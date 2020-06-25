Pocono doubleheader weekend schedule

Cup teams will enjoy a doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway, competing Saturday and Sunday.
The Truck Series will compete before the Cup race on Saturday and the Xfinity Series will race before the Cup event on Sunday.
On Saturday, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 78 degrees, partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain for the start of the Truck Series race. For the Cup race, the forecast is for a high of 80 degrees, cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain.
On Sunday, the forecast for the start of the Xfinity race is a high of 76 degrees, partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. For the second Cup race, the forecast is for a high of 79 degrees, partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.
Here’s the full weekend schedule and when and where you can watch all four races.
(All Times are Eastern)
Friday, June 26
7:30 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series haulers enter
8 a.m. – ARCA garage access screening in progress
10 a.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)
Noon – 12:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (teleconference)
12:30 – 1 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (teleconference)
2 – 4 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)
3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – ARCA practice (groups)
4 – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screenings in progress
5 p.m. – Cup/Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
5:50 p.m. – ARCA drivers report to cars
6 p.m. – ARCA race; 80 laps/200 miles (FS1)
6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)
8:30 p.m. – ARCA haulers exit
Saturday, June 27
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress
9 a.m. – Noon – Truck Series garage access screening in progress
10:30 a.m. – Noon – Truck Series final adjustments (pit road)
12:20 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles
12:30 p.m. – Truck race; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Cup final adjustment and engine tune (garage)
2:30 p.m. – Truck haulers exit
3:20 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars
3:30 p.m. – Cup race No. 1; 130 laps/325 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
5 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)
Sunday, June 28
5 a.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress
7 a.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress
10:30 a.m.- Noon – Xfinity final adjustments and engine prime (pit road)
12:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 90 laps/225 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
3 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit
3:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars
4 p.m. – Cup race No. 2; 140 laps/350 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit