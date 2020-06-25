Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Daugherty: ‘It’s incumbent upon us at NASCAR to do better’

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 25, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT
Brad Daugherty, co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing, said NASCAR is going in the right direction in its battle against racial bias and systemic inequality — but there is still more work to be done.

“It’s incumbent upon us at NASCAR to do better,” Daugherty said in a media teleconference Thursday afternoon. “And I’m telling you, we’ve got the cats that want to do better.”

Daugherty applauded NASCAR for its efforts to eliminate bias and racism, including banning the Confederate flag from being displayed at racetracks, as well as its support of Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in the sport.

“The actions that have been taken initially are remarkable,” Daugherty said. “By standing up, removing obstacles for people of color from some of the events, I think that is paramount.

“The diversity program NASCAR has, one I helped co-found, continues to evolve. So there needs to be more resources for that program. We need to encourage more fan participation, which I think will be a lot easier to do, seeing that we don’t have the Confederate flags and those types of things in our midst.

“I’ve always talked about bringing more for young kids to the racetrack of color, letting them come, see, touch and feel and being around these race cars. I think as NASCAR continues to evolve as a company and as a culture, I think just having open arms and creating more opportunity and more access to the sport is what it’s really about.

“We need to create more avenues of access to the sport. We need to encourage more people to come, enjoy what goes on on race weekend. Once you get the masses there and see race cars going 200 mph, six inches apart, who’s not going to be hooked?”

Daugherty also addressed how NASCAR handled the discovery of a noose found in Wallace’s garage Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The incident led to an FBI investigation that eventually disproved the incident as a hate crime, saying that it was just a knot that had been placed on the door late last year to facilitate lifting and closing.

“I’m glad NASCAR reacted the way they did,” Daugherty said. “No doubt about it swiftly, fairly, but with a heavy hand. I think that was needed. But I said that day it doesn’t matter, we’re going forward and any distractions (like) people flying the flag over the racetrack and outside, man, good luck to you, do what you got to do.

“Then when it was found to not be something that was placed there, something that had been there for a while, I was relieved. We have so much in our world that’s so politicized, it’s awful. It’s a tough time being in our country because everything is left or right and people’s reactions I thought were just really bad, because everyone in the media really wants something to be so significant and such a problem. I thought it was great for our sport. I think it showed we overreacted just a little bit, like we should have, and found out that it wasn’t true. So we can push that aside and it doesn’t matter and we move on.”

Daugherty said he was brought to tears when the entire NASCAR garage followed Bubba Wallace and his race car onto pit road prior to Monday’s rescheduled Cup race.

“It was a significant moment for me and I’ve been in the sport for 30 years,” Daugherty said. “You always wonder who was on board in anything, any movement. And when you see a movement like this, you’re looking through that garage area and you’re looking at the faces and 99% of those faces are or not the same as mine or Bubba’s, you wonder who really has your back?

“… When I looked up and saw those guys pushing that race car out, it brought tears to my eyes because it made me realize that when I walk into that garage area, that’s my home, I’m welcome there.”

Daugherty concedes that NASCAR and society still have a ways to go to see true equality both on and off the racetrack.

“I get a lot of uneducated comments all the time,” Daugherty said. “And I think when we have something like this out front and the world can see, then you have to pay attention. You can’t just broad brush it and put us in this box.

“We can no longer be put in that box that we’ve been in for the past 60 years. Now you have to look at this sport and you can be cynical, I don’t have a problem with that or pessimistic, I think that’s fair. But you have to pay attention.”

Daugherty revealed that his team’s No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Ryan Preece, will carry a special paint scheme for this weekend’s Cup doubleheader at Pocono Raceway. The paint scheme will highlight an initiative – PG.com/TakeOnRace – that Daugherty said “will create the opportunity for communication based on eliminating inequality, racism, bias and insensitivity.”

“When I saw The King (Richard Petty) walking down the pit road there (with Wallace and hundreds of other Cup team members), it warmed my heart because he’s from a different genre, different generation and expectations probably wouldn’t be as high for him as it should be or would be for me,” Daugherty said. “But when I saw him walking down, I saw his statement (about the noose). I said, ‘Man, we’re rolling.’

“So the world saw that and we’re in a better place today in NASCAR than we were two weeks ago and I’m really excited about the future. I’m happy and I’m very proud to be a part of this organization.”

NASCAR releases image of noose but cannot determine who did it

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 25, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
NASCAR released an image Thursday of the noose found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, but the sanctioning body’s investigation failed to determine who fashioned it and why last October.

“I know we like to have complete resolution here and have all the answers,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Thursday in a teleconference with reporters. “Based on all the video and photographic evidence and all the interviews, we were not able to determine who crafted the noose. I know that’s unfulfilling. I wish there was more we could do but we can’t, so we’ve drawn this matter to a close.”

Phelps said that the noose was not in place when NASCAR’s October 2019 weekend began at Talladega “but was created at some point during that weekend. Given that timing and the garage access policies and procedures at the time, we were unfortunately, unable to determine with any certainty who tied this rope in this manner or why it was done.”

Phelps also said that “in hindsight” NASCAR’s original statement could have toned down before it was confirmed by the FBI no hate crime was committed.

“if we had said alleged, yes,” Phelps said. “I’ll go back to the emotion of the moment. I’ll take responsibility for that. Should we have toned that message down slightly? Maybe we should have and I’ll take responsibility for that. I stand by the actions that we took, and I think they were the right ones. As I said before, given the evidence that we had, we would do the same thing, we would investigate it the same way. If it comes to where we need to craft the statement differently and I need to take a little less emotion out of, that’s something that I’ll do. I’ll take responsibility for that.”

Photo of noose at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: NASCAR Security

Phelps noted the heightened emotions recently in society and the sport, which included NASCAR banning the display of the Confederate flag, as leading Phelps to the reaction he made before the investigation was complete.

“It absolutely was a factor,” Phelps said. “I think being at the racetrack and someone’s ability to peaceful protest outside of our facility, we were all for. Have a guy flying over head in a crop duster with a Confederate flag saying defund NASCAR. Frankly … things that have led up to that, including the banning of the Confederate flag, something we were enforcing for the first time that weekend, fortunately we didn’t see any incidents of the Confederate flag on property. Our fans respected that. It was a great first step. But yeah, were there heightened emotions? What has gone on in the past two and a half weeks in our country and in our sport, I think absolutely. It was emotionally charged for a lot of people and I’ll include myself in that.”

Phelps said garage stalls at every track that host NASCAR Cup races were checked. He noted of the 1,684 garage stalls checked across the country, only 11 pull down ropes were tied into a note and only one was a noose.

“Bubba Wallace and the No. 43 team had nothing to do with this,” Phelps said. “Bubba Wallace has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity. It is offensive seeing anyone suggest otherwise and frankly, it is further evidence of how far we still need to go as a society.”

Phelps said additional measures would be taken moving forward:

# Thorough sweeps of the garage area will be conducted.

# Additional cameras will be installed in all NASCAR garages.

# NASCAR will mandate all members of its industry complete sensitivity and unconscious bias training.

“Going forward our efforts are best spent on making sure every competitor feels safe and every guest feels welcome,” Phelps said.

NASCAR announced Sunday night that a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega. In its statement that night, NASCAR said: “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Phelps said the noose was discovered a member of Richard Petty Motorsports. The team notified NASCAR at about 4:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR senior leadership met at 6 p.m. ET and began the initial steps of the investigation. Phelps notified Wallace of the noose at about 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday. NASCAR released a statement at about 10:40 p.m. ET Sunday. Early Monday morning, the FBI office in Birmingham, Alabama, reached out to NASCAR.

The FBI sent 15 investigators Monday morning to Talladega Superspeedway and determined that no hate crime had been committed, noting that the noose had been in that garage stall since at least October 2019 and “nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

The garages were constructed last year and debuted in October 2019.

The FBI’s announcement led to a backlash on social media and some to question the intentions of Wallace, who was not in the garage and was not aware of the noose until informed by Phelps.

Said Wallace on NBC’s “Today Show” on Wednesday of his reaction to the FBI’s finding: “I was relieved just like many others to know that it wasn’t targeted towards me, but it’s still frustrating to know that people are always going to test you and always just going to try to debunk you and that’s what I’m trying to wrap my head around now, from saying I’m a fake and all this stuff and that I reported it when it was news that was brought to me.”

 

No practice, qualifying at Bristol All-Star events, Kansas race weekend

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 25, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
The upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway, as well as the three-day race weekend at Kansas Speedway, will all be run without practices or qualifying, according to schedules released by the sanctioning body.

That continues a practice that has been in effect since racing resumed last month following the coronavirus hiatus. The only exception to that policy has been qualifying that was held prior to the Coca-Cola 600.

The 36th annual NASCAR All-Star Race will be held on Wednesday, July 15. The green flag is slated to fall at 8:30 p.m. ET. The race will be preceded by the All-Star Open, which begins at 7 p.m. ET.

This will mark only the second time in All-Star Race history that the event will not be held at its traditional home of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It has been moved to Bristol due to ongoing restrictions on mass gatherings at events in the state of North Carolina.

On Wednesday, a North Carolina judge ruled against a small track in that state reopening because it had previously violated the ban on mass gatherings.

The only other time the All-Star event has been held elsewhere was in 1986 when Atlanta Motor Speedway played host. The race returned to Charlotte the following year.

Speedway Motorsports President Marcus Smith has previously said that up to 30,000 fans will be permitted to attend the event at Bristol. Speedway Motorsports owns both the Charlotte and Bristol tracks.

As for the Kansas Cup race, it will be held under the lights on Thursday, July 23, with the green flag slated to fall at 7:30 p.m. ET. Two other races will be held at Kansas on the following days: the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event on Friday, July 24 (7 p.m. ET start) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Saturday, July 25 (5 p.m. ET start).

All races at Kansas will be held without fans, as will be the case for races preceding it including Pocono this weekend, Indianapolis on July 4-5 and Kentucky on July 9-12.

However, Kansas Speedway officials previously said in a statement on the track’s website that it will continue to monitor the situation “to determine if it may be possible to have fans attend our races in July.”

Pocono doubleheader weekend schedule

By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Cup teams will enjoy a doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway, competing Saturday and Sunday.

The Truck Series will compete before the Cup race on Saturday and the Xfinity Series will race before the Cup event on Sunday.

On Saturday, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 78 degrees, partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain for the start of the Truck Series race. For the Cup race, the forecast is for a high of 80 degrees, cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain.

On Sunday, the forecast for the start of the Xfinity race is a high of 76 degrees, partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. For the second Cup race, the forecast is for a high of 79 degrees, partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.

Here’s the full weekend schedule and when and where you can watch all four races.

(All Times are Eastern)

Friday, June 26

7:30 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series haulers enter

8 a.m. – ARCA garage access screening in progress

10 a.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

Noon – 12:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (teleconference)

12:30 – 1 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (teleconference)

2 – 4 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – ARCA practice (groups)

4 – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screenings in progress

5 p.m. – Cup/Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:50 p.m. – ARCA drivers report to cars

6 p.m. – ARCA race; 80 laps/200 miles (FS1)

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

8:30 p.m. – ARCA haulers exit

Saturday, June 27

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

9 a.m. – Noon – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

10:30 a.m. – Noon – Truck Series final adjustments (pit road)

12:20 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

12:30 p.m. – Truck race; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Cup final adjustment and engine tune (garage)

2:30 p.m. – Truck haulers exit

3:20 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

3:30 p.m. – Cup race No. 1; 130 laps/325 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

Sunday, June 28

5 a.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

7 a.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

10:30 a.m.- Noon – Xfinity final adjustments and engine prime (pit road)

12:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 90 laps/225 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

3:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

4 p.m. – Cup race No. 2; 140 laps/350 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

 

 

Judge rules against North Carolina track that violated state’s mass gatherings ban

Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 24, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
A North Carolina track that violated the state’s ban on mass gatherings cannot operate unless it meets current restrictions, a North Carolina Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday.

Ace Speedway, located in Elon, North Carolina, had held races in May and June with crowds reported to exceed 2,000 fans. North Carolina has been in Phase 2 of its re-opening. Gatherings are limited to no more than 25 people outdoors.

The state of North Carolina ordered the track to be closed immediately on June 8, citing the track as an “imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19.” The Order of Abatement states that track officials may propose a plan that will follow the state’s guidelines on mass gatherings. The order states that such a plan must be approved by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Judge Tom Lambeth granted a temporary restraining order June 11 that prevented the track from hosting races. The track canceled its races June 19 and has races scheduled Saturday night.

Wednesday, Judge Lambeth upheld the state’s order preventing the track from operating.

Judge Lambeth cited a declaration from Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, noting the number of COVID-19 cases, nothing in his ruling:

“Dr. Cohen’s sworn declaration makes clear that the scientific and medical data show that large mass gatherings like those at Ace Speedway have been linked to increased spread of COVID-19. She also makes the point in her testimony that when spectators are in close proximity to one another for extended periods of time during a race or other sporting event and those spectators exert increased respiratory effort by yelling and cheering, the risk of spreading the virus is magnified. These considerations which are based in science and medicine form a sound and reasoned basis for the decision to restrict the number of spectators at events held at large entertainment and sporting venues like Ace Speedway.

“Based on the facts presented at the hearing and applying the law to those facts, the court hereby issues a preliminary injunction prohibiting the defendants from violating the plaintiff’s Order of Abatement.

“The court does once again encourage the parties to work together, if possible, to try and find a way of allowing the owners of the speedway to conduct races within the current restrictions.”

 

 