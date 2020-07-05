Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kevin Harvick powers to Brickyard 400 win in overtime

By Dustin LongJul 5, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick pulled away on an overtime restart to win his second consecutive Brickyard 400 and third in his career Sunday night at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Harvick inherited the lead after Denny Hamlin blew a tire and crashed while leading with less than 10 laps left.

Matt Kenseth finished second and was followed by Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and rookie Cole Custer, who gave Harvick the push on the restart.

Hamlin appeared headed for his first Brickyard 400 win until he brought out the caution on Lap 155. A right front tire went down in Turn 1 as he led.  He was the second Joe Gibbs Racing driver to crash after a tire went down. Erik Jones was eliminated earlier in the race

Harvick’s win gave Stewart-Haas Racing a sweep of the NASCAR portion of this historic weekend at Indy that saw the series share the facility with the NTT IndyCar Series. SHR’s Chase Briscoe won Saturday’s Xfinity race on the road course.

Earlier in the race, Zach Price, rear tire changer for Ryan Blaney‘s team, was transported to a local hospital after he was struck by Brennan Poole‘s car on pit road. The incident happened as several cars crashed on pit road during the competition caution on Lap 14. Price gave a thumbs up while on a stretcher before he was loaded into an ambulance. He was transported to a local hospital. Those in the crash included Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Justin Allgaier, who was driving in place of Jimmie Johnson because Johnson has contracted COVID-19.

The race started about an hour late because of lightning within an 8-mile radius of the speedway.

STAGE 1 WINNER: William Byron

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

NOTABLE: Sunday marked the first time since 1958 that Daytona did not host a Cup race on or near July 4.

NEXT RACE: The series races at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12 at Kentucky Speedway.

Denny Hamlin crashes from lead near end of Brickyard 400

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin wrecked while leading on Lap 154 of 200 of Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

Hamlin hit the Turn 1 wall after his right front tire went down. Hamlin was leading Kevin Harvick and Matt Kenseth at the time.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had led previous 19 laps before the incident. Hamlin, who was seeking his first Brickyard 400 victory, leads the series with four wins this year.

It is his first DNF of the season.

 

Erik Jones eliminated after hard crash in Brickyard 400

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT
Erik Jones was eliminated from Sunday’s Brickyard 400 after a hard single-car crash on Lap 75.

Jones was running in 10th when his No. 20 Toyota hit the outside wall in Turn 3. Jones was able to exit his car.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver entered the race 16th in the point standings, which is the last spot on the playoff grid.

Jones stayed out of the pits during a late caution in Stage 1 in order to earn stage points. He managed to finish second in the stage, earning nine points.

“I guess we had a right front (tire) go down,” Jones told NBC. “I felt it pop and I was kind of along for the ride. It was a pretty hard hit. But it’s a shame. … It’s kind of the story of our season. We’ve just had a rough year. Things just not going out way.”

Tire changer taken to hospital after being struck on pit road

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
Zach Price, a tire changer for Ryan Blaney‘s team, was transported to a local hospital after he was struck by Brennan Poole‘s car in a pit road melee early in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The pile-up occurred near the entrance to pit road. It involved Justin Allgaier, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Poole and Martin Truex Jr.

After avoiding being hit by Allgiaer, Price was hit by Poole he and then scooted behind Blaney’s car to avoid further danger. Blaney’s jackman had to leap on the car’s roof to being hit. Afterward, Price was placed on a stretcher and put in an ambulance. He gave a thumbs up before he was put in the ambulance.

Blaney’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, told the driver Price was doing well but would be out for a while.

The red flag was displayed in order to clean up the incident.

Truex and LaJoie were eliminated from the race. Allgaier attempted to continue, but went to the garage on Lap 22, ending his day. Stenhouse and Poole also tried to continue but were unable to maintain minimum speed, ending their day.

Allgaier was driving in the place of Jimmie Johnson, who is missing the race after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“(Poole) actually got in the back of me, I didn’t know if I got (Price) or not,” Allgaier told NBC. “Once the wreck started happening in front of us and we all got bottled up there, one car after another was getting run into. Just a shame.”

Brickyard 400 underway after delay

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
The Brickyard 400 has begun after a lightning delay.

The green flag for the race was originally scheduled for 4:24 p.m. ET on NBC. The command to start engines was given at 5:08 p.m. ET. The green flag finally waved at 5:19 p.m. ET.

Joey Logano and Kurt Busch led the field to the green flag.

