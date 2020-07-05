Tire changer taken to hospital after being struck on pit road

Zach Price, a tire changer for Ryan Blaney ‘s team, was transported to a local hospital after he was struck by Brennan Poole ‘s car in a pit road melee early in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The pile-up occurred near the entrance to pit road. It involved Justin Allgaier, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Poole and Martin Truex Jr.

After avoiding being hit by Allgiaer, Price was hit by Poole he and then scooted behind Blaney’s car to avoid further danger. Blaney’s jackman had to leap on the car’s roof to being hit. Afterward, Price was placed on a stretcher and put in an ambulance. He gave a thumbs up before he was put in the ambulance.

Blaney’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, told the driver Price was doing well but would be out for a while.

The red flag was displayed in order to clean up the incident.

Truex and LaJoie were eliminated from the race. Allgaier attempted to continue, but went to the garage on Lap 22, ending his day. Stenhouse and Poole also tried to continue but were unable to maintain minimum speed, ending their day.

Allgaier was driving in the place of Jimmie Johnson, who is missing the race after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“(Poole) actually got in the back of me, I didn’t know if I got (Price) or not,” Allgaier told NBC. “Once the wreck started happening in front of us and we all got bottled up there, one car after another was getting run into. Just a shame.”