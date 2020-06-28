Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Denny Hamlin wins for the sixth time at Pocono on Sunday

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick in the closing laps to earn a Cup series-leading fourth win of the season and sixth of his career Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin pitted with 21 laps to go and took right side tires and fuel to get back on the track.

Harvick, who beat Hamlin to the checkered flag in Saturday’s race at Pocono, closed the margin between the pair, but there wasn’t enough time left for him to catch Hamlin. Harvick finished runner-up, tailing away in the last couple of laps to end up more than three seconds behind Hamlin at the checkered flag.

In winning his 41st career Cup race, Hamlin tied Jeff Gordon for most career Cup wins at Pocono. Hamlin’s six wins have come in 14 years at the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle.

“Six? I can’t put it into words how much it means to me,” Hamlin told FS1 after the race. “I was hoping for no caution. I knew the car I had. I didn’t want to make any mistakes like at Bristol, where I gave that one away.”

Hamlin’s five previous wins at Pocono came in 2006 (twice), 2009, 2010 and last summer.

“I don’t think this will be the last one,” Hamlin said during a post-race media teleconference. “I think we’ll continue to build on it. I really wanted to win both races but it didn’t work out. I don’t want to be greedy.”

With the second-place finish, Harvick earned his 11th top-10 finish of the season and his 19th top-10 career finish in 40 starts at the Tricky Triangle, including five runner-up showings.

Ranking No. 1 in driver points, Harvick leaves Pocono with a commanding 52-point lead over Ryan Blaney in the Cup point standings.

“Our car today was actually better than yesterday,” Harvick told FS1. “(Hamlin) just did the opposite than we did. We didn’t want to get caught a caution and wound up losing too much time in lapped traffic. He was out there running clean laps and waited to the very end and wound up in front of us. (Saturday), that won us the race and today we finished second.”

MORE: Results, standings for Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono

Erik Jones finished third, followed by Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola.

The start of the race was delayed more than 30 minutes due to lightning. Then, after the first six laps under green flag conditions, there was a nearly one-hour delay due to rain.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kurt Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

Who had a good race: Erik Jones earned a season-best third-place finish, as well his sixth top-10 finish in eight career starts at Pocono. … Aric Almirola earned his fourth consecutive top-five.

Who had a bad race: Kyle Busch was battling with Ryan Blaney on Lap 76 when he spun and wrecked, leaving Busch winless this season. … Michael McDowell, who had a strong eighth-place finish in Saturday’s race, spun and hit the wall hard on Lap 16. He finished last in the 40-car field.

Notable: Sunday marked the first tripleheader in NASCAR history, where all three national series raced at the same location and on the same day. … Cole Custer (17th) was the highest-finishing rookie.

What’s next: Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; at 4 p.m. ET July 5 on NBC.

Results for Sunday Cup race at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 28, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin scored his sixth career win at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. The victory also is his series-high fourth of the season.

Kevin Harvick, who won Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono, finished second on Sunday. He was followed by Erik Jones, who finished 38th on Saturday, Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola, who scored his fourth consecutive top-five finish.

Kyle Busch’s winless Cup season continues with wreck

By Dustin LongJun 28, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT
Kyle Busch crashed shortly past halfway Sunday at Pocono Raceway, as the reigning series champion remains winless in Cup this season.

Busch finished 38th Sunday. This marks the fifth time in 15 races this season that Busch has finished 25th or worse. This is the first race he has failed to finish since a blown engine sidelined him in the Daytona 500.

“I know what happened but it doesn’t make any sense to talk about it,” Busch told FS1. “It will just come across in a bad way.”

NASCAR’s Twitter account posted a replay of the incident. As Busch came up on the slower car of Garrett Smithley, Busch had to slow and Blaney closed. Blaney and Busch made contact, turning Busch.

Busch finished fifth in Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono.

Rain ends, Sunday Cup race at Pocono back underway

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT
UPDATE 3: 

The rain has stopped and the NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway is back underway.

The rain delay lasted 51 minutes under red flag stoppage conditions and an additional 12 minutes under yellow caution before the green flag waved again.

Kurt Busch has led the first six laps of the scheduled 140-lap race before it was paused due to rain falling, primarily in turns 2 and 3.

Ryan Blaney is second, followed by Cole Custer, Chris Buescher and Austin Dillon.

UPDATE 2: 

Rain has begun to fall at Pocono Raceway and has brought out a red flag race stoppage for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup event.

The race has run just six laps into the scheduled 140 laps. The red flag came out at 5:12 p.m. ET. Drivers have exited their cars and covers have been placed atop the cars. Pocono Raceway does not have lights.

Kurt Busch has led all six laps, the first Chevrolet driver to lead even one lap both Sunday as well as Saturday’s front half of the first Cup doubleheader weekend at the same track in the modern era.

UPDATE 1:

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway — the back half of the first modern-day Cup weekend doubleheader at the same racetrack — is underway.

The start of the race had been delayed by more than 30 minutes. Lightning had been detected within eight miles of the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle. NASCAR rules call for a 30-minute delay whenever lightning is detected.

Cars were already on-track for parade laps but were brought back to the pits and drivers exited their vehicles during the delay.

Wunderground.com’s forecast called for a temperature of 75 degrees at the drop of the green flag with a 40 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms, most likely to occur in the evening, which would be after the race.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NASCAR has placed the start of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on hold due to lightning in the area.

NASCAR has a rule that races are stopped or put on hold if lightning within eight miles of a racetrack. As a result, the race start or restart is on hold for the following 30 minutes, provided weather doesn’t become a further impediment.

After Jimmie Johnson gave the command to start engines (see photo), cars took to the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle and were engaged in pace laps when they were called back to pit road due to the lightning.

Ryan Preece was slated to start on the pole, but he’s been sent to the back of the field due to an engine change (see more below). Kurt Busch and Austin Dillon are now on the front row. Saturday’s race winner, Kevin Harvick, starts 20th after the top 20 finishers from yesterday’s race were inverted for Sunday’s event.

Nine cars have been sent to the back of the field:

Chase Elliott and B.J. McLeod — transmission change

William Byron and Ryan Preece — engine change

Quin Houff, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman — back-up car

We’ll update you with more information as it becomes available.

Results, standings after Pocono Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe passed Ross Chastain with two laps to go to earn his fourth Xfinity Series win of the season Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Chastain had taken the lead on the final restart, with two laps of overtime ahead, but Briscoe passed him in Turn 2 and held on for nearly two more laps for the win.

MORE: Chase Briscoe passes Ross Chastain in OT for fourth Xfinity win of 2020

Chastain finished second for the second straight race and also won the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. It was his second Dash win in two races.

Jeremy Clements finished third, followed by Myatt Snider and Michael Annett.

Briscoe is No. 1 in the standings, holding a three-point edge over Noah Gragson.

