compete in his first career 1.5-mile NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series race Saturday at Kentucky Speedway (6 p.m. ET on FS1). It will also be his first Truck start of 2020.

Smith, who made four Truck Series starts last season, with three top five finishes and one other top 10 showing, will be back behind the wheel of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra once again.

“Overall I’m really excited,” Smith said in a Wednesday video conference call. “I’ve gotten a bit of (simulator) time in and my new crew chief, Danny Stockman, we’ve done a lot of studying together and the whole team feels like we’re gonna go there and we’re gonna be really hard to beat even though it’s my first time on an intermediate (track).”

Smith — who already has two wins this season in the ARCA Menards Series — is going to Kentucky to win.

“My No. 51 JBL crew has already won three races this season (including two wins by Busch),” Smith said. “So I don’t see any problem on making it a fourth win for these guys.

“They’re a very good team. Danny’s a very good crew chief, the chemistry and everything between me and the team is just as good as it was last year when I was with the 51. So I think we’re going to be really tough to beat. But I think the ultimate goal is I’m a rookie and let’s get all 150 laps in and gain experience.”

That may be easier said than done. Not only is this Smith’s first career Truck Series start on an intermediate length track, he also will take the green flag with no actual on-track practice or qualifying time.

“I’m not as nervous about it as I was before yesterday,” Smith said. “I had a meeting yesterday with Danny, my engineer and I told them I think I’m gonna be fine, the only thing to worry about is air. I mean, I’ve been struggling a lot on these bigger tracks (via the simulator) and we’ve been racing around people and getting in dirty air and getting too tight and so forth.

“They kind of helped me there and described a little more and kind of helped me with situations and finding out stuff and I think we’ll be really good now.”

Now that he’s of legal age at least in NASCAR terms to race on all sizes of tracks, Smith is ready for his career to move ahead even further.

“This opens up running for championships potentially now and actually be able to run every single racetrack,” he said. “That’s big for me because anything I’ve ever done before was short tracks, a mile tops like I ran Iowa last year, for instance. So this is gonna be big for me. I’m really excited for it.

“I have expectations for myself and I set my expectations a lot higher than other people do for myself, honestly. And I feel like that’s kind of why I am where I am today because I set those expectations and I’m going to work twice as hard to meet those expectations.

“I’m with the 51 JBL team with Kyle Busch Motorsports and that’s definitely one of the best teams out there right now in the trucks. So yes, there’s a little pressure because how much success the 51 team runs with, but I think with my getting in there and Dany working together, I think the chemistry between me and Danny … is going to be really hard to beat.”

The big boss, Kyle Busch, has also been a key influence upon Smith.

“Kyle treats me great,” Smith said. “I loaded him up with a bunch of questions about Kentucky and he was free handed and we talked for about 30 minutes. He’s a very good dude for me, always been right for me, always put a lot of trust in me and he thinks I’m worthy enough to get into the truck that he’s in. That puts a lot of relief and also pressure on me, somebody else believes in me like that.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Thursday night’s Xfinity race at Kentucky: Start time, forecast and more

By Daniel McFadinJul 8, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A stretch of five races in four days at Kentucky Speedway begins Thursday night with the first of two Xfinity Series races.

It will mark the second doubleheader of the year for the Xfinity Series.

Can Chase Briscoe keep up a winning pace that’s seen him win three times in the last four races (and five overall thus far in the season’s first 13 races)?

Here’s all the info you need for Thursday night’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 8:13 p.m by Shady Rays CEO Chris Ratterman. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:24 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 1 p.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 6 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 8:05 p.m by Jason Romano. The national anthem will be performed at 8:06 p.m. by Matthew Grant.

DISTANCE: The race is 134 laps (201 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 88 degrees and a 0% chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Briscoe defeated Justin Haley and Noah Gragson to win on the Indianapolis road course.

LAST RACE AT KENTUCKY: Cole Custer beat Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick.

STARTING LINEUP: Check back for the starting lineup.

Fans won’t attend Kansas Speedway race weekend

Kansas Speedway
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 8, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kansas Speedway announced Wednesday that fans will not be able to attend its July 23-25 race weekend due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The weekend will feature one Cup race, a Xfinity race, two Truck Series events and an ARCA Menards Series race.

“Over the past month, we have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts as well as state and federal officials to determine if we could run our rescheduled July NASCAR weekend with fans in attendance,” track president Pat Warren said in a press release. “After careful and extensive consideration for the health and safety of our fans and the local community, we determined that the most prudent course of action would be to host the races without fans.

“While it was a difficult decision, the well-being of everyone who comes to our venue is paramount. We appreciate the patience and support from our fans, and look forward to our fall NASCAR weekend, October 16-18.”

Up to 30,000 fans are expected to attend the July 15 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. A limited number of fans are expected for the July 19 Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway and up to 19,000 fans are expected for the Aug. 2 Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

NASCAR reveals schedule through end of Cup regular season

NASCAR
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 8, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR has revealed its updated schedule through the end of the Cup regular season, plus dates for the Xfinity, Trucks and the ARCA Menards series.

The stretch of announced races begins Aug. 7 and ends on Aug. 30.

The Cup Series schedule includes doubleheaders at Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 8-9) and Dover International Speedway (Aug. 22 – 23) and two visits to Daytona International Speedway.

While the Cup regular season will end on Daytona’s 2.5-mile oval (Aug. 29), the first visit to the track will be for a race on Daytona’s road course (Aug. 16), which replaces the originally scheduled race at Watkins Glen International that has been forced to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions in New York State.

All three national series and ARCA will holds races on the 3.56-mile Daytona road course.

“Daytona International Speedway has a storied history like no other in motorsports,” speedway President Chip Wile said in a press release. “The sport of NASCAR gets to add a surprise chapter of road course racing to the venue’s legacy. Throughout the years, we have had many memorable moments with sports cars and motorcycles, but now NASCAR will take center stage on the road course at the World Center of Racing.”

Complete details on the road-course weekend, including fan attendance, are currently being finalized and will be announced in the near future.

These will be the first NASCAR points races held on Daytona’s roval. The Cup Series was originally set to debut on the road course with next year’s Busch Clash.

This will be the first season without a NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International since the Cup Series returned there in 1986 after not racing there since 1965.

The layout of the Daytona road course.“This is an unprecedented time in the history of our nation and Watkins Glen International,” WGI President Michael Printup said in a press release. “The dynamic situation we are all confronting is impacting our daily lives and activities in unimaginable ways. While we are disappointed we will not experience NASCAR in New York this year, as we look broadly at the current pandemic in our country and around the world, we must focus first on everyone’s safety and well-being as NASCAR seeks the best way to continue delivering a remarkable on-track product week after week.”

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona (Aug. 16) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway; the Truck Series will not run on the dirt at Eldora Speedway (originally scheduled for July 30) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (originally scheduled for Sept. 6) and have been realigned for dates and locations to be determined.

“As a community, racers and race fans need to heed the advice of our local doctors and nurses: practice social distancing; wear a cloth face covering, bandana or mask; wash your hands; and keep sanitizer at the ready,” Roger Slack, general manager of Eldora Speedway, said in a press release. “The virus knows no county line or state border and it’s on all of us to do our part to stop the spread. Until we do so, Eldora and a lot of speedways are going to sit empty.”

The Xfinity Series will not run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (originally scheduled for May 30) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined. The Xfinity Series will not run at Michigan (originally scheduled for June 6) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.

The Truck Series race at Gateway at WWT Raceway on Aug. 30 will be part of a same-day doubleheader with IndyCar. Fans will be allowed to attend the event.

Below is the full schedule slate announced by NASCAR.

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

Aug. 7 at Michigan: Truck race (6 p.m. on FS1)

Aug. 8 at Road America: Xfinity race (Noon on NBCSN)

Aug. 8 at Michigan: Cup race (4 p.m. on NBCSN)

Aug. 9 at Michigan: ARCA race (1 p.m. on MavTV)

Aug. 9 at Michigan: Cup race (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Aug. 14 at Daytona road course: ARCA race (5 p.m. on MavTV)

Aug. 15 at Daytona road course: Xfinity race (3 p.m. on NBCSN)

Aug. 16 at Daytona road course: Truck race (Noon on FS1)

Aug. 16 at Daytona road course: Cup race (3 p.m. on NBC)

Aug. 21 at Dover: ARCA race (2 p.m. on Trackpass)

Aug. 21 at Dover: Truck race (5 p.m. on FS1)

Aug. 22 at Dover: Xfinity race (12:30 p.m. on NBCSN)

Aug. 22 at Dover: Cup race (4 p.m. on NBCSN)

Aug. 23 at Dover: Xfinity race (1 p.m. on NBCSN)

Aug. 23 at Dover: Cup race (4 p.m. on NBCSN)

Aug. 28 at Daytona: Xfinity race (7:30 p.m. on NBCSN)

Aug. 29 at WWT Raceway: ARCA race (6 p.m. on MavTV)

Aug. 29 at Daytona: Cup regular season finale (7:30 p.m. on NBC)

Aug. 30 at WWT Raceway: Truck race (Noon on FS1)