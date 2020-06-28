Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Austin Cindric
Austin Cindric seeking first ‘triangle win’ at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 28, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Austin Cindric is somewhat amused at the concern about a certain stat on his racing record.

It’s the zero that can be found if you look up his number of wins on oval tracks in NASCAR. He’s winless in 95 starts on paved ovals across the Xfinity and Trucks Series. Since 2018, he’s earned 21 top fives on ovals.

His three wins have come exclusively on road courses.

“It’s funny because I feel like more people put an emphasis on my first oval win or whenever that will be than I do myself,” Cindric said in a Zoom press conference earlier this week. “Personally, I know that I’m capable of it. I’ve proven it to myself enough times. I feel like as far as when it’s gonna happen, I think when it’s your day, it’s your day.”

Could that day be today?

The Xfinity Series competes at Pocono Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1) in the series’ only visit to the 2.5-mile speedway this season.

But Cindric, in his second full-time Xfinity campaign, doesn’t view a Pocono win as an oval win. Even though you only turn left when racing there, it only has three turns.

“For me, if we win this weekend at Pocono, then it will be my first triangle win and I’ll still be looking for my first oval win,” Cindric said. “You’re never satisfied, but overall it’s been a great year for us. Really, the way we ended last year, I feel like that carries over. We’ve made changes to our cars and made changes to my driving and I’ve been able to really hone in on the last couple percent as far as what it takes to be the best in this series and I feel like that’s carried straight over.”

Through 11 races this year – all on ovals – Cindric has six top fives plus two other top 10s. In the last four races he’s led 160 laps in total without taking a checkered flag.

“I feel like there’s a lot of things in my career building up to this year and being able to use the resources that I have and obviously being able to execute well, I think that’s important,” Cindric said. “I’ve got the same core group of guys that I’ve had the last couple of years and I feel like that’s important, as well as far as being able to run for a championship and I’m proud of that effort.

“It’s been frustrating a little bit the last couple of weeks not being able to win, especially having such fast cars. You probably saw the peak of that frustration in the second race at Homestead (when he led 60 laps, cut a tire and finished 10th), but, for me, I’m pretty motivated to put us at the front of that field.”

His opportunity today to lead the field comes with an extra incentive. Cindric, who starts ninth, is one of the four drivers eligible for the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. He’ll take on Justin Haley, Ross Chastain and Alex Labbe.

Today’s race is Cindric’s third Pocono start. He’s earned finishes of fourth and seventh in the first two.

“I feel like you’re always driving your own strategy there,” Cindric said. “I re-watched (an old) race with my team and understanding how we’re gonna play that race. But for me it’s a fun track because it almost reminds me of Fontana in the fact that you have to have a fast car to be able to win the race because it is such a big track, such a long straightaway on both ends.

“But, at the same time, there are a lot of driving characteristics that you have to understand and that you have to be able to manipulate throughout the race to be able to be good there. I think that plays into our hands. I’ve always liked that place. I like anywhere you can use the brake pedal and depending on how your car is you can downshift, so I’m excited for it. I think it’s another great opportunity for us to run well.”

Several cars to go to the rear for Sunday’s Cup race

By Dustin LongJun 28, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT
Ryan Preece, who was to have led the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway, will be among several cars that will drop to the rear before the start, NASCAR announced Sunday morning.

Here is who will move to the rear before the beginning of the race and why:

# Preece (engine change)

# William Byron (engine change) was to have started seventh

# Chase Elliott (transmission change) was to have started 25th

# Alex Bowman (backup car) was to have started 27th

# Tyler Reddick (backup car) was to have started 30th

# Joey Logano (backup car) was to have started 36th

# Erik Jones (backup car) was to have started 38th

# BJ McLeod (transmission change) was to have started 39th

# Quin Houff (backup car) was to have started 40th

Winners and losers after Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 28, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Kevin Harvick Finally scores that elusive Cup victory at Pocono Raceway.

Stewart-Haas Racing — Placed three of its drivers in the top 10.  Kevin Harvick won. Aric Almirola placed third. Clint Bowyer finished seventh.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Had three of its drivers finish in the top 10. Denny Hamlin finished second. Kyle Busch placed fifth. Martin Truex Jr. was sixth.

Front Row Motorsports: Michael McDowell’s eighth-place finish marked the first time the organization has posted back-to-back top-10 finishes. McDowell’s run came a week after John Hunter Nemechek was eighth at Talladega.

Christopher Bell Finished a career-high fourth on Saturday.

LOSERS

Erik Jones Saw his streak of three consecutive top-five finishes at Pocono end after a crash with Tyler Reddick.

Joey LoganoWas running in the top 10 late in the race when his left front tire blew. He finished 36th. He did win a stage and finish second in the other.

Sunday’s Xfinity race at Pocono: Start time, forecast and more

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series continues its season Sunday with a visit to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Highlighting today’s race will be the fourth and final segment of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash.

Competing for the $100,000 prize for the highest-finishing full-time Xfinity will be Justin Haley, Austin Cindric, Alex Labbe and Ross Chastain.

Here’s all the info you need for Sunday’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 12:35 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 5 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 10:30 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:20 p.m. The invocation will be given by Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach at 12:27 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 12:28 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (225 miles) around the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

PACE LAPS: At the direction of race control, NASCAR will run the entire field down pit road for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops anywhere on pit road for any reason, they will start at the rear of the field.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 12 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 75 degrees and a 46% chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Justin Haley won last weekend’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway. Ross Chastain finished second while Jeb Burton was third.

LAST RACE AT POCONO: Cole Custer held off Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe to earn the win last year in only the fourth Xfinity race ever held at the Tricky Triangle

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup.

Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono: Start time, forecast and more

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 27, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The second part of the NASCAR Cup Series’ Pocono Raceway doubleheader weekend will be held Sunday afternoon with a 350-mile race around the “Tricky Triangle.”

The race will wrap up the first tripleheader in NASCAR history at one track. The day starts with Sunday morning’s Truck Series race (rescheduled after Saturday’s rain), the Xfinity Series race at 12:30 p.m. ET and the Cup Series race at 4 p.m. ET.

The top-20 finishers from Saturday’s Cup race will be inverted for Sunday’s starting lineup.

Here are the details for Sunday’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by James Mascaro, director of special projects for J.P. Mascaro & Sons at 4:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:24 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 1:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4:05 p.m. by Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach. The national anthem will be performed by saxophonist Mike Phillips at 4:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 140 laps (350 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 85.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 79 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway, won by Kevin Harvick. Denny Hamlin finished second followed by Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch

LAST RACE AT POCONO: Kevin Harvick snapped a 38-race winless streak at Pocono Raceway, earning his first career win there on Saturday. He’s been close several times before, including four runner-up finishes there before Saturday’s triumph.

TO THE REAR: Ryan Preece (engine change), William Byron (engine change), Chase Elliott (transmission change), Alex Bowman (backup car), Tyler Reddick (backup car), Joey Logano (backup car), Erik Jones (backup car), BJ McLeod (transmission change), Quin Houff (backup car).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup

