Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono: Start time, forecast and more

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 27, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The second part of the NASCAR Cup Series’ Pocono Raceway doubleheader weekend will be held Sunday afternoon with a 350-mile race around the “Tricky Triangle.”

The race will wrap up the first tripleheader in NASCAR history at one track. The day starts with Sunday morning’s Truck Series race (rescheduled after Saturday’s rain), the Xfinity Series race at 12:30 p.m. ET and the Cup Series race at 4 p.m. ET.

The top-20 finishers from Saturday’s Cup race will be inverted for Sunday’s starting lineup.

Here are the details for Sunday’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by James Mascaro, director of special projects for J.P. Mascaro & Sons at 4:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:24 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 1:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4:05 p.m. by Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach. The national anthem will be performed by saxophonist Mike Phillips at 4:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 140 laps (350 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 85.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 79 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway, won by Kevin Harvick. Denny Hamlin finished second followed by Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch

LAST RACE AT POCONO: Kevin Harvick snapped a 38-race winless streak at Pocono Raceway, earning his first career win there on Saturday. He’s been close several times before, including four runner-up finishes there before Saturday’s triumph.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 27, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT
With all the social issues NASCAR has been involved in recently, including banning the Confederate flag at races, the support of Bubba Wallace and opposition to racism and systemic inequality, drivers have had a lot on their minds. And there is also the recent uptick in positive tests of the COVID-19 virus.

Saturday’s race winner, Kevin Harvick, as well as crew chief Rodney Childers and Brad Keselowski all addressed the societal challenges of late after the race, as well as the ongoing concern about the coronavirus.

“This is a very tight-knit community,” Harvick said. “With all the social things going on, this is a unified group of people.

“When you look at the group of people that are in this garage, a lot of us have been around each other for half of our life. You know most of the people in the garage, you know the character of the people in this garage and the character of the people in this sport. It’s a sport built around families, it’s a place where I love to bring my kids, where I love seeing other people’s kids, seeing the fans’ kids.

“There’s been much in the forefront with the things that have gone on in our sport. Last week, we all got down there together (supporting Wallace at Talladega). I could think of a number of different situations you could put together something like that and you could show those moments and show the world that there may be a lot of chatter outside of what’s going on in our garage, but the people in this garage are together.

“We all want to see racing, NASCAR and each other succeed. We are all very competitive, all the team owners and drivers want to beat each other, but in the end this is the most giving, good-natured group of people that you could ask for in sports. There’s no way around that.

“When you look at it from a charitable or unity standpoint, these are just good down to earth people that love to race, love what we do and do what we have to do to … put our sport safely back on the racetrack and get things done.”

Stewart-Haas Racing has had at least two employees test positive for COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks, yet another concern that weighs on team members’ minds.

“There’s a lot to navigate right now, but that’s the way things are structured,” Harvick said. “I think the structure that the race teams, with the shifts of people and the contact tracing and everything we’ve had has definitely been put into play to make sure you limit everything from other people’s exposure. It’s inevitable that that’s going to happen. It’s just how you manage it.”

Childers said he hasn’t seen his chief engineer, Dax Gerringer, in more than a month at the Stewart-Haas Racing compound because of the pandemic.

“Anybody on the race team can’t be replaced,” Childers said. “But if it’s a mechanic in the shop, at least there’s another mechanic in the shop that can help out.

“We don’t have an extra Kevin Harvick sitting in the closet, sometimes I wish we had two of him, but we don’t. And we don’t have another one of me or Dax. It’s been tough. Everybody’s been doing a great job with it and just trying to do our best.”

Keselowski gave his perspective as well after the race on whether he feels safe going to race tracks and then going home to his family. Team Penske has had at least one team member on the NASCAR side of its shop who has also tested positive for the virus and is undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

“Everyone has their own definition of safe, right?” Keselowski said. “We accept risk the second we walk out of our house every day. It is just what level of safety – what is your threshold, that is what safety is. The second you walk out of your door you are taking a chance of getting hit by a bus or meteor or whatever. It is a pretty low chance.

“I think getting sick is probably a higher chance than getting struck by lightning, but I also am more nervous getting on an airplane and that thing running into a mountain than I am of getting COVID. Maybe that is some perspective for you. I am not saying I won’t or can’t get sick, shoot, but from a safety factor I am okay.”

Keselowski also addressed the spotlight that has been placed upon NASCAR in recent weeks and how the sport has addressed social injustice.

“I don’t know that there has been any time period like this that I can ever remember but my memory ain’t so great either, to be honest with you,” Keselowski said. “It feels like a soap opera with the turn of events left and right and it is almost not even believable.

“But it is real and happening and we are all trying to do the right thing by each other and the sport and the fans. I think we are doing that. I feel good about the things we are doing but it is a flurry of emotions and obligations mixed in with rain days and delays not being able to be with your team.

“Everything you are operating with is partial facts all the time in everything you do and it is very hard to make heads or tails of what is going on to be quite honest.”

Starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 27, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT
Ryan Preece will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway (4 p.m. ET on FS1).

Preece earned the pole by finishing 20th in Saturday’s Cup race at the track. The top 20 finishers from Saturday are inverted for the start of Sunday’s race.

Preece will be joined on the front row by Austin Dillon. Kurt Busch starts third and is followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Cole Custer.

Saturday’s race winner, Kevin Harvick, starts 20th in the 40-car field.

Click here for starting lineup

What drivers said after Saturday Cup race at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 27, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick — Winner:  “We weren’t where we needed to be to start the race and lost a bunch of track position but we came back and made some great strategy calls to get in clean air and get out front and make some good laps. It is great to finally check Pocono off the list. Everybody at Stewart-Haas racing has done such a great job with all our cars over the last several years. … I knew when we came out of the pits and they told me how big of a lead we had. I saw the 11 come out of the pits and he was in second. I knew that the tire gap was going to be a little less. He caught us a little in traffic but I knew I could be pretty patient with the gap we had. As I started to see everything cycle out and see with the track position we had with the fresher tires you could kind of start to put it together in your mind as we started to run through the last stage and cars started to have to pit. Just a great call by Rodney Childers and aldl the guys up on the pit box for having the right strategy and getting us to victory lane.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished 2nd: “I don’t know if more time would have helped, but I had a bad vibration there the last 15 (laps) and that kind of hampered our efforts coming to the front there. Not sure what it was, but it was really, really bad and we just did all we could to run him (Kevin Harvick) down and that’s all we had.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 3rd: “(Crew chief Mike Bugwarewicz) and I talked about it coming here. This was a great opportunity to score a lot of points with a doubleheader. If you unload and you have a good car in the first race, you have an opportunity to score a lot of point in two days. Our Smithfield Ford Mustang was really, really fast. We opted to score a lot of points and that probably hurt us on strategy a little but I am proud of Bugga and these guys. They have been bringing some awesome race cars. I felt like we were tit for tat with (winner Kevin Harvick) when we were on older tires there and in clean air. Three top five’s in a row. I am really proud of my race team.”

Christopher Bell —Finished 4th: “Whenever I started working with Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) two years ago in the Xfinity Series, well even before that, I started following him and I knew he was really aggressive on strategy to get his driver up front. Seems like the majority of the race tracks that we’ve been to the last couple weeks have just been, put four tires on and go, but Pocono is definitely a place where you can mix up strategy, pit early, pit before the stages and so forth. Obviously, Jason did a great job and got us up front and we had the car speed to stay up there.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 5th: “We had some speed and there were laps that I could run with (Denny Hamlin), but (Hamlin) could just do it lap after lap after lap where I was pushing everything I had to keep up with him there. I just couldn’t do it. I would make the tires mad and would start to fall back. We were just a little tight all day. We really fought tight early on, but we made some really good adjustments and got it a lot closer and got it a lot better. Our strategy there worked out to get us in the top-five – that was about all we could ask for out of today. We got some really good ideas for tomorrow hopefully that will help us out and hopefully get us some speed so we can keep up with those front guys.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 6th: “We started in a decent spot and lost some spots early. I thought we had a pretty decent SiriusXM Toyota early on and kind of had to do a little different strategy there. Stage one didn’t look too good, but I felt like we were pretty close with the car. We made some adjustments and got some track position through stage two, so we were able to get some decent stage points there. We were in a decent spot again towards the end and got a really bad vibration, so I was a little concerned that we were going to have a tire issue or something. Luckily, it held on and it wasn’t a great finish by any means, but a solid finish for sure and something we can work on for tomorrow.”

Clint Bowyer — FINISHED 7th: “We were really loose and in traffic we were terrible. But I think we found our direction in the last part of the race. We had a vibration late or I think we could have gotten more spots. What a swing! Johnny Klausmeier and my guys did a good job calling the race.”

Michael McDowell — FINISHED 8th:

Brad Keselowski — Finished 9th: “We didn’t start where we wanted to but we adjusted really well. I thought by the end we were one of the best cars. It was incredibly difficult to pass. I caught cars that I was a second faster than and then I just couldn’t pass. It was a big track position day. I think you saw that with the guys that started up front all finished up front. We tried to make some moves to make some passes and probably caught ourselves some spots. If we rode around all day we would have maybe got two or three more spots out of it. I appreciate the fact that my team has a lot of effort and was shooting for the stars.”

William Byron — Finished 14th: “We struggled today. We had a hard time making speed and tried to salvage what we could there at the end. We started gaining more speed as the car tightened up by the end of the race. We’ll make some changes for tomorrow and see what we can do then.”

Cole Custer — Finished 16th: “Solid day for us today. We ended up 16th and at the end, I felt we were fast enough to run up front. It’s just trying to get track position and I think I can get my restarts better for tomorrow. It was a solid day, which is what we needed. We can improve on it tomorrow. I think we have a good car and I cannot thank my guys enough. Looking forward to improving on it all tomorrow.”

Kurt Busch — Finished 18th: “I’m not really sure what went wrong with the handling on our Monster Energy Camaro. The track changed dramatically for us. We were pretty good the first half of the race, before the car started handling really tight on the exit of the corners. The second half was not so good for us with the handling and track position. We’ll turn it around and work for a better result tomorrow”.

Austin Dillon — Finished 19th: “Not what we wanted. Lost our track position in the middle of Stage 2 when the caution fell. It stunk. We were running eighth, and hoping it would go green and cycle out, but it didn’t. Nineteenth is what we had.”

Bubba Wallace — Finished 22nd: “Well, that was a whole bunch of nothing. We didn’t really hit on much all day. On the tight side; just could never get the front end to work. The guys did good trying to figure out something on our No. 43 Victory Junction Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, it just wasn’t enough. We tried to pull some strategy there at the end, and just didn’t have enough raw speed to dial ourselves out. So, all-in-all, I’m proud of the effort. We just kind of swung for the fences but didn’t really hit anything good. We know what not to do for tomorrow. We’ll come back way better with a totally different package. I had a good debrief with the guys, so we’ll see what tomorrow brings for us starting in the 22nd-place. We missed that invert spot by two; stayed on the lead lap almost by a lap. But all-in-all it’s good to come out of there with a clean car. A lot of people had a bad day, so we capitalized. On to tomorrow.”

John Hunter Nemechek — Finished 24th: “We made some adjustments to try and free it up and made some progress, but I just got loose under the 27 at one point, and slid up into him a little. We still struggled toward the end of the race and needed to be freer on our runs, but we made some good notes for tomorrow.”

Ty Dillon — Finished 26th: “Our GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE was fast and handled well through the corners, but something was wrong under the hood. Our car just didn’t have the speed on the straightaway and it hurt our momentum. We started the race really tight, but Matt (Borland) made a big adjustment on the first stop which helped the balance. My Germain Racing guys will try to figure out what was wrong tonight, so it doesn’t hinder us tomorrow.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 27th: “That is not the way we wanted to end the race. We had a good run going and were going to end up top 10. (Brad Keselowski) got into us there at the end and we cut a tire. Definitely don’t have the finish to show how our day was going, but we will be back tomorrow with a new car.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished 28th: “We brought our Camry home in one piece and I think we’ll be better Sunday. We were hoping to do the third stage without stopping and we came up just short with no yellows. We’ll work hard to make the changes we need to tonight and tomorrow morning. I’m confident we’ll be much better than a 28th-place car.”

Tyler Reddick — Finished 30th: “We had good speed at the start of the race but we were involved in a wreck at the end of Stage 2 that put us two laps down and changed the course of our race. From then on out, it was all about finishing and earning maximum points. I have to thank my guys for their hard work and making repairs so I could finish the last stage. We kept after it as a team and finished all the laps, trying to maximize on as many points as we could. We will regroup and be ready for round two tomorrow.” 

Joey Logano — Finished 36th: 

Results of Saturday’s Pocono Cup race

By Dustin LongJun 27, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick scored his 52nd career Cup victory Saturday and first at Pocono Raceway.

Denny Hamlin placed second and was followed by Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch. The fourth-place finish by Bell was his best career Cup result.

Click here for Cup race results

Harvick remains the points leader after his third victory of the season. He leads Ryan Blaney, who is second in  the standings by 29 points, Joey Logano by 47 points, Chase Elliott by 57 points and Brad Keselowski by 62 points.

Click here for driver points report