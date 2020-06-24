Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

Judge rules against North Carolina track that violated state’s mass gatherings ban

By Dustin LongJun 24, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
A North Carolina track that violated the state’s ban on mass gatherings cannot operate unless it meets current restrictions, a North Carolina Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday.

Ace Speedway, located in Elon, North Carolina, had held races in May and June with crowds reported to exceed 2,000 fans. North Carolina has been in Phase 2 of its re-opening. Gatherings are limited to no more than 25 people outdoors.

The state of North Carolina ordered the track to be closed immediately on June 8, citing the track as an “imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19.” The Order of Abatement states that track officials may propose a plan that will follow the state’s guidelines on mass gatherings. The order states that such a plan must be approved by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Judge Tom Lambeth granted a temporary restraining order June 11 that prevented the track from hosting races. The track canceled its races June 19 and has races scheduled Saturday night.

Wednesday, Judge Lambeth upheld the state’s order preventing the track from operating.

Judge Lambeth cited a declaration from Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, noting the number of COVID-19 cases, nothing in his ruling:

“Dr. Cohen’s sworn declaration makes clear that the scientific and medical data show that large mass gatherings like those at Ace Speedway have been linked to increased spread of COVID-19. She also makes the point in her testimony that when spectators are in close proximity to one another for extended periods of time during a race or other sporting event and those spectators exert increased respiratory effort by yelling and cheering, the risk of spreading the virus is magnified. These considerations which are based in science and medicine form a sound and reasoned basis for the decision to restrict the number of spectators at events held at large entertainment and sporting venues like Ace Speedway.

“Based on the facts presented at the hearing and applying the law to those facts, the court hereby issues a preliminary injunction prohibiting the defendants from violating the plaintiff’s Order of Abatement.

“The court does once again encourage the parties to work together, if possible, to try and find a way of allowing the owners of the speedway to conduct races within the current restrictions.”

 

 

After 38 starts, will Kevin Harvick finally earn first Pocono win?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 24, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick has his pencil ready, all set to check off two more boxes on what has evolved over the years into a very short to-do list.

While Harvick has 51 wins in his Cup career, he has three racetracks on the current NASCAR schedule that he has failed to win at.

He gets two chances to win for the first time in the first-ever Cup doubleheader at Pocono Raceway this weekend, and then he hopes to check off another first win two weeks later at Kentucky Speedway.

The only other track where he has come up short of a Cup win is the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which has only held two races to date.

This will be the paint scheme Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford will carry in this weekend’s Cup doubleheader at Pocono Raceway. Photo: Stewart-Haas Racing.

Harvick has had this weekend’s unique schedule – which includes a 325-mile and a 350-mile race around the 2.5-mile triangular layout – circled on his calendar ever since it was first announced.

“It’s very intriguing, I think, as you look at the weekend and you look at the shorter races, which means shorter stages, and you have the inversion,” Harvick said in a media release. “The car itself having to be raced twice and the things that you’ll need to try to do to the car.

“And there are a lot of things to digest in order to keep yourself competitive from one day to the next. So it will be interesting to see how we all manage that.”

Harvick has made 38 career Cup starts at Pocono. While he’s winless there, he has earned 12 top fives – including four runner-up showings – and 18 top-10 finishes there. He also won the pole there for the first time last July.

But up until this year, and since Harvick first competed there in 2001, the two annual races at Pocono have historically been separated usually by between six and eight weeks.

Now, the scheduled 85th and 86th Cup races since the track opened in 1968 will be separated by roughly 24 hours.

And while most of the races at the Tricky Triangle during Harvick’s career have been either 200 or 160 laps (not including those shortened by rain), Saturday’s race will be 130 laps, while Sunday’s event will be 140 laps.

That will lead to some unique and very different strategy that Harvick, his team, and fellow drivers and teams will all have to adjust to.

That includes Saturday’s finishing order of the top 20 cars will be inverted for the start of Sunday’s race, while the actual finishing order of the remaining cars Saturday will start from the same positions on Sunday.

“You kind of just have to adapt to where you are and how you feel and the things that are going on from your body from that standpoint,” the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang said. “Mentally, it’s pretty easy because you break it in half.

“When one race is over, you wipe that slate clean, you analyze the things that you think were good, the things you think were bad, the things you need to do to your car, in order to make it handle better and make those adjustments and start fresh the next day.

“I like to have a routine, but my routine will basically be the same from one day to the next and it will just be a much shorter window of how you digest things and when you let them go.”

Pocono gives Kyle Busch two chances to end winless steak

By Daniel McFadinJun 24, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
When one thinks of race tracks that Kyle Busch is exceptional at, names like Bristol, Phoenix and Richmond are at the top of the list.

But only in recent years has Pocono Raceway, where the Cup Series will hold two races this weekend, emerged as one of his better tracks.

In his first 25 starts on the 2.5-mile triangle speedway, Busch went winless and led just 186 laps. But in his last five starts, beginning with the June 2017 race, he has three wins and has led 274 laps. In the last seven Pocono races he’s earned top-10 finishes, which is the longest active streak in Cup. Denny Hamlin is next with three in a row.

So with two Pocono races set for this weekend, it’s a good opportunity for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to snap the 13 race winless streak that’s plagued the start of his season. His last trip to Victory Lane came in the 2019 season finale at Miami, when he clinched his second Cup championship.

This is the deepest into a season Busch has gone without a Cup victory since 2017 when he won race No. 21. That race was the June visit to Pocono.

“(Pocono’s) evolved with Adam Stevens being the crew chief since 2015,” Busch said in a media release. “We’ve run really well there. It’s a good track for us. I’ve learned a lot from my teammate Denny Hamlin who’s won there (five times), and certainly working with Martin (Truex Jr., who has two wins) and his guys has also brought on some new, fresh ideas which help.”

Busch said “talking is kind of the best resource” for getting better at a track like Pocono, in addition to evaluating data and driver technique.

“Being teammates with Denny for this long (13 seasons), it’s (lent) itself to myself improving at Pocono and Martinsville, places like that, and him improving at places like Bristol and Charlotte from myself. It’s a good take there. And then having Martin now, having him on board, who is really good everywhere, as well, has definitely brought a good basis to our team.”

That flow of information between teammates has played at least some part in Joe Gibbs Racing having won the last five visits to Pocono.

But this is the first year Pocono has hosted four NASCAR races, including two Cup events, in the same weekend. Typically, roughly two months transpired between Cup visits to the Pennsylvania track. Now teams will have less than 24 hours to recover from a 325-mile race on Saturday and prepare for a 350-mile race on Sunday.

“I think you will have to make some changes to your stuff,” Busch said. “The first race, there’s only going to be the Truck Series rubber, it’s only 60 laps, so there’s just going to be a little rubber down. Then, we’re going to put a lot of rubber down with our race. Then you’ll have the Xfinity race the next day, and then you’ll have our (second) race. Over the course of all those miles, I think the main similarities between the two days is going to be just that – they’re a day apart rather than a month apart. There’s a difference between the Pocono racetrack when it’s a month apart, but when it’s day one to day two, there are going to be big differences in day one to day two, so you have to take a lot of different things into account.”

Busch said Pocono’s three-turn layout requires teams to make “compromises.”

“Every time you go there, it’s a bit different,” Busch said. “The bumps change, the characteristics change. Where the bumps are. Are they getting bigger? Are they getting worse? Is there more? That Turn 2 tunnel turn is always a culprit for the bumps, and the harsh winters up there really change the racetrack. Then, what happens in Turn 3 where the wind is blowing and stuff like that, is always kind of a convoluted piece to Pocono, and how you get through Turn 3 versus Turn 1 versus (Turn) 2.”

How much is Busch willing to conserve himself and his car Saturday in preparation for the longer race the next day? Busch is factoring in the field invert, which will take the top-20  finishers from Saturday and reverse them for Sunday’s starting lineup.

“Kind of depends on what’s going on and what’s happening,” Busch said. “If you’re struggling along, or pit strategy throws you off and there’s three (laps) to go and you’re back in 15th, maybe you want the pole for the next day. We’ll see what happens with that. Obviously, you want as many points as you can possibly get.

“We’ve run real well there the last few years. We definitely want to keep that going and try to get a win. If you’re up in the front, or up in the top five or whatever, you’re going to try to get as much as you can get there and not worry about the next day. You’ll just refocus the next day.”

Cup Series playoff grid following Talladega

By Daniel McFadinJun 24, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
With the completion of Monday’s Cup race at Talladega, we’re now halfway through the regular season with 13 of 26 races behind us.

Ryan Blaney‘s victory, his first of the year, locked him into the playoffs along with his two Team Penske teammates, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.

Blaney is the eighth different driver to lock themselves into the playoffs with a victory this season. Denny Hamlin leads the standings with three race wins and 18 playoff points.

That leaves eight of 16 spots to be filled over the next 13 races before the playoffs begins.

The last two drivers currently in the top 16 are Matt DiBenedetto (+7 points above cutline) and rookie Tyler Reddick (+1 point).

The first four drivers currently outside the top 16 are Erik Jones (-1 points), Austin Dillon (-24), Chris Buescher (-40) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-43).

Power Rankings after Talladega: Ryan Blaney unanimous No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffJun 24, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

After a weekend of racing at Talladega Superspeedway, NBC Sports’ NASCAR Power Rankings look like it went through the spin cycle.

While Ryan Blaney is the unanimous No. 1 following his win in Monday’s Cup race, 18 drivers received votes this week and there were four ties.

Drivers who received votes last week who didn’t this week include: Kyle Busch, Harrison Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Briscoe and Austin Dillon.

Here is this week’s power rankings:

1. Ryan Blaney (30 points): Blaney is no longer the winless outsider at Team Penske this year. He edged Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the victory and his seventh top-five finish in the last eight races. Last week: Tied for first

2). Denny Hamlin (27 points): Hamlin followed up his Miami win with a fourth-place finish after he had to rebound from going a lap down early due to a cut tire. Has three top fives in the last four races. Last week: Fourth

3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (14 points): Earned a stage win and scored his third top-five finish of the season. He already has three times as many top-five finishes this season as he did last year. Last week: Unranked

(tie) 4. Alex Bowman (12 points): Finished second in Stage 1, led 12 laps and placed seventh for his second top 10 in three races. Last week: Unranked

(tie) 4. Aric Almirola: (12 points): His rear bumper crossed the finish line first, but that didn’t keep him from finishing third for his second consecutive top five. He is also tied with Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the most consecutive top 10s at Talladega with eight. Last week: Unranked

6. Kurt Busch (10 points): Wasn’t a frontrunner Monday, but the Chip Ganassi Racing driver finished ninth for his ninth top-10 finish in the last 11 races. Last week: Unranked

7. Chase Elliott (8 points): A poor finish on a superspeedway can’t take away that he’s had five top 10s, including a win, in the last seven races. Last week: Tied for first

(tie) 8. Joey Logano (7 points): Led 33 laps as part of the Team Penske convoy Monday and finished in the top 10 in the opening two stages. Has led 393 laps over the last nine races, but he has only four top 10s in that time. Last week: Unranked

(tie) 8. Brad Keselowski (7 points): Placed in the top 10 in the first two stages before finishing 19th, which snapped a top-10 streak of seven races. Last week: Third

(tie) 10. AJ Allmendinger (6 points): He finished seventh Saturday in the Xfinity race after being part of the Kaulig Racing effort on the last lap that pushed Justin Haley to his first series win. Over his last three races he’s started in the rear each time and won at Atlanta, finished fourth at Miami to claim the Dash 4 Cash bonus and earned a top 10 at Talladega. Last week: Unranked

(tie) 10. Chris Buescher (6 points): Placed sixth for his third top-10 finish of the season. Last week: Unranked

(tie) 10. Erik Jones (6 points): Earned his third top-five finish of the year, all of which have come since NASCAR’s return on May 17. Last week: Unranked

Also receiving votes: Martin Truex Jr. (5 points), Tyler Reddick (4 points), Kevin Harvick (4 points), Justin Haley (4 points), William Byron (2 points) and John Hunter Nemechek (1 point)