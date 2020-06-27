NASCAR to run three races Sunday at Pocono

Going into the Cup Series’ doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway, Denny Hamlin feels good about the No. 11 team’s chances at turning around and implementing the right setup for the second race on Sunday.
Does that confidence come from being a five-time winner on the 2.5-mile speedway?
“I think maybe logic works in reverse there because I don’t have more to learn there,” Hamlin said in a Friday Zoom press conference. “Maybe some of the newer drivers will make the bigger strides from one race to the next. … If the first (setup) doesn’t work, we’ll bounce back from a bad day if we were to have one. I think we’re going to be pretty solid both days.”
Hamlin was the most recent winner on the “Tricky Triangle,” earning the victory in last July’s race and giving Joe Gibbs Racing its fifth consecutive win at the track.
This weekend will see Hamlin make his 29th and 30th starts at Pocono.
Hamlin, who starts third, addressed how a bad race today could impact a team’s approach to Race No. 2 on Sunday.
“You will have a bad starting position (Sunday if a driver finishes outside the top 20, which will be inverted Sunday for the starting lineup), but I think the race is plenty long enough to where if your car is good, you’ll make up some positions,” Hamlin said. “Getting back to the front will be difficult. I think without a doubt it will be difficult for somebody to win both races simply because that track is a little bit harder to pass at unless you have a superb, dominant car over the field.
“Even if you have that, it’s going to be difficult to really pass guys simply because the big aero (push) that you have there when you’re behind someone. If you get out of there with a couple top-five (finishes), it’s a good weekend. If one of them can be a win, that’s a very, very good weekend. You definitely have to set your goals even though you want to win both. You can still get back up front with strategy in certain places, but I think that’s the goal. If it’s a bad day, you can essentially overhaul your car and put a new setup in and come up with new ideas and you’ll be starting up front. I think you can really bounce back. You could have flip-flop days between the two races.”
For Hamlin, a key to success at Pocono is a setup that gets “your car working right all through the (three) corners.
“The corners are all so different that it is challenging. If your crew chief does his job, he’s going to get you pretty close. The driver just has to do his job.”
Joey Logano: ‘I’ve tried to treat everyone like they have COVID-19’
“If you look at Team Penske, I can’t speak for all the teams, but they are very strict at how seriously they’re taking this virus,” Logano said. “Everybody in that place has a mask on all day long. If you get on a team plane, you’re (wearing a) mask and rubber gloves the whole time.
“They’ve done a really good job at that. If you look at who else they needed to quarantine after that, it’s a very small group because everybody has been so strict at Team Penske to where it doesn’t shut down our whole race shop.
“We’ve done a real good job social distancing where we can, but also wearing our PPE (personal protective equipment) all the time. That’s the most important things we can do.”
“Some of the best advice I’ve gotten out of this whole thing is assume everybody has coronavirus and what would you do? You’re obviously not going to shake someone’s hand, you’re going to stay a little more distant, you’re going to wear your mask, you’re going to wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer. You’re going to do that stuff.
“If you have that mindset that the person next to you has COVID-19, you’re going to obviously be nervous about it. So I’ve tried to treat everyone like they have COVID-19. That’s at least my way of trying to stay safe. Our sport has done a real good job at it and I think Team Penske has done even better, in my opinion.”
In another teleconference earlier in the day, Greg Ives, crew chief for Alex Bowman and the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE also spoke about precautions he and the organization are taking — particularly when teams are on the road at races — in light of the virus resurgence.
“On an individual basis, you have to have those conversations with each guy that you have on your team,” Ives said. “From the comfort level of traveling to different areas. I’ve had that conversation with them.
“The other thing is, everybody at Hendrick Motorsports is taking this time seriously. When we are traveling to Pocono, how are we going to feed our guys and supply them with the food they need? It may sound trivial, but (one way is) not having them go to restaurants to potentially expose them.
“And we’ve come up with plans where basically we give them the meals they need so they are only going to one location. Making sure they eat at the track versus going out to somewhere else. Those types of things, even from how we are feeding the guys to how we are protecting them, is definitely very much important to not only myself, but everybody at Hendrick Motorsports.
“I feel like we’re doing it the best way, the safest way. For those that may feel uncomfortable in those scenarios or situations, we’re definitely hearing their voice and taking the proper protocol.”
The NASCAR Cup Series’ Pocono Raceway doubleheader weekend begins Saturday afternoon with a 325-mile race around the “Tricky Triangle.”
The first Cup event is one of five races scheduled for this weekend, including a Truck Series race earlier Saturday and a Xfinity Series race on Sunday.
The top-20 finishers for Saturday’s Cup race will be inverted for Sunday’s starting lineup.
Can Joe Gibbs Racing extend its current streak of five consecutive Pocono wins?
Here are the details for Saturday’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given by actors Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne at 3:43 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:54 p.m.
PRERACE: Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:35 p.m. by Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach. The national anthem will be performed at 3:36 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 130 laps (325 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.
PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, the entire field will go down pit road during a pace lap for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pull over or slow down, they will start at the rear of the field.
COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 12
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 77.
TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 74 degrees and a 31% chance of rain at the race’s start.
“Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination:
Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.
Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in NASCAR’s judgement necessitate action. NASCAR will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”
Brown served as crew chief on the No. 74 last weekend at Talladega.
NBC Sports has reached out to Mike Harmon Racing regarding the suspension and Brown’s status with the team.