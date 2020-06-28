Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results of Truck race at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 28, 2020, 12:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brandon Jones passed Sheldon Creed on the final lap to win Sunday’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Austin Hill finished second and was followed by Creed, Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes.

Click here for Truck race results

 

In the points standings, Austin Hill leads. He has a 51-point advantage on Ben Rhodes, who is second.

Click here for Truck driver points report

UPDATE: Sunday Cup race at Pocono underway after lightning delay

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATE:

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway — the back half of the first modern-day Cup weekend doubleheader at the same racetrack — is underway.

The start of the race had been delayed by more than 30 minutes. Lightning had been detected within eight miles of the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle. NASCAR rules call for a 30-minute delay whenever lightning is detected.

Cars were already on-track for parade laps but were brought back to the pits and drivers exited their vehicles during the delay.

Wunderground.com’s forecast called for a temperature of 75 degrees at the drop of the green flag with a 40 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms, most likely to occur in the evening, which would be after the race.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NASCAR has placed the start of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on hold due to lightning in the area.

NASCAR has a rule that races are stopped or put on hold if lightning within eight miles of a racetrack. As a result, the race start or restart is on hold for the following 30 minutes, provided weather doesn’t become a further impediment.

After Jimmie Johnson gave the command to start engines (see photo), cars took to the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle and were engaged in pace laps when they were called back to pit road due to the lightning.

Ryan Preece was slated to start on the pole, but he’s been sent to the back of the field due to an engine change (see more below). Kurt Busch and Austin Dillon are now on the front row. Saturday’s race winner, Kevin Harvick, starts 20th after the top 20 finishers from yesterday’s race were inverted for Sunday’s event.

Nine cars have been sent to the back of the field:

Chase Elliott and B.J. McLeod — transmission change

William Byron and Ryan Preece — engine change

Quin Houff, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman — back-up car

We’ll update you with more information as it becomes available.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Results, standings after Pocono Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Briscoe passed Ross Chastain with two laps to go to earn his fourth Xfinity Series win of the season Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Chastain had taken the lead on the final restart, with two laps of overtime ahead, but Briscoe passed him in Turn 2 and held on for nearly two more laps for the win.

MORE: Chase Briscoe passes Ross Chastain in OT for fourth Xfinity win of 2020

Chastain finished second for the second straight race and also won the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. It was his second Dash win in two races.

Jeremy Clements finished third, followed by Myatt Snider and Michael Annett.

Click here for results

Briscoe is No. 1 in the standings, holding a three-point edge over Noah Gragson.

Click here for Xfinity driver standings

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Chase Briscoe passes Ross Chastain in OT for fourth Xfinity win of 2020

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Briscoe passed Ross Chastain with two laps to go and held on for his fourth Xfinity win of the season at Pocono Raceway.

The race went two extra laps past the scheduled 90 laps due to a late caution that saw Chad Finchum hit the wall with five laps to go.

Briscoe overcame a spin earlier in the race as well as a speeding penalty on pit road. He now has four wins and nine overall top-10 finishes in 12 races thus far this season.

“We were really not that good in the beginning, we struggled and didn’t have the speed I really anticipated to have here,” Briscoe told FS1. “I was a little worried, but a lot of good cars got tore up so it made it a little easier to get up through the field.

“Ross is always one of the hardest guys to race against and pass. … We’re halfway to eight (wins, his preseason goal).”

Briscoe is No. 1 in the Xfinity point standings with a three-point lead over Noah Gragson.

MORE: Results, standings after Sunday’s Xfinity race at Pocono

Chastain took the lead on the final restart, but Briscoe caught him coming out of Turn 2 and went ahead, never to relinquish the lead the rest of the way. Briscoe adds the win at Pocono to earlier victories at Las Vegas, Darlington and Miami.

But Chastain had some consolation: even though he finished runner-up – for the second straight race – he won the final $100,000 prize in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash race-within-a-race.

“We did everything right, got the push we needed and cleared him going into (turn) one,” Chastain told FS1. “It’s tough to be upset with second, but I am.

“We’re unloading and are in the top two or three every week. I know how lucky I am but man, it’s the memories we take with us, not the money.”

That means Kaulig Racing drivers A.J. Allmendinger and Chastain the last two weeks — won three of the four Dash 4 Cash $100k prizes. JR Motorsports’ Noah Gragson won the first Dash race.

Jeremy Clements finished third, followed by Myatt Snider and Michael Annett.

MORE: NASCAR penalizes Justin Haley for aggressive driving

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: With his third-place showing, Jeremy Clements earned the second-best finish of his Xfinity career. He earned his sole Xfinity win in 2017 at Road America.

Who had a bad race: Several drivers were involved in Stage 1 incidents that knocked them out of the race including Brandon Jones (who won the Truck Series race earlier in the day), Josh Williams, Joe Graf Jr. and Harrison Burton. Brandon Brown also fell out early due to mechanical issues.

Notable: The race had a record nine cautions for 31 laps under yellow. … Austin Cindric looked like he had the dominant car but was involved in a wreck on Lap 53 that knocked him out of the race. Others involved included Justin Allgaier, Ryan Sieg, Myatt Snider, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric. … There were no issues in post-race inspection. All cars passed.

What’s next: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday July 4 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR penalizes Justin Haley for aggressive driving

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aggressive driving cost Justin Haley his chance at the final $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash prize in Sunday’s Xfinity Series race.

Haley was assessed a rare two-lap hold penalty on pit road for aggressive driving for putting Riley Herbst into the wall with 42 laps to go.

Haley and crew chief Alex Yontz have been called to meet with NASCAR officials after the race.

Here’s the exchange between Yontz and Haley on the team radio:

Yontz: “So you have to be the one to move somebody first. But if you retaliate, which they think that was retaliation, they hold you.”

Haley: “I had a run at the wall, I had to lift out of the gas and turn left.”

The contact knocked Haley out of contention for the Dash 4 Cash prize, leaving Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric and Alex Labbe left. Cindric would be involved in a multi-car later in the race, knocking him out of the race.

Labbe also had minor contact with the wall at the end of Stage 1 but remained in the race.

The aggressive driving wasn’t just about Haley. NASCAR Cup driver Erik Jones tweeted his disappointment in the overall tone of the race.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 