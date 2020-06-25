Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Aric Almirola
Getty Images

Aric Almirola to start on pole for Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arica Almirola will start on the pole for Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox) after a random draw on Thursday. The race is the first of a weekend doubleheader for the Cup Series at the Pennsylvania track.

This will be Almirola’s fourth start on the front row in the last six races, but his first from the pole position.

Almirola will be joined on the front row by Talladega winner Ryan Blaney.

The top five is completed by Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Click here for the starting lineup.

The field was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

For Sunday’s Cup race, the starting lineup will not be set by a random draw. The top-20 finishers from Saturday will be inverted. Drivers who finish 21st through 40th will start in the same spot Sunday.

Check back for the full lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania (2.5-mile speedway)

Length: 130 laps, 325 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 77.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Sunday at Pocono (90 laps, 225 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck Series race: Saturday at Pocono (60 laps, 150 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Starting lineup for Saturday’s Truck Series race at Pocono

Johnny Sauter
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Johnny Sauter will start from the pole for Saturday’s Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1) thanks to a random draw.

He will be joined on the front row by Sheldon Creed.

The top five is completed by Austin Hill, Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Here is how the lineup was set:

  • Positions 1 -10:  The first 10 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 10th using a random draw.
  • Positions 11 – 21:  The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 11- 21 using a random draw.
  • positions 22 – 32: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 22nd – 32nd using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 33rd – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

NASCAR Truck Series at Pocono

Race Time: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Pocono Raceway; Long Pond, Pennsylvania (2.5-mile speedway)

Length: 60 laps, 150 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15. Stage 2 ends on Lap 30.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Saturday at Pocono (130 laps, 325 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Xfinity race: Sunday at Pocono (90 laps, 225 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Lineup for Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono

Noah Gragson
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Noah Gragson will start from the pole in Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1) thanks to a random draw.

It is Gragson’s third start from the pole this year, all of which have come since the series returned to racing in May.

He will be joined on the front row by rookie Myatt Snider.

The top five is completed by Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier and Ross Chastain. Chastain is one of the four drivers competing for the final Dash 4 Cash bonus.

The other three drivers are Justin Haley (sixth), Austin Cindric (ninth) and Alex Labbe (19th).

Click here for the starting lineup.

Here’s how the random draw worked.

  • Positions 1-12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 13-24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25-36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono

Race Time: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Pocono Raceway; Long Pond, Pennsylvania (2.5-mile speedway)

Length: 90 laps, 225 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Saturday at Pocono (130 laps, 325 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck Series race: Saturday at Pocono (60 laps, 150 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Aug. 2 Cup race at New Hampshire to allow roughly 19,000 fans

New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s Aug. 2 Cup race will have fans in attendance, the track announced Thursday.

The permitting of fans is part of a “comprehensive action plan” approved by New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu. The Aug. 2 race is the last official race date NASCAR has made public as part of the restructured portion of the schedule that was announced in early June. 

Gov. Sununu tweeted that the track can operate up to 35% capacity. Track general manager David McGrath confirmed that total would be roughly 19,000 fans and that about 12,000 tickets have been sold so far.

McGrath said ticket sales are not limited to fans from New Hampshire.

“We feel pretty confident coming in for a 3 o’clock race for one day and then going home, we feel will mitigate that risk,” McGrath said.

The ticket policy for the race: Any original ticket holder for the race will receive a 120% credit that they can use toward the race. They can request a full refund or they can use that credit towards any Speedway Motorsports race for the rest of 2020 or 2021.

“Right now everybody that’s purchased a ticket that has said to our ticketing team that they want to come to the Aug. 2 race, will make it,” McGrath said in Zoom press conference. “It’s like a jigsaw puzzle. As we bring those people online, we have to place them around the property in the grandstand to make sure they’re socially distanced. … We have to have a little flexibility on rows and whatnot to make sure we’re socially distanced in the front, behind and to the sides. There maybe some adjustments.”

Grandstands and suites at the 1-mile track will be open to race fans subject to social distancing requirements and additional health and safety protocols. There will be no day-of sales. As groups of ticket orders are taken by the track, fans will be placed in seats that are properly social distanced.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s modified protocols will include: social distancing in the grandstands and concession lines; enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas; added hand-sanitizer stations; limited guests in suites; and infield admission for race team and operational personnel only.

There will be no trams, camping or open bath houses for the event.

Fans will be allowed to bring food and unopened beverages in a soft-sided clear bag no larger than 14x14x14 inches. Standard coolers will be prohibited to limit interpersonal contact at security checkpoints. Cash will not be accepted at this event; credit and debit cards and Apple Pay will be the accepted forms of payment at concessions and souvenir locations.

“Holding New England’s premier NASCAR race this summer here in New Hampshire has always been a priority,” said Gov. Sununu in the press release. “The state worked closely with the folks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the New Hampshire Division of Public Health to put forward comprehensive, operational guidance. While the stands will not be as full as they usually are, we are proud to be able to hold an in-person viewing experience for NASCAR fans.”

Brad Daugherty: ‘It’s incumbent upon us at NASCAR to do better’

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 25, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

Brad Daugherty, co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing, said NASCAR is going in the right direction in its battle against racial bias and systemic inequality — but there is still more work to be done.

“It’s incumbent upon us at NASCAR to do better,” Daugherty said in a media teleconference Thursday afternoon. “And I’m telling you, we’ve got the cats that want to do better.”

Daugherty applauded NASCAR for its efforts to eliminate bias and racism, including banning the Confederate flag from being displayed at racetracks, as well as its support of Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in the sport.

“The actions that have been taken initially are remarkable,” Daugherty said. “By standing up, removing obstacles for people of color from some of the events, I think that is paramount.

“The diversity program NASCAR has, one I helped co-found, continues to evolve. So there needs to be more resources for that program. We need to encourage more fan participation, which I think will be a lot easier to do, seeing that we don’t have the Confederate flags and those types of things in our midst.

“I’ve always talked about bringing more for young kids to the racetrack of color, letting them come, see, touch and feel and being around these race cars. I think as NASCAR continues to evolve as a company and as a culture, I think just having open arms and creating more opportunity and more access to the sport is what it’s really about.

“We need to create more avenues of access to the sport. We need to encourage more people to come, enjoy what goes on on race weekend. Once you get the masses there and see race cars going 200 mph, six inches apart, who’s not going to be hooked?”

Daugherty also addressed how NASCAR handled the discovery of a noose found in Wallace’s garage Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The incident led to an FBI investigation that eventually disproved the incident as a hate crime, saying that it was just a knot that had been placed on the door late last year to facilitate lifting and closing.

“I’m glad NASCAR reacted the way they did,” Daugherty said. “No doubt about it swiftly, fairly, but with a heavy hand. I think that was needed. But I said that day it doesn’t matter, we’re going forward and any distractions (like) people flying the flag over the racetrack and outside, man, good luck to you, do what you got to do.

“Then when it was found to not be something that was placed there, something that had been there for a while, I was relieved. We have so much in our world that’s so politicized, it’s awful. It’s a tough time being in our country because everything is left or right and people’s reactions I thought were just really bad, because everyone in the media really wants something to be so significant and such a problem. I thought it was great for our sport. I think it showed we overreacted just a little bit, like we should have, and found out that it wasn’t true. So we can push that aside and it doesn’t matter and we move on.”

Daugherty said he was brought to tears when the entire NASCAR garage followed Bubba Wallace and his race car onto pit road prior to Monday’s rescheduled Cup race.

“It was a significant moment for me and I’ve been in the sport for 30 years,” Daugherty said. “You always wonder who was on board in anything, any movement. And when you see a movement like this, you’re looking through that garage area and you’re looking at the faces and 99% of those faces are or not the same as mine or Bubba’s, you wonder who really has your back?

“… When I looked up and saw those guys pushing that race car out, it brought tears to my eyes because it made me realize that when I walk into that garage area, that’s my home, I’m welcome there.”

Daugherty concedes that NASCAR and society still have a ways to go to see true equality both on and off the racetrack.

“I get a lot of uneducated comments all the time,” Daugherty said. “And I think when we have something like this out front and the world can see, then you have to pay attention. You can’t just broad brush it and put us in this box.

“We can no longer be put in that box that we’ve been in for the past 60 years. Now you have to look at this sport and you can be cynical, I don’t have a problem with that or pessimistic, I think that’s fair. But you have to pay attention.”

Daugherty revealed that his team’s No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Ryan Preece, will carry a special paint scheme for this weekend’s Cup doubleheader at Pocono Raceway. The paint scheme will highlight an initiative – PG.com/TakeOnRace – that Daugherty said “will create the opportunity for communication based on eliminating inequality, racism, bias and insensitivity.”

“When I saw The King (Richard Petty) walking down the pit road there (with Wallace and hundreds of other Cup team members), it warmed my heart because he’s from a different genre, different generation and expectations probably wouldn’t be as high for him as it should be or would be for me,” Daugherty said. “But when I saw him walking down, I saw his statement (about the noose). I said, ‘Man, we’re rolling.’

“So the world saw that and we’re in a better place today in NASCAR than we were two weeks ago and I’m really excited about the future. I’m happy and I’m very proud to be a part of this organization.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski