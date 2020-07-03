Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first NASCAR Cup driver do so.

Johnson, a four-time Brickyard winner, will miss Sunday’s Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and next week’s IndyCar test on the Indy road course for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement Friday that Johnson will not return until he is cleared by a physician.

Johnson, 44, has not experienced symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Hendrick Motorsports statement.  He was tested upon learning Friday morning that his wife Chandra tested positive after experiencing allergy-like symptoms.

Justin Allgaier will drive for Johnson in his absence.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson said in a statement from Hendrick Motorsports. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

Johnson, who is in his final full-time Cup season, has the longest streak for consecutive starts among active drivers at 663. He was to have started fourth in Sunday’s race.

Said car owner Rick Hendrick in a statement: “Jimmie has handled this situation like the champion he is. We’re relieved he isn’t showing symptoms and that Chani is doing great, and we know he’ll be back and ready to go very soon. It’s going to be difficult for him to be out of the car and away from his team, but it’s the right thing to do for Jimmie and everyone involved.”

NASCAR announced that it has granted Johnson a playoff waiver should he win a race before the playoffs begin. NASCAR also stated:

“Following the guidelines outlined in the Event Operations Protocol manual, Jimmie Johnson has alerted NASCAR that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“NASCAR has outlined the steps for Johnson’s return, in accordance with the CDC’s current guidelines, which includes that Johnson is symptom free and has two negative COVID-19 test results, at least 24 hours apart. NASCAR requires Johnson to be cleared by his physician before returning to racing.

“Jimmie is a true battle-tested champion, and we wish him well in his recovery. NASCAR has granted Jimmie a playoff waiver, and we look forward to his return as he races for an eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

Last month Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed that two employees had tested positive for coronavirus. Team Penske confirmed last month that one of its employees tested positive.

Hendrick Motorsports stated that it has implemented detailed procedures to protect the health of its team members. That includes daily COVID-19 screenings at the team facilities; the separation of facility operations and traveling personnel; split work schedules; stringent face covering and social distancing requirements; and an increased level of disinfecting and sanitization of all work areas.

The announcement about Johnson came shortly after Major League Baseball announced Friday that 31 players have tested positive. Nineteen different teams had at least one player test positive.

This comes as the nation sees a surge in coronavirus cases. The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a daily global record. Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.

This weekend’s Cup, Xfinity and IndyCar races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series provides the second half of Saturday’s historic NASCAR/IndyCar doubleheader at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After the NTT IndyCar Series races on the road course Saturday, the Xfinity Series will race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course for the first time.

AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley and Chase Briscoe were the fastest in Friday’s two practice sessions. Cindric and Allmendinger combined to win three Xfinity road course races last year and will be the favorites in this race.

Here is all the info for Saturday’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 2:49 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 9 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Drivers report to their cars at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:41 p.m by Pastor T.C. Taylor of One Fellowship Church in Indianapolis. The national anthem will be performed at 2:43 p.m. by Noah Schnacky.

DISTANCE: The race is 62 laps (151.22 miles) around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2:15 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network’s coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 89 degrees and a 39% chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Briscoe won at Pocono. Ross Chastain finished second. Jeremy Clements placed third.

LAST RACE AT INDIANAPOLIS: Kyle Busch won on the oval. Justin Allgaier was second. Noah Gragson placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

First 15 Cup races have been ‘eye-opening’ for Christopher Bell

By Daniel McFadinJul 3, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Believe it or not, Christopher Bell has not come to dread Thursdays.

That’s when NASCAR announces the starting lineup, based on a random draw, for Cup races.

Due to his position in the owner points (which the draw is based on), the rookie driver has started 32nd or worse in five of the last seven races. That rough patch continues Sunday in the Brickyard 400 (4 p.m. ET on NBC), when Bell and his No. 95 Toyota start 35th.

“Honestly, I haven’t even been paying attention to it,” Bell said Friday in a Zoom press conference. “I go to the racetrack and then just listen to see what the damage is when my team tells me. But it’s the name of the game and we buried ourselves there that first four weeks and really, really killed our points.”

For Bell, the first four races of his Cup career were a “disaster,” as he had two DNFs and failed to finish better than 21st.

After NASCAR’s COVID-19 shutdown, that bad start continued at Darlington, where he placed 24th. But his slow rebound began in the second Darlington race with an 11th-place finish. He followed that with his first top 10 in the Coca-Cola 600.

Since the sport’s return, Bell has five finishes of 11th or better, including his first career top five in the first race of the Pocono doubleheader last weekend. His only DNF since May 17 was for a crash in the second Pocono race.

But it hasn’t been enough to dig himself out of the cellar of the owner point standings and achieve his “No. 1 goal” of getting to the 24th spot. The way the random draws are done, being 24th in owner points would allow Bell to start anywhere between 13th and 24th.

“It’s crazy … I ran fourth for Pocono 1 and then I looked at the points and I didn’t make any headway at all because I’m pretty sure (Michael) McDowell ran eighth and the guys that I’m racing in points, it seems like whenever I have a good day, they have a good day too,” Bell said.

Through 15 races, Bell is 26th in owner points. He trails McDowell by three points and fellow rookie John Hunter Nemechek, who is 24th, by 17 points.

“So it’s been very frustrating, we’re just gonna keep plugging on and thankfully, these races are 400-500 mile races and not sprint races,” Bell said.

For Bell, the strategy involved in Cup races compared to shorter Xfinity races is what’s surprised him the most about his rookie season with Leavine Family Racing. The biggest difference: pit stops.

“It just seems like the races are way more dynamic in the Cup Series, you know that the strategy is all over the board,” Bell said. “Even if you go to a place like Atlanta or Homestead where you put four tires on every time you pit, there might be 10 pit stops in one race. Compared to the Xfinity Series, there’s guaranteed only going to be three, maybe four. So that’s been very eye-opening just how many times you come down pit road, how many times you pit. But as far as competition standpoint, I knew what I was getting into in the Cup Series. The Xfinity side you have that eight-ish number of competitive cars and that number gets turned into 25 on the Cup side.”

Going into his 16th Cup start and his first Brickyard 400, you can count Bell among the drivers who have actually preferred not having practice and qualifying, even if it means he’s starting deep in the field.

“For me, I feel like it fits what I’ve grown up doing,” Bell said. “And if you look at our performance, we’ve ran exceptionally better since we stopped practicing for whatever reason that is. But I really enjoy it and as a rookie, going to the racetrack … I’m not starting on the pole or the front row so I’m not having to go wide open into Turn 1 and expect the car to stick or anything you know. I have enough time starting in the back that we’re able to just creep up on it and I feel like I’ve done a good job of not overstepping my limits and making sure that I get to that first pit stop where we can tune the car to my liking and stuff like that.”

Xfinity practice report from Indy road course

NASCAR
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 3, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT
Austin Cindric posted the best lap in the last of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Team Penske driver posted a top speed of 97.850 mph around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. Cindric recorded 19 laps.

The top five was completed by A.J. Allmendinger (97.344 mph), Justin Haley (96.753), Chase Briscoe (96.534) and Justin Allgaier (96.530).

Anthony Alfredo had his right-rear tire go down with about 40 minutes left in the session. A few minutes later, Joe Graf Jr. spun going into Turn 1.

Jeremy Clements overdrove Turn 7 and went off course 20 minutes into the session. Michael Annett spun off course with 15 minutes left in the session. Both Allmendinger and Allgaier went off course in Turn 7 late in the session.

Click here for final practice report

First practice

Allmendinger posted the best lap with a top speed of 97.392 mph around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. Allmendinger recorded five laps during the 55-minute session.

The top five was completed by Austin Cindric (96.804 mph), Chase Briscoe (96.471), Justin Haley (96.213) and Justin Allgaier (95.976).

Michael Annett, who was 18th fastest, recorded the most laps with 19.

Ryan Sieg and Josh Williams went off course in Turn 12 during the early portion of the session. Turn 12 is where the circuit transitions from the oval short chute between Turns 1 and 2 back into road course.

Sieg then went off course a second time in Turn 13. He and Williams were both able to continue.

Allgaier locked up his brakes and missed Turn 12 with about 26 minutes left in the session.

Mike Wallace briefly went off course in Turn 1 late in the session and Brett Moffitt suffered a cut left rear tire with two minutes left.

The second practice session is scheduled for 3 – 3:55 p.m. ET and can be watched on the NBC Sports App.

Click here for the practice report.

Indy says no need to alter barrier Brad Keselowski struck in 2019 race

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials told NBC Sports on Friday that they reviewed Brad Keselowski’s crash in last year’s Cup race but that no changes were made to the tire barrier or angled wall despite Keselowski’s concerns.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway stated to NBC Sports:

“IMS officials, in conjunction with NASCAR and IndyCar, reviewed the incident involving Brad Keselowski in last year’s race and determined that the existing safety features of that area meet all standards, while also allowing proper and expedient conversion of the circuit from road course to oval configuration for events like this historic tripleheader this weekend. The incident was also reviewed with industry experts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They reviewed video footage and data of the incident. They concluded that the design and installation provided safety coverage for oval traffic and allows the track to be a multi-usage facility.”

MORE: Crew chief strategies will be key at Indy

MORE: Jimmie Johnson open opens the door to racing at the Indianapolis 500

Keselowski crashed after contact with Erik Jones sent him into the outside wall in Turn 2. Keselowski’s car then slid across the track toward an angled wall protected by tire barriers. The right side of Keselowski’s car slammed into the tire barrier and came to rest propped up by the tire barrier, forcing Keselowski to slide out of the car to the ground.

The wall separates the oval portion of the track from Turn 10 on the road course. It also was where safety vehicles were located.

 

Overhead shot of the area Brad Keselowski hit in the 2019 Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Keselowski’s car hit the tire barriers in the bottom right where the yellow construction vehicle is. The barriers protected the angled wall that was designed to keep cars from the oval going through the grass near Turn 10 of the track’s road course. Photo: NBC Sports

 

Keselowski expressed his displeasure with the angle of the wall after emerging from the infield care center last year.

 “There’s this spot on the wall with just an atrocious angle,” Keselowski told NBC Sports.

“I don’t know what that spot is for, but it does not need to be there. We found it. That’s how racing goes. You find the things and we found this. This track really was part of the safety revolution about 15, 20 years ago. I think it’s time for another.”

Keselowski said after last year’s race he talked to Doug Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway about the wall.

 