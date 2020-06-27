Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

UPDATE 2: A slight rain shower has stopped and Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway has take the green flag at 4:51 p.m. ET and is underway. Aric Almirola started on the pole.

The race is scheduled to go 325 miles/130 laps.

UPDATE 1: Engines have been fired for the start of today’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway. Cars have rolled off pit road and are in the process of completing pace laps.

Due to a short shower in Turn 3, cars are doing additional pace laps to further dry the race track. The green flag was slated to fall at 4:35 p.m. ET, per NASCAR officials, but there will be a slight delay.

The originally scheduled start of the race (3:54 p.m. ET) had first been delayed while the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped track was dried following rain this morning and into the early afternoon.

Cars that have been sent to the rear of the field are the No. 7 of Josh Bilicki for unapproved adjustments and the No. 15 of Brennan Poole for twice failing pre-race inspection.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The start of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway has been delayed due to weather.

While cars are on pit road, track officials are still drying the track after rain fell throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

NASCAR has issued an updated schedule calling or drivers to report to their cars at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the National Anthem at 4:15 p.m. and a new green flag race start time of 4:35 p.m. ET.

The rain forced the postponement of Saturday’s Truck Series race to Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

That will be the first time in NASCAR history that one track has hosted all three national series on the same day.

We’ll update this story as more information develops. Please check back.

