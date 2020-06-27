Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick crash in Saturday Pocono race

By Dustin LongJun 27, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick crashed in Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway, bringing out the caution on Lap 73 of the scheduled 130-lap race.

Both teams are expected to use backup cars for Sunday’s race and start at the rear of the field.

Reddick entered the race 16th in the driver standings, holding what would be the final playoff spot. Jones entered the race one point behind Reddick.

Jones was eliminated by the crash, ending his streak of three consecutive top-five finishes at Pocono. Jones finished 38th. Reddick finished 30th.

 

Kevin Harvick wins for first time at Pocono in Saturday Cup race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 27, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT
If at first you don’t succeed, try 38 more times and you’ll finally break through.

That’s the situation for Kevin Harvick, who earned his first career NASCAR Cup win at Pocono Raceway in his 39th start at the “Tricky Triangle” on Saturday.

It was the 52nd career Cup win for Harvick, who now has won at every track on the current NASCAR Cup schedule, with the exception of Kentucky Speedway and the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin finished second, followed by pole sitter Aric Almirola, rookie Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch.

Saturday’s race was the first of a two-day NASCAR Cup doubleheader at Pocono.

The start of the race was delayed nearly an hour to allow workers to dry the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped race track after rain throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. That morning rain forced NASCAR to postpone Saturday’s Truck Series race to Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The top 20 finishers from Saturday’s race will be inverted for Sunday’s event. That means Saturday’s 20th-place finisher, Ryan Preece, will start from the pole Sunday.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano (fourth stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Aric Almirola (first stage win of season)

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Michael McDowell finished eighth, giving Front Row Motorsports consecutive top-10 finishes for the first time in the organization’s history. John Hunter Nemechek finished eighth last week at Talladega. … Bell was the highest-finishing rookie, earning a Cup career-best fourth-place finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick were involved in a hard wreck near the entrance to pit road on Lap 72. Jones was checking up and trying to move around a slower car, while Reddick was unable to slow down and avoid Jones’ car. If one or both drivers has to go to a backup car for Sunday’s race, they would start from the rear of the field.

NOTABLE: After being forced to sit out last Sunday’s race at Talladega, IndyCar driver James Davison made his NASCAR Cup debut Saturday for Spire Motorsports. He finished 34th. He also has four prior Xfinity Series starts.

NEXT: The second race of this weekend’s Cup doubleheader at Pocono Raceway will take the green flag Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono is underway after delay

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 27, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
UPDATE 2: A slight rain shower has stopped and Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway has take the green flag at 4:51 p.m. ET and is underway. Aric Almirola started on the pole.

The race is scheduled to go 325 miles/130 laps.

UPDATE 1: Engines have been fired for the start of today’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway. Cars have rolled off pit road and are in the process of completing pace laps.

Due to a short shower in Turn 3, cars are doing additional pace laps to further dry the race track. The green flag was slated to fall at 4:35 p.m. ET, per NASCAR officials, but there will be a slight delay.

The originally scheduled start of the race (3:54 p.m. ET) had first been delayed while the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped track was dried following rain this morning and into the early afternoon.

Aric Almirola is on the pole for the race.

Cars that have been sent to the rear of the field are the No. 7 of Josh Bilicki for unapproved adjustments and the No. 15 of Brennan Poole for twice failing pre-race inspection.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The start of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway has been delayed due to weather.

While cars are on pit road, track officials are still drying the track after rain fell throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

NASCAR has issued an updated schedule calling or drivers to report to their cars at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the National Anthem at 4:15 p.m. and a new green flag race start time of 4:35 p.m. ET.

The rain forced the postponement of Saturday’s Truck Series race to Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

That will be the first time in NASCAR history that one track has hosted all three national series on the same day.

NASCAR to run three races Sunday at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 27, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
NASCAR announced that Saturday’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race has been postponed because of rain at Pocono Raceway.

Saturday’s Cup race remains on schedule. That race is set to begin at 3:54 p.m. ET.

With the Truck race postponed, it will move to Sunday, setting up a NASCAR tripleheader at the track. NASCAR states this is the first time a track has hosted three national series races in one day.

Sunday’s schedule:

9:30 a.m. – Truck race (FS1 and Motor Racing Network)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (FS1 and MRN)

4 p.m. – Cup race (FS1 and MRN)

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday calls for a high of 70 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

The forecast for the start of Sunday’s Xfinity race calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.

The forecast for the start of Sunday’s Cup race calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 79 degrees and a 33% chance of rain.

Denny Hamlin: ‘Logic works in reverse’ with Pocono doubleheader

Denny Hamlin
By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Going into the Cup Series’ doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway, Denny Hamlin feels good about the No. 11 team’s chances at turning around and implementing the right setup for the second race on Sunday.

Does that confidence come from being a five-time winner on the 2.5-mile speedway?

“I think maybe logic works in reverse there because I don’t have more to learn there,” Hamlin said in a Friday Zoom press conference. “Maybe some of the newer drivers will make the bigger strides from one race to the next. … If the first (setup) doesn’t work, we’ll bounce back from a bad day if we were to have one. I think we’re going to be pretty solid both days.”

Hamlin was the most recent winner on the “Tricky Triangle,” earning the victory in last July’s race and giving Joe Gibbs Racing its fifth consecutive win at the track.

This weekend will see Hamlin make his 29th and 30th starts at Pocono.

Hamlin, who starts third, addressed how a bad race today could impact a team’s approach to Race No. 2 on Sunday.

“You will have a bad starting position (Sunday if a driver finishes outside the top 20, which will be inverted Sunday for the starting lineup), but I think the race is plenty long enough to where if your car is good, you’ll make up some positions,” Hamlin said. “Getting back to the front will be difficult. I think without a doubt it will be difficult for somebody to win both races simply because that track is a little bit harder to pass at unless you have a superb, dominant car over the field.

“Even if you have that, it’s going to be difficult to really pass guys simply because the big aero (push) that you have there when you’re behind someone. If you get out of there with a couple top-five (finishes), it’s a good weekend. If one of them can be a win, that’s a very, very good weekend. You definitely have to set your goals even though you want to win both. You can still get back up front with strategy in certain places, but I think that’s the goal. If it’s a bad day, you can essentially overhaul your car and put a new setup in and come up with new ideas and you’ll be starting up front. I think you can really bounce back. You could have flip-flop days between the two races.”

For Hamlin, a key to success at Pocono is a setup that gets “your car working right all through the (three) corners.

“The corners are all so different that it is challenging. If your crew chief does his job, he’s going to get you pretty close. The driver just has to do his job.”