Erik Jones eliminated after hard crash in Brickyard 400

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT
Erik Jones was eliminated from Sunday’s Brickyard 400 after a hard single-car crash on Lap 75.

Jones was running in 10th when his No. 20 Toyota hit the outside wall in Turn 3. Jones was able to exit his car.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver entered the race 16th in the point standings, which is the last spot on the playoff grid.

Jones stayed out of the pits during a late caution in Stage 1 in order to earn stage points. He managed to finish second in the stage, earning nine points.

“I guess we had a right front (tire) go down,” Jones told NBC. “I felt it pop and I was kind of along for the ride. It was a pretty hard hit. But it’s a shame. … It’s kind of the story of our season. We’ve just had a rough year. Things just not going out way.”

Denny Hamlin crashes from lead with 7 laps left at Indy

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin wrecked while leading with seven laps remaining in the Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

Hamlin hit the Turn 1 wall after his right front tire went down. Hamlin was leading Kevin Harvick and Matt Kenseth at the time.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had led previous 19 laps before the incident. Hamlin, who was seeking his first Brickyard 400 victory, leads the series with four wins this year.

It is his first DNF of the season.

Tire changer taken to hospital after being struck on pit road

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
Zach Price, a tire changer for Ryan Blaney‘s team, was transported to a local hospital after he was struck by Brennan Poole‘s car in a pit road melee early in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The pile-up occurred near the entrance to pit road. It involved Justin Allgaier, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Poole and Martin Truex Jr.

After avoiding being hit by Allgiaer, Price was hit by Poole he and then scooted behind Blaney’s car to avoid further danger. Blaney’s jackman had to leap on the car’s roof to being hit. Afterward, Price was placed on a stretcher and put in an ambulance. He gave a thumbs up before he was put in the ambulance.

Blaney’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, told the driver Price was doing well but would be out for a while.

The red flag was displayed in order to clean up the incident.

Truex and LaJoie were eliminated from the race. Allgaier attempted to continue, but went to the garage on Lap 22, ending his day. Stenhouse and Poole also tried to continue but were unable to maintain minimum speed, ending their day.

Allgaier was driving in the place of Jimmie Johnson, who is missing the race after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“(Poole) actually got in the back of me, I didn’t know if I got (Price) or not,” Allgaier told NBC. “Once the wreck started happening in front of us and we all got bottled up there, one car after another was getting run into. Just a shame.”

Brickyard 400 underway after delay

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
The Brickyard 400 has begun after a lightning delay.

The green flag for the race was originally scheduled for 4:24 p.m. ET on NBC. The command to start engines was given at 5:08 p.m. ET. The green flag finally waved at 5:19 p.m. ET.

Joey Logano and Kurt Busch led the field to the green flag.

NASCAR Cup live stream at Indianapolis: Start time, TV, lineup, forecast for Sunday

By Dustin LongJul 5, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The NASCAR Cup Series looks to start a new tradition by racing on the Fourth of July weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The start time at Indianapolis is 4:24 p.m. ET (Watch on NBC or the NASCAR Cup live stream on the NBC Sports app).

Kevin Harvick looks to continue his strong run this season and win at this historic track for the third time in his career and second year in a row.

Denny Hamlin, who beat Harvick a day after Harvick beat him at Pocono, will look to win at the Brickyard for the first time after coming close before.

Justin Allgaier drives the No. 48 car today after Jimmie Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Here is the NASCAR Cup live stream, start time at Indianapolis and other info for Sunday’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Records President & CEO, will give the command to start engines at 4:13 p.m. The green flag for the is scheduled to wave at 4:24 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4:05 p.m by Pastor Mark Schuitema of College Park Church in Indianapolis. The national anthem will be performed at 4:06 p.m. by Valory Music Company recording artist Abbey Cone. Two A-10 Warthogs from the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will perform the flyover.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, the entire field will go down pit road during a pace lap for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pull over or slow down, they will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 12.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with the NASCAR America Pre-Race Show on NBCSN. Countdown to Green follows at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN before coverage moves to NBC for the race. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network’s coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the race on NBCSports.com or the Brickyard live stream NBC Sports app.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with a high of 90 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin won at Pocono. Kevin Harvick placed second. Erik Jones was third.

LAST RACE AT INDIANAPOLIS: Kevin Harvick won last September’s race. Joey Logano was second. Bubba Wallace placed third.

TO THE REAR: Justin Allgaier (replaces Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48) and Timmy Hill (failed pre-race inspection twice).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

