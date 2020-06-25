UPDATE: Rain forced the postponement of Saturday’s Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway to Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET. That race will be part of a tripleheader at the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped track, with the Xfinity Series and Cup Series to host races later in the same day.
According to NASCAR officials, this will be the first time in the sport’s history that a track has hosted three national series races in one day.
Here’s Sunday’s updated schedule:
9:30 a.m. – Truck race (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4 p.m. – Cup race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday calls for a high of 70 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Johnny Sauter will start from the pole for Saturday’s Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1) thanks to a random draw.
He will be joined on the front row by Sheldon Creed.
The top five is completed by Austin Hill, Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger.
Here is how the lineup was set:
- Positions 1 -10: The first 10 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 10th using a random draw.
- Positions 11 – 21: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 11- 21 using a random draw.
- positions 22 – 32: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 22nd – 32nd using a random draw.
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 33rd – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.
NASCAR Truck Series at Pocono
Race Time: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Track: Pocono Raceway; Long Pond, Pennsylvania (2.5-mile speedway)
Length: 60 laps, 150 miles
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15. Stage 2 ends on Lap 30.
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
