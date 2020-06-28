The Xfinity Series continues its season Sunday with a visit to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Highlighting today’s race will be the fourth and final segment of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash.
Competing for the $100,000 prize for the highest-finishing full-time Xfinity will be Justin Haley, Austin Cindric, Alex Labbe and Ross Chastain.
Here’s all the info you need for Sunday’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be at 12:35 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:47 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 5 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 10:30 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:20 p.m. The invocation will be given by Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach at 12:27 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 12:28 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (225 miles) around the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.
PACE LAPS: At the direction of race control, NASCAR will run the entire field down pit road for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops anywhere on pit road for any reason, they will start at the rear of the field.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 12 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 75 degrees and a 46% chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.
LAST RACE: Justin Haley won last weekend’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway. Ross Chastain finished second while Jeb Burton was third.
LAST RACE AT POCONO: Cole Custer held off Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe to earn the win last year in only the fourth Xfinity race ever held at the Tricky Triangle
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup.