Power Rankings after Pocono: Denny Hamlin a unanimous No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffJul 1, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Denny Hamlin not only won Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono, he also knocked Ryan Blaney off the top spot for this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Hamlin was a unanimous selection of NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers for No. 1 in this week’s rankings.

Kevin Harvick, who finished 1-2 in the two Pocono races (while Hamlin finished 2-1), was the biggest gainer, going from unranked last week to a unanimous pick for No. 2 this week. The biggest drop was Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who went from third last week to unranked this week.

Here’s how this week’s rankings look:

1. Denny Hamlin (30 points): Keeps getting stronger. First four-time winner of the season. Could this be the year he finally wins his first Cup championship? Last week: second.

2. Kevin Harvick (27 points): Came so close to making it a weekend sweep. Has 3 wins, eight top five and 12 top-10 finishes in first 15 races. Has finished outside the top 15 only once this season. Last week: unranked.

3. Aric Almirola (23 points): Four consecutive top fives – his only top fives thus far this season and the best streak of his career – has Almirola back on track after struggles in the five races from Charlotte through Martinsville. Last week: fourth (tied).

4. Chase Elliott (15 points): Has four top 10s in the last six races. Last week: seventh.

5. Brad Keselowski (14 points): Since NASCAR returned from the COVID-19 hiatus, Keselowski has two wins and just three finishes outside the top 10 in 11 races. Last week: eighth (tied).

6. Ryan Blaney (13 points): Had an off weekend (best finish was 12th on Saturday) after his win at Talladega. His Pocono finishes snapped a streak of six top-five finishes in his previous seven starts. Last week: first.

7. Martin Truex Jr. (12 points): Has four top 10s, including a win, in the last six races. Last week: unranked.

8. Chase Briscoe (9 points): The “other” Chase has been so strong in the Xfinity Series this season, leading the way with four wins – including Sunday at Pocono. He predicted in the preseason he’d win eight races this year. He’s halfway there now. Last week: unranked.

9. Erik Jones (8 points): Sunday’s season-best third-place finish — his second top five in the last three races — was a big turnaround from wrecking out Saturday. Now he needs more finishes like Sunday to keep him in the playoff hunt, as well as improve his status in a contract year. Last week: 10th (tied).

(tie) 10. Clint Bowyer (6 points): Earned pair of top-10 finishes at Pocono, first back-to-back top 10s this season. Can he keep the momentum going at Indianapolis, where he’s had back-to-back fifth-place finishes the last two years? Last week: unranked.

(tie) 10. Alex Bowman (6 points): Earned third top 10 in last five races. Last week: 4th (tied).

Others receiving votes: Matt DiBenedetto (1 point), Brandon Jones (1 point).

Penalty report from Pocono Raceway

By Daniel McFadinJun 30, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
NASCAR has issued fines to five crew chiefs for unsecured lug nuts during the race weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Cup

NASCAR fined four crew chiefs $10,000 each for having one unsecured lug nut on their cars following the two Cup races.

Chris Gabehart (Denny Hamlin‘s No. 11 Toyota) and John Klausmeier (Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Ford) were fined for unsecured lug nuts after Saturday’s race.

James Small (Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 19 Toyota) and Rodney Childers (Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 Ford) were fined for unsecured lug nuts after Sunday’s race.

Truck Series

Danny Stockman, crew chief on Brandon Jones‘ No. 51 Chevrolet, was fined $2,500 for an unsecured lug nut after Saturday’s race. Jones was the race winner.

Pocono Raceway co-founder Dr. Rose Mattioli dies at 92

Pocono Raceway/Mattioli Family
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 30, 2020, 1:31 PM EDT
Dr. Rose Mattioli, who along with late husband Dr. Joseph Mattioli co-founded Pocono Raceway in 1968, died Monday at 92, according to a track media release.

Known as “Dr. Rose,” Mrs. Mattioli was the matriarch of the family that still owns and operates the racetrack today. The track held five races, including two NASCAR Cup races, this past weekend.

A statement from both the Mattioli and Igdalsky families read:

“Dr. Rose was the heart and soul of Pocono Raceway for over 50 years. She would often tell us, ‘I love Pocono and auto racing more than Doc,’ and we believed her. While Doc moved the mountains, Rose moved your spirit. Dr. Rose’s contributions to motorsports and her philanthropic efforts will always live in a class of their own.

“She played a vital role in allowing women into auto racing garage areas during an era where they were otherwise unwelcome. Additionally, Dr. Rose and Doc gave back to the community, often anonymously and without hesitation. Her passing has motivated us to remain steadfast, now more than ever, to never waiver from Rose and Doc’s commitment of always doing right by our Pocono Raceway family, our fans, our local community and the auto racing industry.

“While we will miss her, we take comfort in knowing Rose and Doc are reunited and that their legacy will live on forever.”

Dr. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph “Doc” Mattioli, who died on Jan. 26, 2012 at 86.

Mrs. Mattioli is survived by daughters Looie and Michele, son Joseph III, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. “The Mattioli and Igdalsky families also wish to thank Jessica Rene, Rose’s loving caregiver, for the support and companionship which Dr. Rose dearly cherished,” the track statement noted.

Services for Dr. Rose Mattioli will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, her family asks for donations be sent to any charity of the donors’ choosing. The family also said in a statement, “The entire Pocono Raceway family thanks you for your kind words and outreach.”

Here is more about Mrs. Mattioli from the track release:

“Born and raised in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Rose met Joseph Mattioli while attending Temple University in 1947. The couple secretly eloped one year later and ‘officially married,’ in the presence of family and friends, on August 5, 1950.  While celebrating the first birthday of their first child, Looie, and pregnant with their second child, Joseph III, Rose graduated first in her class from Temple University’s School of Podiatric Medicine in June of 1952. They welcomed their third child, Michele, in 1955. That same year, Drs. Joseph and Rose opened their dental and podiatric practices in Northeast Philadelphia.

“In the mid-1960s, Rose and Doc took on a new business venture in Long Pond, Pa. They developed a large acreage of land and helped build Pocono Raceway. The track would host its first major motorsports event in 1971 on the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway, now known as ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ Rose and Doc would eventually move from Philadelphia and make the beautiful Pocono Mountains their home. While neither knew anything about auto racing, in addition to facing multiple financial burdens, their perseverance and drive helped Pocono Raceway succeed through it all. Pocono Raceway has become one of the most picturesque and most beloved motorsports and entertainment venues in the world. Guests who annually visit have always been considered more than spectators or fans – they are considered ‘family.’

“In addition to bringing world-class auto racing and entertainment to their ‘family,’ Dr. Rose and Doc gave back to the Pocono Mountains community and the surrounding Northeast Pennsylvania region. When a local need arose, the Mattioli’s would be among the first to respond and, often anonymously and without media attention. Today, the Mattioli name decorates many buildings and the established Mattioli Foundation funds a bevy of scholarships and charitable organization. This includes organizations such as the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Salvation Army, United Way of Monroe County, Lehigh Valley Healthy Network, the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship at Monroe Career & Technical Institute and The NASCAR Foundation.

“In honor of the trailblazing efforts, tireless dedication, commitment and passion of Dr. Rose, Pocono Raceway launched their first all-women’s initiative with the creation of the Rose Pedals in 2017. Continuing the Mattioli spirit of community, philanthropy, and service, the Rose Pedals have provided volunteer assistance in areas of need to include Meals on Wheels, Women’s Resource Center, Family Promise of Monroe County and Operation Touch of Home among other agencies and organizations. The Rose Pedals’ future vision includes a mentoring program built on the foundation of service to work toward expanding opportunities for girls and women in the community by providing tools to recognize their power, potential and accomplishments.”

NASCAR Chairman & CEO Jim France and NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa Kennedy issued the following statement: “Our family and all of NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Rose Mattioli. For three generations, the relationship between our families has been more personal than professional. Rose and Doc created a unique racing experience at Pocono Raceway, bringing a passion for race fans and love of racing to everything they touched. On behalf of the France family and the entire motorsports industry, NASCAR extends our deepest condolences to the Mattioli family during this difficult time.”

Entry lists for NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 weekend

By Daniel McFadinJun 30, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
This weekend will be a historic one for NASCAR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series will hold the Brickyard 400 on the July 4 weekend for the first time as part of a doubleheader with IndyCar.

On Saturday, the Xfinity Series will hold its first race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which follows the IndyCar race.

All three races will be broadcast on NBC.

Here are the entry lists for the NASCAR races.

Cup – Brickyard 400 (4 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Forty cars are entered.

Ross Chastain is entered in his third start in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet this season. His previous starts, in the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600, were in a car prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing.

J.J. Yeley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

Josh Bilicki is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Pennzoil 150 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Mike Wallace is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 0. Chevrolet. This is his first NASCAR start since the 2015 Daytona 500.

Brett Moffitt is entered in Our Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet.

Jade Buford, a Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car driver, is entered in SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet for his first career NASCAR start.

Jeb Burton is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

A.J. Allmendinger is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list.

Jimmie Johnson will test with Chip Ganassi’s IndyCar team July 8 at IMS

By NBC Sports StaffJun 30, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced Monday that he would test with Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar team. Team owner Chip Ganassi later confirmed in a tweet that the test will take place July 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

A Chip Ganassi Racing spokesman said the team is allowed a test session for Johnson in one of its Dallara-Hondas under IndyCar rules that permit driver evaluation tests.

Johnson will be racing Sunday on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 (4 p.m. ET, NBC), a day after the track’s road course plays host to the NTT IndyCar Series’ IndyCar GMR Grand Prix (noon ET, NBC) and the Pennzoil 150 Xfinity Series race (3 p.m. ET, NBC) at the Brickyard.

For more on this story, go here.