Josh Reaume to oversee Xfinity operations for RSS Racing

Reaume, who has been racing part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, has a long relationship with RSS Racing, dating back to 2016 when he served as Ryan Sieg’s race engineer in 2016.
“Myatt and Jeff both have a lot of talent and we, as a team, are looking forward to going the extra mile and put Myatt in a position to race for the Xfinity (championship),” Reaume said in a statement.
RSS Racing will continue to be based in Georgia, the team said.
Last weekend’s NASCAR Cup doubleheader at Pocono Raceway drew strong reviews, with several drivers hoping the sanctioning body continues the practice going forward.
Among those was Brad Keselowski, who took to social media and said emphatically, “I loooooovvvee the idea of running twice on a weekend. … Big thumbs up, NASCAR, and everybody else who pulled it off from the teams, track officials and everybody else.
“I think it was a big success. I hope everybody liked it.”
Added Kevin Harvick, who won Saturday’s Cup race and finished second to Denny Hamlin on Sunday: “I think the format was great. … I think overall everybody would be super happy with a much shorter season and multiple doubleheaders. Yeah, I think it went well.”
If there was a downside to the weekend to fully determine just how much of a success it was, it was the lack of fans in the grandstands.
Much like most other tracks that have held NASCAR events since the return from the COVID-19 hiatus, Pocono Raceway did not have fans for the entire weekend, which featured five races over three days: the two Cup races as well as single races for the Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Series.
While drivers liked the hop-in-and-drive format, with no practice or qualifying, the doubleheader weekend did make things harder on teams in terms of preparation for both races, as well as scrambling to repair damage from Saturday’s race to run the same car Sunday.
NASCAR gave teams additional time in the garage for preparation and setup both before and after Saturday’s race, as well as before Sunday’s race.
“It’s very hard on the race teams,” said Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart. “We didn’t leave the racetrack till after 11 (Saturday night). You drive over a half hour to the hotel, got to be back here at 7 (a.m. ET).
“There’s a lot of work that goes on in-between preparing a car that just raced 325 miles to race again for 350 miles, put a professional product on the racetrack.”
But, Gabehart said: “This is very hard, but these teams are the best in the business. Whatever NASCAR wants to do, we’ll support and adapt.”
The 2020 NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Awards Banquet in Nashville has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, per an announcement Monday by NASCAR.
The banquet, which was televised last year on NBCSN, moved to Nashville last year after a 10-year run in Las Vegas, and before that was held for more than 20 years in New York City.
NASCAR said it plans to honor the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions in some type of manner “at the end of the season with more details to come.”
The Champion’s Week and Awards Banquet are where the Cup Series champion is celebrated and where the industry holds a series of meetings. Last year’s banquet was also where the idea of NASCAR returning to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021 first was proposed.
The joint Xfinity and Truck Series awards banquet was held last year in Charlotte.
NASCAR also said in its statement “we look forward to returning to Nashville in 2021” for the Champion’s Week and Cup Awards Banquet.
Here is the statement released by NASCAR on social media:
Things are getting tight in the Xfinity Series playoff standings.
After 12 races, four points separate the last playoff-eligible driver, 12th-ranked Myatt Snider, and Brandon Brown. Snider finished fourth on Sunday at Pocono. Brown was 33rd at Pocono. Snider gained 40 points on Brown in that race.
Next up for the series is Saturday’s race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC).
That’s how the NASCAR Cup playoff standings shape up with 11 races remaining in the regular season following last weekend’s doubleheader at Pocono Raceway. The series races at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC.
Jones’ third-place finish Sunday not only was a significant rebound from Saturday’s 38th-place showing after a wreck, he vaulted over Reddick to take the 16th and final spot for the 10-race Cup playoffs.
Jones had previously been ranked as high as 13th in the playoff picture following last month’s two races at Charlotte, only to get knocked out of the top 16 after finishing 21st at Miami.
“We feel like we definitely should make the playoffs,” said Jones, who entered Sunday six points out of a playoff spot. “We’ve done that the last few years and I don’t see this year as any different.”
Reddick lost his power steering as Sunday’s race began. After repairs were made, his team had to change an alternator belt. Reddick finished 35th, dropping him to 18th in the playoff standings, 26 points behind Jones for the final playoff spot.
Dillon, Reddick’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, finished 14th Sunday to climb to 17th in the playoff standings. He is 14 points behind Jones.