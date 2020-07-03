Xfinity practice report from Indy road course

Anthony Alfredo had his right-rear tire go down with about 40 minutes left in the session. A few minutes later, Joe Graf Jr. spun going into Turn 1.
Jeremy Clements overdrove Turn 7 and went off course 20 minutes into the session. Michael Annett spun off course with 15 minutes left in the session. Both Allmendinger and Allgaier went off course in Turn 7 late in the session.
Allmendinger posted the best lap with a top speed of 97.392 mph around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. Allmendinger recorded five laps during the 55-minute session.
The top five was completed by Austin Cindric (96.804 mph), Chase Briscoe (96.471), Justin Haley (96.213) and Justin Allgaier (95.976).
Michael Annett, who was 18th fastest, recorded the most laps with 19.
Ryan Sieg and Josh Williams went off course in Turn 12 during the early portion of the session. Turn 12 is where the circuit transitions from the oval short chute between Turns 1 and 2 back into road course.
Sieg then went off course a second time in Turn 13. He and Williams were both able to continue.
Allgaier locked up his brakes and missed Turn 12 with about 26 minutes left in the session.
Mike Wallace briefly went off course in Turn 1 late in the session and Brett Moffitt suffered a cut left rear tire with two minutes left.
The second practice session is scheduled for 3 – 3:55 p.m. ET and can be watched on the NBC Sports App.
START: The command to start engines will be at 2:49 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 9 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Drivers report to their cars at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:41 p.m by Pastor T.C. Taylor of One Fellowship Church in Indianapolis. The national anthem will be performed at 2:43 p.m. by Noah Schnacky.
DISTANCE: The race is 62 laps (151.22 miles) around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.
TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2:15 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network’s coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 89 degrees and a 39% chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.
“Honestly, I haven’t even been paying attention to it,” Bell said Friday in a Zoom press conference. “I go to the racetrack and then just listen to see what the damage is when my team tells me. But it’s the name of the game and we buried ourselves there that first four weeks and really, really killed our points.”
For Bell, the first four races of his Cup career were a “disaster,” as he had two DNFs and failed to finish better than 21st.
After NASCAR’s COVID-19 shutdown, that bad start continued at Darlington, where he placed 24th. But his slow rebound began in the second Darlington race with an 11th-place finish. He followed that with his first top 10 in the Coca-Cola 600.
Since the sport’s return, Bell has five finishes of 11th or better, including his first career top five in the first race of the Pocono doubleheader last weekend. His only DNF since May 17 was for a crash in the second Pocono race.
But it hasn’t been enough to dig himself out of the cellar of the owner point standings and achieve his “No. 1 goal” of getting to the 24th spot. The way the random draws are done, being 24th in owner points would allow Bell to start anywhere between 13th and 24th.
“It’s crazy … I ran fourth for Pocono 1 and then I looked at the points and I didn’t make any headway at all because I’m pretty sure (Michael) McDowell ran eighth and the guys that I’m racing in points, it seems like whenever I have a good day, they have a good day too,” Bell said.
Through 15 races, Bell is 26th in owner points. He trails McDowell by three points and fellow rookie John Hunter Nemechek, who is 24th, by 17 points.
“So it’s been very frustrating, we’re just gonna keep plugging on and thankfully, these races are 400-500 mile races and not sprint races,” Bell said.
For Bell, the strategy involved in Cup races compared to shorter Xfinity races is what’s surprised him the most about his rookie season with Leavine Family Racing. The biggest difference: pit stops.
“It just seems like the races are way more dynamic in the Cup Series, you know that the strategy is all over the board,” Bell said. “Even if you go to a place like Atlanta or Homestead where you put four tires on every time you pit, there might be 10 pit stops in one race. Compared to the Xfinity Series, there’s guaranteed only going to be three, maybe four. So that’s been very eye-opening just how many times you come down pit road, how many times you pit. But as far as competition standpoint, I knew what I was getting into in the Cup Series. The Xfinity side you have that eight-ish number of competitive cars and that number gets turned into 25 on the Cup side.”
Going into his 16th Cup start and his first Brickyard 400, you can count Bell among the drivers who have actually preferred not having practice and qualifying, even if it means he’s starting deep in the field.
“For me, I feel like it fits what I’ve grown up doing,” Bell said. “And if you look at our performance, we’ve ran exceptionally better since we stopped practicing for whatever reason that is. But I really enjoy it and as a rookie, going to the racetrack … I’m not starting on the pole or the front row so I’m not having to go wide open into Turn 1 and expect the car to stick or anything you know. I have enough time starting in the back that we’re able to just creep up on it and I feel like I’ve done a good job of not overstepping my limits and making sure that I get to that first pit stop where we can tune the car to my liking and stuff like that.”
Indy says no need to alter barrier Brad Keselowski struck in 2019 race
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials told NBC Sports on Friday that they reviewed Brad Keselowski’s crash in last year’s Cup race but that no changes were made to the tire barrier or angled wall despite Keselowski’s concerns.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway stated to NBC Sports:
“IMS officials, in conjunction with NASCAR and IndyCar, reviewed the incident involving Brad Keselowski in last year’s race and determined that the existing safety features of that area meet all standards, while also allowing proper and expedient conversion of the circuit from road course to oval configuration for events like this historic tripleheader this weekend. The incident was also reviewed with industry experts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They reviewed video footage and data of the incident. They concluded that the design and installation provided safety coverage for oval traffic and allows the track to be a multi-usage facility.”
Keselowski crashed after contact with Erik Jones sent him into the outside wall in Turn 2. Keselowski’s car then slid across the track toward an angled wall protected by tire barriers. The right side of Keselowski’s car slammed into the tire barrier and came to rest propped up by the tire barrier, forcing Keselowski to slide out of the car to the ground.
The wall separates the oval portion of the track from Turn 10 on the road course. It also was where safety vehicles were located.
Keselowski expressed his displeasure with the angle of the wall after emerging from the infield care center last year.
“There’s this spot on the wall with just an atrocious angle,” Keselowski told NBC Sports.
“I don’t know what that spot is for, but it does not need to be there. We found it. That’s how racing goes. You find the things and we found this. This track really was part of the safety revolution about 15, 20 years ago. I think it’s time for another.”
Keselowski said after last year’s race he talked to Doug Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway about the wall.
Here’s a look back the season so far through key quotes, moments and stats.
Key quotes
“I’m speechless right now, I didn’t think this would come. … I spent a lot of time with (team owner) Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. this week, talking for about two hours. Wanted to be a better speedway race. He told me ‘Go have fun. Wreckers or checkers, you got to manage your gaps, be there at the end and just go lead the damn the thing.’ That’s what we did.” – Noah Gragson after winning his first career Xfinity Series race in February at Daytona.
“This is more than a race win, it’s the biggest day of my life after the toughest day of my life. To beat the best there is just so satisfying.” – Briscoe after his emotional win over Kyle Busch at Darlington.
– In one of the most memorable and emotional finishes in recent memory, Chase Briscoe engaged in a duel with Busch over the last few laps at Darlington, making contact multiple times before Briscoe took the checkered flag. The win came days after Briscoe and his wife learned she had experienced a miscarriage.
– During the four races that made up the Dash 4 Cash program, Kaulig Racing claimed three of the four $100,000 bonuses, as Ross Chastain claimed $200,000 and Allmendinger claimed $100,000. It scored two wins (Allmendinger at Atlanta and Justin Haley at Talladega) and seven top fives.
– Briscoe used his front bumper to get Chastain loose on the first lap of the overtime finish for Sunday’s race at Pocono, passed him in Turn 2 and went on to a series-leading fourth victory.
Key Stats
– Through 12 races, there have been three first-time Xfinity winners. Noah Gragson opened the year with his win at Daytona and has been followed by Harrison Burton (Auto Club Speedway) and Justin Haley (Talladega).
– Through 12 races, there have been seven different winners, with Chase Briscoe leading with four wins. Last year, there were five different winners at this point. Busch, Bell and Custer were tied with three wins each at that point.
– Briscoe’s four wins put him in a five-way tie for second all-time among Xfinity regulars for most wins through 12 races. Sam Ard is the leader with five (1984).
– Burton and Ross Chastain are tied with 10 top-10 finishes each. Burton set a series rookie record by opening the season with 10 consecutive top 10s. He’s crashed and finished 32nd in the last two races.
– The final lead change came with less than 10 laps to go in seven of the last eight races and with two laps to go or less in five of the last eight races.
– Lead changes in the last eight races are up 23% compared to the prior eight races.