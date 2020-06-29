Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Xfinity Series playoff grid after Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2020, 1:37 PM EDT
Things are getting tight in the Xfinity Series playoff standings.

After 12 races, four points separate the last playoff-eligible driver, 12th-ranked Myatt Snider, and Brandon Brown. Snider finished fourth on Sunday at Pocono. Brown was 33rd at Pocono. Snider gained 40 points on Brown in that race.

Next up for the series is Saturday’s race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

Race winners this season who are locked into the playoffs are Chase Briscoe (22 playoff points), Noah Gragson (15), Harrison Burton (10), Brandon Jones (7) and Justin Haley (6).

 

 

 

NASCAR cancels Cup awards banquet in Nashville due to COVID-19

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
The 2020 NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Awards Banquet in Nashville has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, per an announcement Monday by NASCAR.

The banquet, which was televised last year on NBCSN, moved to Nashville last year after a 10-year run in Las Vegas, and before that was held for more than 20 years in New York City.

NASCAR said it plans to honor the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions in some type of manner “at the end of the season with more details to come.”

The Champion’s Week and Awards Banquet are where the Cup Series champion is celebrated and where the industry holds a series of meetings. Last year’s banquet was also where the idea of NASCAR returning to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021 first was proposed.

The joint Xfinity and Truck Series awards banquet was held last year in Charlotte.

Here is the statement released by NASCAR on social media:

 

Cup Series playoff grid after Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
For now, Erik Jones is back in and Tyler Reddick is out, with Austin Dillon moving up.

That’s how the NASCAR Cup playoff standings shape up with 11 races remaining in the regular season following last weekend’s doubleheader at Pocono Raceway. The series races at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC.

Jones’ third-place finish Sunday not only was a significant rebound from Saturday’s 38th-place showing after a wreck, he vaulted over Reddick to take the 16th and final spot for the 10-race Cup playoffs.

Jones had previously been ranked as high as 13th in the playoff picture following last month’s two races at Charlotte, only to get knocked out of the top 16 after finishing 21st at Miami.

“We feel like we definitely should make the playoffs,” said Jones, who entered Sunday six points out of a playoff spot. “We’ve done that the last few years and I don’t see this year as any different.”

Reddick lost his power steering as Sunday’s race began. After repairs were made, his team had to change an alternator belt. Reddick finished 35th, dropping him to 18th in the playoff standings, 26 points behind Jones for the final playoff spot.

Dillon, Reddick’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, finished 14th Sunday to climb to 17th in the playoff standings. He is 14 points behind Jones.

As for the eight drivers locked into the playoffs with wins, Denny Hamlin has the most points (23), followed by Kevin Harvick (16), Joey Logano (14), Brad Keselowski (13), Chase Elliott (10), Alex Bowman (9), Martin Truex Jr. (7) and Ryan Blaney (6).

 

Winners and losers after Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 29, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Denny Hamlin Solid strategy by Chris Gabehart and a determined drive by Hamlin led to the team’s fourth victory of the season Sunday at Pocono.

Kevin HarvickA day after winning at Pocono, he finished second to expand his points lead.

Erik JonesHe rebounded from finishing 38th Saturday by placing third Sunday.

Stewart-Haas Racing — For the second consecutive race, SHR placed three drivers in the top 10. Kevin Harvick won. Aric Almirola was fifth. Clint Bowyer placed eighth.

Hendrick Motorsports — A day after Chevrolet had no drivers place in the top 10, HMS had three cars finish in the top 10 Sunday. Chase Elliott was fourth. William Byron placed seventh. Alex Bowman finished ninth.

LOSERS

Kyle BuschSlowed by lapped traffic, he was hit by Ryan Blaney and crashed, finishing 38th. Busch remains winless this season.

Tyler ReddickPower steering went out when the green flag waved to start the race. Repairs put him several laps down. That led to a 35th-place finish a day after he placed 30th at Pocono. Reddick entered the weekend holding the 16th and final playoff spot. He exited the weekend 18th in the standings, 26 points out of the final playoff spot.

Christopher Bell A day after finishing fourth at Pocono, he placed 39th after a crash Sunday at Pocono.

Michael McDowell A day after finishing eighth at Pocono, he crashed and finished last Sunday at Pocono.

 

Erik Jones: It’s time for better finishes and future

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2020, 11:38 PM EDT
Erik Jones doesn’t need to look at a clock to know now is his time.

The Michigan native earned a season-best third-place finish – and his second top-five in the last three starts – in Sunday’s back half of the NASCAR Cup doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, as Jones is closing in on the end of a one-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing he signed last year. His future remains uncertain.

“We started talking to them about next year and what we’re going to do moving forward,” Jones said after the race.

“I feel like right now that’s kind of the plan, working with them. We’ll see what happens, but I feel good about it right now moving forward.”

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, said on June 17 that it’s his hope to keep both Jones and Christopher Bell in the manufacturer’s fold.

“We all know that Erik is at the end of his current contract,” Wilson said. “What’s the plan there? We don’t know. We’re working on that. (Car owner Joe Gibbs) and I are talking about that now every week. Our desire obviously is to keep both of those young men in our company. How we do it is yet to be determined.”

Jones’ finish Sunday was a strong rebound after finishing 38th in Saturday’s race due to a wreck.

“We needed a good run, a good rebound,” he said. “It’s great we finished third, but in a way it’s frustrating because I think our primary car (in Saturday’s) race was quite a bit better than our backup car was today, but obviously third is a good run.”

After struggling through much of the season – including seven showings of 20th or worse in the first 14 events – Jones believes he’s turned a corner and sees more promising results ahead.

“It’s nice to rebound and hope we can keep the momentum going next week and keep going strong,” Hamlin said. “It’s nice to run a normal race. I think on a normal weekend we can run top five and I think we showed that today.”

Sunday’s finish – Jones’ sixth top-10 in eight career Cup starts at Pocono – also put Jones back in the top 16 Cup playoff rankings.

“We feel like we definitely should make the playoffs,” said Jones, who entered Sunday six points out of a playoff spot. “We’ve done that the last few years and I don’t see this year as any different.

“Hopefully we can keep moving forward. We’ve got good racetracks coming up for us, places we’ve run well at in the past, I think we’re going to keep racking up some good finishes here and hopefully get a win here pretty soon.

“I think our cars are way faster than a 16th-place team. Hopefully we can keep up the good runs. We just need three-four more races running strong like we need to, get some stage points and we’ll be in the top 12 pretty quickly.

“… It’s not even a question in my mind, making the playoffs or not. I feel we’ll be strong enough here to get a win at a race here in the next month or two.”

Earlier in the day, Jones drew attention for a tweet he posted criticizing over-aggressive driving by many in the field of the Xfinity Series race, which preceded the Cup race.

The most notable example of that was when Justin Haley hooked Riley Herbst on the Pocono straightaway. NASCAR held Haley for two laps on pit road after the incident and met with Haley and crew chief Alex Yontz after the race.

“The Xfinity Series is in kind of a weird spot right now,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of young guys, very talented guys, don’t get me wrong, but definitely some of the guys can click it down a notch.

“I watch it on TV every week and it’s like, man, some of those guys are so fast and some of the things they do just blows your mind. The way I grew up racing, hooking somebody on the straightaway is pretty out there. I don’t think you want to face the repercussions of what would have happened coming into the pits.

“It’s just kind of a lack of respect. I grew up with a lot of respect in racing and respect for my equipment and competitors. I don’t believe in intentionally wrecking people. I think that’s pretty low, low-class and doesn’t belong in our sport. It’s just Saturday night, Mickey Mouse stuff and I don’t like to see it.”

