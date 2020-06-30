Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson will test with Chip Ganassi’s IndyCar team July 8 at IMS

By NBC Sports StaffJun 30, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced Monday that he would test with Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar team. Team owner Chip Ganassi later confirmed in a tweet that the test will take place July 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

A Chip Ganassi Racing spokesman said the team is allowed a test session for Johnson in one of its Dallara-Hondas under IndyCar rules that permit driver evaluation tests.

Johnson will be racing Sunday on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 (4 p.m. ET, NBC), a day after the track’s road course plays host to the NTT IndyCar Series’ IndyCar GMR Grand Prix (noon ET, NBC) and the Pennzoil 150 Xfinity Series race (3 p.m. ET, NBC) at the Brickyard.

Entry lists for NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 weekend

By Daniel McFadinJun 30, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
This weekend will be a historic one for NASCAR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series will hold the Brickyard 400 on the July 4 weekend for the first time as part of a doubleheader with IndyCar.

On Saturday, the Xfinity Series will hold its first race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which follows the IndyCar race.

All three races will be broadcast on NBC.

Here are the entry lists for the NASCAR races.

Cup – Brickyard 400 (4 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Forty cars are entered.

Ross Chastain is entered in his third start in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet this season. His previous starts, in the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600, were in a car prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing.

J.J. Yeley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

Josh Bilicki is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

Xfinity – Pennzoil 150 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Mike Wallace is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 0. Chevrolet. This is his first NASCAR start since the 2015 Daytona 500.

Brett Moffitt is entered in Our Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet.

Jade Buford, a Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car driver, is entered in SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet for his first career NASCAR start.

Jeb Burton is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

A.J. Allmendinger is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet.

Bump and Run: Should NASCAR’s future have more doubleheaders?

By NBC Sports StaffJun 30, 2020, 7:43 AM EDT
What did you think of the Cup doubleheader weekend at Pocono and is that something that should be continued in 2021?

Dustin Long: It was a nice touch but let’s not go crazy with it. Remember how exciting it was when there was a rare night race? Then many more were added and the luster faded. Don’t go crazy with doubleheaders. And it’s not needed at a short track or superspeedway.

Daniel McFadin: Except for the weather delays, I thought it was great. It puts more pressure on teams and with the invert for the second race, creates the possibility for more chaos. Doubleheaders should definitely be a staple of the schedule next year.

Jerry Bonkowski: Can you just imagine a twinbill weekend at places like Bristol or Daytona? Plus, there’s one other benefit that many may not have considered: Given complaints over the years about the length of the NASCAR Cup schedule, this would be a great way to shorten the length of a season, or at the very least, allow for more off-weekends in the season than there are now. I’d love to see 3-4 doubleheader weekends in 2021

 

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin each won a Pocono race this past weekend and finished second in the other race. Since Pocono has some similarities to Indianapolis, site of this weekend’s Cup race, will you take Harvick and Hamlin or the field at Indy?

Dustin Long: I’ll take the field.

Daniel McFadin: With Kevin Harvick being the defending winner, I think he’s the favorite. But Denny Hamlin has finished in the top six in five of the last six visits to Indy, so he’s a clear threat to get his first Brickyard win.

Jerry Bonkowski: Denny Hamlin is having a great year, perhaps headed to his best season. If he is to finally win that elusive first Cup championship, a strong run at Indy will help. It seems he and his team are hitting on all cylinders more than any other team right now, which makes him the favorite Sunday at the Brickyard.

 

 

The Xfinity Series races Saturday on the road course at Indy. Austin Cindric won two road course races last year, finished second in another and third in the other. Will you take Cindric or the field, which includes AJ Allmendinger, at Indy?

Dustin Long: You can have the field. I’m taking Austin Cindric. Team Penske driver will win the first Xfinity race on the road course at the track Roger Penske now owns.

Daniel McFadin: I’ll take the field, namely AJ Allmendinger, just because of his experience. While Xfinity teams will get practice, it’s still everyone’s first time on the road course. In this kind of scenario, I put more value on a veteran.

Jerry Bonkowski: There’s no denying Austin Cindric’s success and talent on road courses. But in a head-to-head battle with AJ Allmendinger – or the rest of the Xfinity field, for that matter – I’ve still got to go with the Dinger. But I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see an Allmendinger-Cindric 1-2 finish at Indy.

 

Chevrolet is winless in the last seven Cup races. How much of a concern should that be?

Dustin Long: Chevy’s lack of wins lately is unsettling. Also worrisome is that Chevy is not leading many laps. Since 2015, Chevy has one win each at Indy and Kentucky, the next two tracks on the circuit. This drought could last longer.

Daniel McFadin: Chevrolet should be concerned. A Chevy driver wasn’t part of the conversation at the end of either Pocono race, Atlanta, or Martinsville. Chevy takes its winless streak to Indy, where its only win in the last five races, in 2017, was the product of chaotic overtime restarts. Chevy needs a convincing win soon.

Jerry Bonkowski: It’s just in a little downturn currently. Chevy will be back soon enough. I’m not concerned at all.

Drivers like idea of more NASCAR Cup doubleheaders

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Last weekend’s NASCAR Cup doubleheader at Pocono Raceway drew strong reviews, with several drivers hoping the sanctioning body continues the practice going forward.

Among those was Brad Keselowski, who took to social media and said emphatically, “I loooooovvvee the idea of running twice on a weekend. … Big thumbs up, NASCAR, and everybody else who pulled it off from the teams, track officials and everybody else.

“I think it was a big success. I hope everybody liked it.”

Added Kevin Harvick, who won Saturday’s Cup race and finished second to Denny Hamlin on Sunday: “I think the format was great. … I think overall everybody would be super happy with a much shorter season and multiple doubleheaders. Yeah, I think it went well.”

If there was a downside to the weekend to fully determine just how much of a success it was, it was the lack of fans in the grandstands.

Much like most other tracks that have held NASCAR events since the return from the COVID-19 hiatus, Pocono Raceway did not have fans for the entire weekend, which featured five races over three days: the two Cup races as well as single races for the Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

While drivers liked the hop-in-and-drive format, with no practice or qualifying, the doubleheader weekend did make things harder on teams in terms of preparation for both races, as well as scrambling to repair damage from Saturday’s race to run the same car Sunday.

NASCAR gave teams additional time in the garage for preparation and setup both before and after Saturday’s race, as well as before Sunday’s race.

“It’s very hard on the race teams,” said Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart. “We didn’t leave the racetrack till after 11 (Saturday night). You drive over a half hour to the hotel, got to be back here at 7 (a.m. ET).

“There’s a lot of work that goes on in-between preparing a car that just raced 325 miles to race again for 350 miles, put a professional product on the racetrack.”

But, Gabehart said: “This is very hard, but these teams are the best in the business. Whatever NASCAR wants to do, we’ll support and adapt.”

Josh Reaume to oversee Xfinity operations for RSS Racing

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
Reaume Brothers Racing and RSS Racing on Monday announced a new association between the two teams for the remainder of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The relationship is effective immediately, per a team statement.

Josh Reaume and his team will manage the racing operations of RSS Racing’s No. 93 Chevrolet, driven by Myatt Snider, who finished a career-best fourth place in Sunday’s Xfinity race at Pocono.

Jeff Green will continue as Snider’s crew chief.

Reaume, who has been racing part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, has a long relationship with RSS Racing, dating back to 2016 when he served as Ryan Sieg’s race engineer in 2016.

“Myatt and Jeff both have a lot of talent and we, as a team, are looking forward to going the extra mile and put Myatt in a position to race for the Xfinity (championship),” Reaume said in a statement.

RSS Racing will continue to be based in Georgia, the team said.

