Decker was set to drive Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet in Saturday’s race. Niece Motorsports confirmed to NBC Sports that Bayley Currey will take her place.
In her second year in the Truck Series, Decker has made 22 starts. She’s competed in three of the five races held this season. She finished fifth in the season-opener at Daytona for her first top five and top-10 finish in the series.
Crew members for Xfinity Series team DGM Racing were busy loading wrecked and damaged cars in the Talladega garage area last weekend when they received some surprising, but good news.
Wayne Auton, director of the Xfinity Series, approached the team and told owner Mario Gosselin that his driver Alex Labbe had qualified for the final round of the Dash 4 Cash, to be held Sunday at Pocono Raceway (12:30 p.m ET on FS1).
“Everybody was pretty happy,” Labbe told NBC Sports.
Labbe, driver of the No. 90 Chevrolet this weekend, had been sixth on a late-race restart in Talladega, fell to around 12th and rallied to ninth before the checkered flag. Between him and fourth-place finisher Austin Cindric were four part-time drivers who won’t be racing at Pocono.
The prospect of going up against three other competitors – Justin Haley, Ross Chastain and Cindric – for a $100,000 bonus hadn’t even crossed Labbe’s mind.
“We’re a smaller team and we don’t really focus on that stuff,” Labbe said. “It’s pretty cool for an organization like ours to qualify for that kind of deal. It’s huge boost for us … all the media attention we’re going to get during the weekend, we’re just going to try do our best and showcase what we can do Sunday.”
One reason the possibility of earning $100,000 is important for Labbe is that it could extend his season. Though the Canadian driver has competed in all 11 races so far, he’s not guaranteed a full season.
“We’re still pretty much week-to-week, but we’re probably going to run the next two to three weeks, for sure,” Labbe said. “Trying to build up some momentum and I think that situation (Dash 4 Cash) is really going to definitely help us a lot. With that run we had last week and the Dash 4 Cash and next week at Indy, I think it’s going to be a pretty good stint for us. We’re just going to try to get everything we can and hope it can make us go further in the season.”
Working in his favor are sponsors who have stepped up to give the 27-year-old driver his best possible shot at the $100,000. Labbe will have Larue Snowblowers and Rousseau Automotive on his car. With their support, DGM Racing was able to lease an ECR engine for Sunday’s race. It will be the first time in 58 career Xfinity Series starts that Labbe’s car has had a leased engine.
“The motor we’ve run have always been owned by the team,” Labbe said. “We know they’re always down a little bit, for sure. … But it’s definitely going to be the best motor package that I’ve run in the Xfinity Series. It’s really tough to know what we’re going to get in an engine. Pocono’s a completely different track.”
Labbe has only made one start at Pocono. That came in 2018, his only full-time season, when he finished 18th.
One difference in Sunday’s race is that Xfinity teams will not be using a high downforce package that was used in 2018.
“Going to be a lot different for sure,” Labbe said. “We were pretty much flat out through the corners too, it was almost like superspeedway racing. It was all about the draft, but this time it’s going to be with the normal package. … I think we’ll be fine. I kind of like that kind of track. I will not classify myself as a true road (course) racer, but I really like the road racing. I think Pocono is a little like a road race … I think it fits my driving style pretty decent. I just hope we can get there and have a solid car to start the race and work on it and try to race into the top 10.”
Going against two Kaulig Racing cars and one Team Penske car, Labbe knows “we’re the underdog.
“We have everything to gain. For sure I’m a little more nervous … we really want to see what we can do with that kind of motor plan. That’s going to be a big challenge. … We know that Penske car and those Kaulig cars are going to be really, really hard to beat. We never know what can happen.”
Friday 5: Ford boss reaffirms commitment to motorsports
The executive overseeing Ford’s racing program said the company is “committed to motorsports” even as the manufacturer faces economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, said motorsports remains important to the manufacturer but admitted that “scrutiny to make sure we’re getting the return from every dollar is probably higher than it ever has been before, or at least in the last five years.
“So that is part of the discussions that we have internally with our motorsports steering team and governance board that we have with our racing partners, but Ford is a company founded based on motorsports with Henry Ford (winning a race in 1901) and ultimately forming the company over 100 years ago. It’s part of who we are today, so we’re here to be in motorsports. We’re committed to motorsports.”
“The season is going really well so far,” Rushbrook said. “Certainly the four races before the break that we had with our two wins out of those four races and just continuing that momentum even a little bit better for our win percentage since we’ve returned from that break.”
2. Missing practice
Although racing without practice appeases some fans, it creates challenges for some teams.
Chris Buescher, who is in his first season back at Roush Fenway Racing and has a new crew chief in Luke Lambert, said the lack of practice has impacted his team.
Buescher said the team knew “that it was going to be very difficult to start up coming back to a new team with a new crew chief and not having the ability to do any testing, and then after just four races taking away all of our practice.
“That’s made it extremely difficult for us as a team trying to build chemistry and come together, so we’ve been put at a pretty serious disadvantage, and I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do in the last several weeks. We’ve made some huge gains that are really helping us be able to be more competitive.”
Buescher opened the season by scoring four consecutive top-20 finishes, which included a third-place result in the Daytona 500. Those races featured practice.
When the sport resumed in May after a 71-day pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, practices were eliminated. In the nine races since, Buescher has three top-20 finishes, including a sixth-place finish Monday at Talladega.
Cup teams are not scheduled to practice at upcoming races at Pocono, Indianapolis, Kentucky, the All-Star Race at Bristol and Kansas. Weekend schedules for upcoming races at Texas and New Hampshire have not been revealed.
With 13 races left until the playoffs begin in September, Buescher and his team will need to show better results despite not having any practice time.
“I feel like we should be stepping our game up every week going forward right now,” he said. “I think we’ve gotten a lot of the elementary stuff behind us that we had to learn as a group and being new with Luke Lambert leading the charge for the 17 group, for me not being able to go into the shop and be a lot more hands-on with everything has been very difficult.
“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed and pride myself in being able to know exactly what’s underneath our race cars, what’s going into it and how we’re going to be better. With this distance, it’s just made it difficult, so where we’re at we definitely have a chance to make (the playoffs) still. We just have to clean up. We have to keep progressing in what we’ve been able to do the last couple of weeks.”
3. Looking ahead
While Cup races Saturday and Sunday at Pocono Raceway, it is not expected to be the only doubleheader weekend this season for the series.
NASCAR has not announced its schedule beyond Aug. 2 but Michigan International Speedway and Dover International Speedway are expected to host doubleheaders after both tracks had earlier races postponed by the pandemic.
Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Engines, said this week that he would be concerned most about engines at Dover.
“I’m a little bit more nervous about a doubleheader at Dover than the other tracks,” Yates said. “Dover is a long race no matter what and it’s also a race where on a green track you turn a lot of RPMs and as the lap times fall off, the RPM comes way down, so when we go there to qualify or when we used to qualify we would turn 9500 RPM on Friday in qualifying, but during the race you’re about 9000 RPM, so it’s a big swing. Conditions change a lot, so I think Dover is the one that makes me nervous and obviously we’ll do our homework and prepare, but just something to look out for and it is a different track.”
As for running two races this weekend at Pocono and the impact on engines? Yates said it shouldn’t be a problem.
“When Pocono was originally laid out, we were going to have practice and qualifying and then two 350-mile races, which would have put us over 700 (miles),” Yates said. “… So if we were to go over 700 miles, we would need to change springs after Race 1 before the second race. Now that we’re not going to have practice or qualifying, we’re going to run both races without changing valve springs. We’ve made a pretty extensive checklist, so we’ll probably end up changing oil and checking the filters, going back through some things that you would normally do after a race event.”
4. More of the same?
Drivers at Joe Gibbs Racing have combined to win each of the last five Pocono races.
In the last six Pocono races, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have five wins, 11 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes. They’ve also combined to lead 51% of all the laps run in those races. Joe Gibbs Racing has 14 career wins at Pocono. The only track JGR has won more races at is Richmond. JGR has 16 Cup victories there.
5. Leading the way …
Ryan Blaney has scored the most points in Cup since the series resumed in May. He has scored 342 points, collecting one win and six top-five finishes in those nine races. After Blaney in points scored since the season resumed is Martin Truex Jr. (328 points), Kevin Harvick (326), Brad Keselowski (323) and Denny Hamlin (317).