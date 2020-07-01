Dr. Rose Mattioli, who along with late husband Dr. Joseph Mattioli co-founded Pocono Raceway in 1968, died Monday at 92, according to a track media release.

Known as “Dr. Rose,” Mrs. Mattioli was the matriarch of the family that still owns and operates the racetrack today. The track held five races, including two NASCAR Cup races, this past weekend.

A statement from both the Mattioli and Igdalsky families read:

“Dr. Rose was the heart and soul of Pocono Raceway for over 50 years. She would often tell us, ‘I love Pocono and auto racing more than Doc,’ and we believed her. While Doc moved the mountains, Rose moved your spirit. Dr. Rose’s contributions to motorsports and her philanthropic efforts will always live in a class of their own.

“She played a vital role in allowing women into auto racing garage areas during an era where they were otherwise unwelcome. Additionally, Dr. Rose and Doc gave back to the community, often anonymously and without hesitation. Her passing has motivated us to remain steadfast, now more than ever, to never waiver from Rose and Doc’s commitment of always doing right by our Pocono Raceway family, our fans, our local community and the auto racing industry.

“While we will miss her, we take comfort in knowing Rose and Doc are reunited and that their legacy will live on forever.”

Dr. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph “Doc” Mattioli, who died on Jan. 26, 2012 at 86.

Mrs. Mattioli is survived by daughters Looie and Michele, son Joseph III, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. “The Mattioli and Igdalsky families also wish to thank Jessica Rene, Rose’s loving caregiver, for the support and companionship which Dr. Rose dearly cherished,” the track statement noted.

Services for Dr. Rose Mattioli will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, her family asks for donations be sent to any charity of the donors’ choosing. The family also said in a statement, “The entire Pocono Raceway family thanks you for your kind words and outreach.”

It is with sadness announce Dr. Rose Mattioli, our track’s matriarch, has passed away. Dr. Rose has left an incredible legacy in motorsports, as well as an unparalleled impact on the Pocono Mountains. We will miss you, Dr. Rose.https://t.co/f6D4ctIS9V pic.twitter.com/NGbTPINVm2 — Pocono Raceway (@PoconoRaceway) June 30, 2020

Here is more about Mrs. Mattioli from the track release:

“Born and raised in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Rose met Joseph Mattioli while attending Temple University in 1947. The couple secretly eloped one year later and ‘officially married,’ in the presence of family and friends, on August 5, 1950. While celebrating the first birthday of their first child, Looie, and pregnant with their second child, Joseph III, Rose graduated first in her class from Temple University’s School of Podiatric Medicine in June of 1952. They welcomed their third child, Michele, in 1955. That same year, Drs. Joseph and Rose opened their dental and podiatric practices in Northeast Philadelphia.

“In the mid-1960s, Rose and Doc took on a new business venture in Long Pond, Pa. They developed a large acreage of land and helped build Pocono Raceway. The track would host its first major motorsports event in 1971 on the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway, now known as ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ Rose and Doc would eventually move from Philadelphia and make the beautiful Pocono Mountains their home. While neither knew anything about auto racing, in addition to facing multiple financial burdens, their perseverance and drive helped Pocono Raceway succeed through it all. Pocono Raceway has become one of the most picturesque and most beloved motorsports and entertainment venues in the world. Guests who annually visit have always been considered more than spectators or fans – they are considered ‘family.’

“In addition to bringing world-class auto racing and entertainment to their ‘family,’ Dr. Rose and Doc gave back to the Pocono Mountains community and the surrounding Northeast Pennsylvania region. When a local need arose, the Mattioli’s would be among the first to respond and, often anonymously and without media attention. Today, the Mattioli name decorates many buildings and the established Mattioli Foundation funds a bevy of scholarships and charitable organization. This includes organizations such as the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Salvation Army, United Way of Monroe County, Lehigh Valley Healthy Network, the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship at Monroe Career & Technical Institute and The NASCAR Foundation.

“In honor of the trailblazing efforts, tireless dedication, commitment and passion of Dr. Rose, Pocono Raceway launched their first all-women’s initiative with the creation of the Rose Pedals in 2017. Continuing the Mattioli spirit of community, philanthropy, and service, the Rose Pedals have provided volunteer assistance in areas of need to include Meals on Wheels, Women’s Resource Center, Family Promise of Monroe County and Operation Touch of Home among other agencies and organizations. The Rose Pedals’ future vision includes a mentoring program built on the foundation of service to work toward expanding opportunities for girls and women in the community by providing tools to recognize their power, potential and accomplishments.”

NASCAR Chairman & CEO Jim France and NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa Kennedy issued the following statement: “Our family and all of NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Rose Mattioli. For three generations, the relationship between our families has been more personal than professional. Rose and Doc created a unique racing experience at Pocono Raceway, bringing a passion for race fans and love of racing to everything they touched. On behalf of the France family and the entire motorsports industry, NASCAR extends our deepest condolences to the Mattioli family during this difficult time.”

So sad to hear of the passing of Dr. Rose Mattioli. She was a sweet, wonderful, caring woman with a wrought iron constitution. She and Doc are together again. Prayers to the Mattioli and Igdalski families. #RIP — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) June 30, 2020

The Mattioli family are in my thoughts and prayers. I feel blessed to have spent time with Dr. Rose and Doc! They made racing @PoconoRaceway very special for all of us. https://t.co/2xguARuXln — Doug Yates (@Yates_Doug) June 30, 2020

I was heartbroken to learn of Dr. Rose Mattioli's passing. She was a wonderful woman who always cared about everyone who came to @PoconoRaceway. She was always there for me & I was extremely honored when she asked me to induct her husband, Doc, into the NMPA Hall of Fame.#NASCAR — Deb Williams (@DebWilliams72) June 30, 2020

Our condolences to the entire Pocono Raceway staff and the Mattioli family on their loss. — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) June 30, 2020

I remember when Dr. Rose Mattioli cut the ribbon @PoconoRaceway S/F line to officially open track for practice before inaugural 1971 Schaefer 500. Doc Joe was to do it but said Dr. Rose deserved the honor more. With gratitude for your decades of kindness and smiles. God Bless. — Michael Knight (@SpinDoctor500) June 30, 2020

My wife and I have so many great memories of time spent with Dr. Rose and her husband. So sorry to hear this news. — Ernie Saxton (@ernsax) June 30, 2020

Prayers for the Mattioli family 🙏 — DGR-Crosley (@DGR_Crosley) June 30, 2020

Sad news indeed. God bless the matriarch of the Mattioli family and the speedway. May she rest in peace. Our condolences to the family. https://t.co/ZWHJy073bH — John Bisci (@JohnBisciJr) June 30, 2020

Some sad news from our friends up the road.

Rest in peace, Dr. Rose.https://t.co/hiWGuhEAZN https://t.co/5ZYfzBbUcj — Monster Mile (@MonsterMile) June 30, 2020

