Friday 5: Crew chief strategies will be key at Indianapolis

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2020, 6:30 AM EDT
The wizardry of crew chief Rodney Childers will be tested after a random draw gave Kevin Harvick the 11th starting spot for Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Only twice since 2010 has an Indy winner started outside the top 10. Paul Menard won on a fuel-milage gamble after starting 15th in 2011. Kasey Kahne won in 2017 after he pitted before a caution late in the race, putting him at the front. He won in overtime.

Such is the challenge Harvick and Childers have at a place where track position and strategy are critical and passing is difficult.

“I think everybody in the field can have a different strategy and that different strategy can work for any of those people,” Childers told NBC Sports. “Just depending on when the caution comes out. There’s so many different things that can go on.”

Harvick had a dominant car in last year’s race but also benefitted when he pitted from the lead — and before most of the field — on Lap 128 of the 160-lap race. The caution came out while he was on pit road. That put him back at the front while others pitted during the caution. Had Childers not called Harvick in at that point, they would not have been able to take advantage of that break.

But what happens early can determine if a team will be in position to contend late in the race.

If Harvick’s car is good early, the question becomes how many positions can he gain before the field stretches out single file?

Then, there’s the competition caution, which is set for Lap 12. The first stage ends at Lap 50. A full fuel run should make it to the end of the stage from the competition caution.

One thing Harvick could do is what Childers did in 2018. Childers had Harvick, who was running second at the time, pit before the competition caution to change four tires (fuel cannot be added before the competition caution).

The plan was for Harvick to come back down pit road during the competition caution for fuel only, making that a quicker pit stop than those who changed four tires and get out ahead of them. That plan was undone by a penalty for an uncontrolled tire.

Still, it shows what Childers is willing to do. Another consideration is that if a car is about six seconds or more behind the leader, it’s unlikely they can pit under green and remain on the lead lap by the time they get back to speed.

Tire wear also will play in what crew chiefs decide. Tires will wear more early in the race with less rubber on the track.

Then, there’s the thought of how many cautions will there be between the competition caution and the end of the first stage. Last year, a right front tire went down and sent Landon Cassill’s car into the wall, creating a caution on Lap 43. The year before, Martin Truex Jr. brought out the caution on Lap 42 after a mechanical failure.

There’s much to consider for any crew chief.

“You can’t do the same thing (as the leaders) and have the same result,” Childers said. “That’s where it becomes tricky is just thinking all of it through. Having a good group of people behind you that are constantly thinking about that stuff (is key) and trying to think it through. Just one person, like myself, can’t think it through on my own.”

But those who make the right decisions – and maybe get some help from a well-timed caution – could be celebrating after Sunday’s race.

2. Aging like fine wine

Since the Cup Series resumed in May, nine of the 11 races have been won by drivers 36 and older. Seven of those wins have come from drivers 39 and older.

There’s no doubt that 44-year-old Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing), 40-year-old Martin Truex Jr. (Joe Gibbs Racing), 39-year-old Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) and 36-year-old Brad Keselowski (Team Penske) drive for some of the top organizations in the sport.

Still, they’ve won during this stretch, while others, such as Kyle Busch, remain winless. Harvick has three wins, Hamlin has three victories, Keselowski has two wins and Truex has one triumph.

The only drivers younger than 36 years old to have won since May are 24-year-old Chase Elliott at the second Charlotte race and 26-year-old Ryan Blaney at Talladega.

So is this a matter of veteran drivers using their experience with no practice before races? Or is this a case of older talent showing it can remain among the sport’s elite longer?

“The experience level obviously comes into play,” Harvick said. “I think when you are surrounded with a good team and a good organization and are able to work those details out, I think the potential is to drive into your 50’s. Why not? I think with the health side of things and the way that people take care of themselves and work out, I think the longevity of the body on most of us going forward is going to be more durable than what it has been in the past.”

Harvick has won 15 races since 2018.

“I think I kind of had a second life I guess you could say coming to SHR,” said Harvick, who has been with Stewart-Haas Racing since 2014. “That was very motivating, and I think as you look at it now, for me it is still very motivating. You work your whole career to get into a situation like this.

“I had a long conversation with Mark Martin. You work your whole career to get in this situation, why would you want to give that up and just say, ‘I quit’? As long as (wife) DeLana and my family are supportive, I don’t think the drive and enthusiasm, as far as showing up to the racetrack every week, will go away anytime soon. You just have to balance those things. I think as you look at Martin (Truex Jr.) turning 40 and Denny (Hamlin) and a lot of the success has been from that particular age group. I don’t think that is going to change any time soon.”

3. Location, location, location

A key to what happens on the track Sunday could be what happens in the stands.

While there will be no fans at Indy this weekend, spotters will move from atop the pagoda to the Turn 1 stands to allow for social distancing. Secondary spotters will be positioned in Turn 3.

With the group stretched out, a spotter for the leader can’t run to spotters of slower cars and tell them what lane the leader wants. Catching a slower car in the corner, especially at Indy, can cost the faster car a couple of seconds or more and allow those behind to close.

It’s something that could impact pit strategy. It did for Erik Jones and crew chief Chris Gayle last Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

“It’s a huge thing,” Gayle said of being held up by slower cars. “We were in the same scenario at this (past) weekend at Pocono where we came up on (Ryan Newman). We were running out (of fuel) and were going to do a fuel only strategy, had pretty much decided that’s what we were going to do but it was about staying in clean air for the majority of the time that we could toward the end of that race. We came up on the 6 car (Newman) and it’s notorious for how hard it is to get around him. I’m like, I’m going to give (Jones) one lap to pass the 6 car. If we don’t get it in one lap, we were pitting because we knew we could come out in another clean spot.”

Jones went on to finish third. Newman finished 18th, the first car a lap down.

4. Standout performance

With the focus on Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick last weekend at Pocono Raceway, it was easy to miss one of the weekend’s key performances.

Matt DiBenedetto scored the sixth-most points in the two Cup races at Pocono. That’s important because of what the weekend meant for him.

Matt DiBenedetto scored 72 points, including 17 stage points, last weekend at Pocono. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

He headed to Pocono 16th in points, holding what could be the final playoff spot. After those two races – and buoyed by scoring more stage points than Hamlin and Harvick — DiBenedetto is 14th in the driver standings. He’s 43 points ahead of Erik Jones, who is 16th.

With the regular-season finale scheduled for Daytona, there’s a greater chance than in previous years that a driver outside the top 16 could win that race and claim a playoff spot. The key is to keep out of the 16th spot. DiBenedetto’s performance last weekend, particularly in each stage, was a key step in that goal.

“Stage points can just make such a huge difference, especially this point in the year when the point stuff is really starting to settle out a little bit,” said DiBenedetto, whose 17 stage points in the doubleheader were the fifth-most scored last weekend. “People are settling in place, so you’ve got to take everything you can get because that makes a big difference as far as securing a solid spot in the playoffs and, for us, really climbing back up in the points to where we think we are running weekly.”

Keep an eye on DiBenedetto this weekend. Crew chief Greg Erwin helped Paul Menard to top-10 finishes each of the past two years at Indianapolis.

5. Rough going

After 15 races this season, Kyle Busch has no wins, no stage wins and no playoff points.

Last year at this time, he had four wins, five stage wins and 25 playoff points.

His avenge finish this season is 14.7. His average finish at this time last year was 6.3.

Starting lineup for Xfinity race on Indy road course

By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT
Jeb Burton will start on the pole for Saturday’s inaugural Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC) after a random draw.

He will be joined on the front row by his JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett.

The top five is completed by Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg and Justin Allgaier. Allgaier gives JR Motorsports three drivers in the top five.

Here’s how the random draw worked.

  • Positions 1-12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 13-24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25-36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

Click here for the starting lineup.

NASCAR Xfinity Series on Indianapolis road course

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, Indiana (14-turn, 2.439-mile course)

Length: 62 Laps (151.22 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: IMS Radio Network/Performance Radio Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Indianapolis (160 laps, 400 miles), 4 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck Series race: Saturday, July 11 at Kentucky (150 laps, 225 miles), 6 p.m. ET on FS1

Joey Logano on pole for Brickyard 400

By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT
Joey Logano will start from the pole for Sunday’s Brickyard 400 (4 p.m. ET on NBC) thanks to a random draw.

Logano will be joined on the front row by Kurt Busch, who will make his 700th career Cup start.

The top five is completed by Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson and Aric Almirola.

Defending race winner Kevin Harvick will start 11th.

The pole-sitter has won the Brickyard 400 three times in the last seven years. Since 2010, only twice has the winner started outside the top 10: Paul Menard in 2011 (15th) and Kasey Kahne in 2017 (19th).

Rookie Christopher Bell will start 35th. It will be his sixth start of 32nd or worse in the last eight races.

The field was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

Click here for the starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis

Race Time: 4 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana (2.5-mile speedway)

Length: 160 laps, 400 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: IMS Radio Network/Performance Radio Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Indianapolis road course (62 laps, 151.22 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck Series race: Saturday, July 11 at Kentucky (150 laps, 225 miles), 6 p.m. ET on FS1

Face masks among precautions for Bristol All-Star Race

By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT
Fans attending the July 15 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be required to wear face coverings in common areas, the track announced Thursday.

Common areas include gates, restrooms, concessions, souvenir stands, elevators, concourses and suite-level hallways.

The face covering requirement does not apply when fans are at their seat.

Previously, fans had been highly encouraged to wear masks.

Required face coverings in common areas are among the COVID-19 safety precautions Bristol Motor Speedway has announced for the All-Star Race, which will allow up to 30,000 fans to attend.

Organizations BMS has been in discussion with regarding precautions include Sullivan County Health Department officials, Ballad Health representatives, Tennessee state health experts, the city of Bristol, Tennessee and regional/state travel and tourism advisors.

“It was a very collaborative process,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said in a statement to NBC Sports about the reasoning behind the face mask requirement. “We’ve had a number of discussions with state and local officials and as more information, data and statistics and have been made available to us, it was just a common sense solution we all agreed upon.”

Caldwell also addressed how the track will enforce the common area requirement.

“We’ve had a whole list of prohibited items over the years and it will be addressed just like those other items are,” Caldwell said to NBC Sports. “We’ll have team members positioned throughout the facility assisting guests and helping to remind them of new protocols.”

More: Format, rules for All-Star Race

Here is the full list of precautions Bristol will have in place for the All-Star Race.

Face Coverings
• Guests are encouraged to put on masks once they enter the property
• Facial coverings are required whenever guests are in common areas such as gates, restrooms, concessions, souvenir stands, elevators, concourses and suite-level hallways
• Masks may be removed once guests are socially distanced in their assigned seats

Ticketing
• All ticketing, from initial purchase to scanning, will be conducted digitally to eliminate contact points
• Seating will be strategically assigned at the time of purchase to ensure social distancing between groups
• No will-call or in-person ticket pickup services will be available (all ticketing will be conducted digitally)
• Tickets start at $35 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under, and are on sale at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com
• Guest Services personnel will be on hand during the event to help answer questions and provide guidance

Transportation
• Trams and shuttle buses will not operate during this event
• Golf cart shuttles will be reserved for guests with limited mobility
• Free parking is available at Speedway Parking (located at the corner of White Top Road and Highway 394)
• Paid parking options are available at neighboring properties

Wellness
• If a guest purchases a ticket and then becomes ill, a refund will be issued
• All BMS personnel will be temperature screened on event day and wear a face covering at all times. Personnel will also wear gloves, as needed.
• Whether on grounds or off, BMS encourages all residents and guests to observe the practices of social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing a face covering in all public spaces, and using hand sanitizer

Entry/Exit
• Guests will receive notification of designated entrance times and assigned gate
• All guests accessing the suites will undergo temperature screenings before entering elevators
• No re-entry after leaving the facility
• On completion of the race, a staggered exit plan will be in effect (BMS will provide guidance for dismissal of seating areas to help reduce crowding on concourses and in aisles)

Social Distancing
• Guests are asked to socially distance at all times while on grounds (floor markings at concourse, concession and souvenir stands and directional traffic flow signage will be provided)
• BMS’ Ticket Office will stagger seating throughout the stands to provide for a minimum of 6 feet of distance between groups
• Suites will operate at a reduced capacity, in line with Tennessee state guidance

Cleanliness
• Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the grounds
• BMS will follow enhanced cleaning procedures, especially in high-touch surface areas such as handrails and bathrooms

Food & Drink and Souvenirs
• All purchases from food and souvenir stands will be electronic transactions (debit and credit cards only, no cash or checks)
• Only clear, soft-sided bags 14” x 14” x 14” and smaller will be allowed
• No coolers or glass containers permitted
• Bristol Motor Speedway’s gift shop inside the Bruton Smith Building, will be closed

Camping
• No on-grounds camping, other than a limited number of overnight RV spaces, will be available
• Area campgrounds will open on Tuesday, July 14, and close on Thursday, July 16.

Additional Changes
The following amenities have been temporarily halted in order to comply with industry guidelines and help reduce the risk of transmission:
• On-grounds concerts
• Public access to infield (no track walks or hot/cold passes)
• Public access to drivers’ meeting
• Driver meet-and-greet sessions
• Headset/scanner rentals
• Golf cart rentals
• Fan Zone, corporate and vendor displays
• Pay phones

Xfinity drivers chase historic checkered flag at Indy

By Dustin LongJul 2, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe said in February that there was no reason he couldn’t win a quarter of the Xfinity races this year.

Even as he focused on becoming the series’ dominant driver, he concentrated on another goal — winning the inaugural Xfinity race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC).

A win this weekend for the series points leader would compliment the four Xfinity victories he’s scored this year and the six he has in his career, which includes winning the inaugural Charlotte Roval Xfinity race in 2018. 

Briscoe has practiced weekly for the Indy road course race on the Ford simulator since February.

“Every Wednesday I’ve been running at least an hour and a half to two hours at Indy, just trying to get prepared for the racetrack,” the Indiana native said.

“I feel like I’ve got a pretty good idea of where to make speed. It’s hard to really say how much the simulator will correlate over to the real-life thing, but I feel like I have a really good general idea of what to do, and I’m not going to be lost for those first couple of laps.”

The only NASCAR driver who has tested the road course is Matt DiBenedetto. He drove a Team Penske Xfinity car in a January test, compiling data for all teams. DiBenedetto said he is looking forward to watching Saturday’s race.

“I’m super-jealous of those guys,” he said. “They’re going to have a blast. That course is awesome. It’s so much fun, has really good passing zones, so I’m going to be watching really closely.”

Briscoe’s challenge won’t be just with the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course that winds through Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s infield and includes the tracks famous frontstretch. Among his key foes are expected to be Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger.

Cindric and Allmendinger combined to win three of the four Xfinity road course races last year. Cindric won at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio. Allmendinger won at the Charlotte Roval.

Cindric said that there is extra meaning this weekend because of the uncertainty of the Xfinity schedule beyond this month. All four series road course events last year were held after July. NASCAR has not announced the Xfinity schedule for the rest of the season beyond July.

“It’s no (surprise) that the road courses are … a strong suit for our team, and we don’t know how many of those are left,” he said.

Cindric says that Saturday’s race on the Indy road course will be fun and notes the passing zones.

“I think it’s going to be the best layout as far as passing goes that NASCAR goes to,” he said. “You’ve got two really great passing zones at the end of the both straightaways, that’s something you can’t really say about the Roval and Watkins Glen, those races are better for other reasons.”

Allmendinger should be formidable foe for Cindric, Briscoe and others based on his road course experience. Ross Chastain said Allmendinger has been a key asset for Kaulig Racing as it prepared for this event.

“AJ Allmendinger has definitely led the charge for drivers to drive the simulator and he’s built out our setups and what we should feel on those rigs with Team Chevy and (Richard Childress Racing),” Chastain said.

Allmendinger is more motivated to win at Indy than just to win the inaugural Xfinity race on the road course.

“There are very places … when you go to a racetrack that has so much history behind it, whether it’s IndyCars or stock cars, whatever its may be, you say the word, Indy and people that aren’t in motorsports understand what the history is being that racetrack,” he said.

“I want to be a part of that history. It would be something special to kiss the bricks, even if we had to do it with masks on. I don’t care. I’ll kiss them with the mask on.”

But he’ll first have to get through the two-day weekend for the series. With running on the road course for the first time, teams will have two practices Friday. That will be key for drivers, including Jeremy Clements, who won at Road America in 2017.

“I don’t know anything about (the track),” Clements said. “We don’t have any simulators or any of that stuff. Kind of going in blind. So I’m going to be a little behind there.”

One thing he is certain of, though.

“I think it will be a survival type race,” he said.

Briscoe just hopes he’s first to drive past the checkered flag. He admits, should he do so, it will feel different because fans, including friends and family, will not be allowed at the track this weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hate, first off, that there’s not going to be fans at Indianapolis just because when I go there, there are so many people that come from my hometown (Mitchell, Indiana) and from my area that don’t get to see me race anywhere else. 

“Just feeling the support every time I go there is so special. Last year in driver’s intros when we were riding around in the trucks, I literally had tears in my eyes just the amount of people that were standing up and cheering for me. It wouldn’t suck to win Indy without fans, but it would be bittersweet because none of my family would be there, none of the fans that don’t get to watch me anywhere else (would be there). I’m not going to turn away a win at Indy just because there are no fans, but it is tough to go there and not have fans.”