Zach Price, tire changer on Ryan Blaney‘s No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang who was injured in a pit road incident Sunday in Indianapolis, will not attend this weekend’s race at Kentucky Speedway.
A Team Penske statement issued Tuesday afternoon said:
“Zach Price continues to recover at home from a lower left leg injury sustained following Sunday’s pit road incident at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Curtis Thompson will serve as rear tire changer for the No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang this weekend at Kentucky.”
Price was struck by the car of Brennan Poole on pit road. Price was taken by ambulance to an Indianapolis-area hospital after the incident for examination and treatment and was subsequently released to return home to the Charlotte area.
Thompson is a rear tire changer on the No. 32 Go Fas Racing team. Team Penske provides the pit crew for the No. 32 team. Thompson shifted to replace Price on Blaney’s team for the remainder of Sunday’s race.
Glad Zach Price is feeling alright. Thats a scary scene for sure, even worse when I saw the replay. Them guys are warriors. All of them.
— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) July 6, 2020