Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Entry lists for NASCAR’s doubleheader weekend at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 23, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This weekend marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has held a doubleheader weekend at one track.

The premier series will compete in two races at Pocono Raceway, the 2.5-mile triangle speedway in Pennsylvania.

It will be preceded by the Truck Series on Saturday and the Xfinity Series on Sunday.

Here are the entry lists for both days.

Saturday

Cup – Pocono Organics 325 (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox; 130 laps/325 miles)

Forty car are entered.

Josh Bilicki is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

JJ Yeley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

James Davison is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet for both Cup races. Saturday will be his Cup debut.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Trucks – Pocono Organics 150 (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1; 60 laps/150 miles)

Forty trucks are entered.

Defending race winner Ross Chastain is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet.

NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman is entered in Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 Chevrolet.

Brandon Jones is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Sunday

Cup – Pocono 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1; 140 laps/350 miles)

Forty cars are entered. All 40 drivers/cars are the same as for Saturday.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Xfinity Series – Pocono Green 225 (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1; 90 laps/225 miles)

Thirty-six cars are entered.

Brett Moffitt is entered in Our Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet.

Ryan Vargas is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

No drivers is listed for DGM Racing’s No. 36 Chevrolet.

No driver is listed for B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Toyota.

Click here for the entry list.

Winners and losers from Talladega

By Dustin LongJun 23, 2020, 9:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

NASCAR and its drivers — The scene of drivers pushing Bubba Wallace’s car to the front of the grid and crew members following provided a powerful image of a sport that will not tolerate racial injustice.

Ryan Blaney After coming so close this season, he finally scores his first Cup victory of the season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.His runner-up finish was his third top-five finish of the season. He had one top-five finish last year.

Aric Almirola Yes, he finished third but he did it going backward. How cool was that?

Kaulig Racing — Consider what this team has done in the Xfinity Series recently. AJ Allmendinger won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus at Miami with his fourth-place finish. Then at Talladega, Justin Haley wins his first Xfinity Series race and the team also celebrates Ross Chastain winning the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus with his runner-up finish.

LOSERS

Chase Elliott Wrong place, wrong time and result was a 38th-place finish.

Austin DillonAlso wrong place, wrong time and result was a 39th-place finish

Matt KensethFinished last at Talladega. Has not finished better than 15th in his last eight races.

Long: Drivers unite for Bubba Wallace on a day the sport won’t forget

By Dustin LongJun 23, 2020, 12:09 AM EDT
1 Comment

As he stood near Bubba Wallace and looked at the drivers and crew members behind them on pit road at Talladega Superspeedway, seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson welled with pride.

The vivid collection of uniforms featured people of different color and different backgrounds united to support Wallace a day after a noose was found in his team’s garage stall at the track.

While the FBI investigated, the Alabama governor pledged support and NASCAR President Steve Phelps decried the “terrible, terrible act,” drivers found a way to show, as Johnson said, that “whoever did what they did is hopefully watching and realizes that not here, not in our sport.”

Change is sweeping NASCAR. No longer are fans being asked not to bring the Confederate flag to the track, they’re being told not to do so. Drivers are speaking up about social injustice more than they have. They’re listening and learning.

Monday, they stood with Wallace.

They gathered at Wallace’s car on pit road before the race. Johnson said on a group chat for drivers that he planned to stand with Wallace for the national anthem and invited his competitors to join him.

Kevin Harvick suggested they push Wallace’s car from its 24th starting spot to the end of pit road and the front of the field. Crew members walked with them. Joining them was 82-year-old team owner Richard Petty, who made the No. 43 that Wallace drives famous but never saw a day like Monday.

As Wallace started to climb from his car after being pushed by his competitors down pit road, he buried his head. Petty, who had not attended a race since the COVID-19 pandemic, comforted Wallace.

The day before had all seemed well to Wallace until Phelps told him about the noose in the garage stall. Wallace’s mother, Desiree, said on SiriusXM that when her son told her what happened, “at first he looked defeated.

“I said, ‘Look, that was an act of fear. I said they’re more afraid of you than you are of them. I said it was a cowardly act. I said and, at the end of the day, you don’t allow them to strip away your character or your integrity.”

Later Sunday night Wallace told Ryan Blaney, one of his closest friends what happened.

“I couldn’t find the words to describe how I felt,” said Blaney, who won Monday’s race. “I felt a mixture of anger and sadness for him, confused how anybody could do something like this. I just felt all these different emotions. I know he went through a big range.

“You hate to see your buddies or anybody you love be sad and be hurting. I tried to support him the best I could. Gave him a big hug before he left. I think it was just a multiple range of emotions. Last night I was really angry. I couldn’t fall asleep.”

Some drivers weren’t aware of what happened until Monday morning.

“My immediate reaction was just speechless,” Aric Almirola said. “I couldn’t believe that somebody would do that.”

Almirola, who says he wouldn’t have gotten the chance to compete in NASCAR’s highest levels had he not been a part of a diversity program set up by Joe Gibbs and the late Reggie White, finished third in Monday’s race.

“So growing up trying to race as a Cuban American, sure, I’ve had things said to me, things that were offensive, that hurt,” Almirola said. “I actually told Bubba (Monday) morning that on a very, very small scale I can relate and I can empathize. I have never had to go through what he’s had to go through in the last couple weeks, and especially in the last 24 hours. I feel for him immensely.

“I think that the sport has worked so hard since I got my opportunity in 2004 to adapt. I think forever NASCAR has been considered an All‑American sport. All of America has changed and evolved a lot over time. I think that NASCAR has done an incredible job of being inclusive and making sure that the garage area, the spectators, the fan area, that they all resemble all of America.”

That was evident Monday. Talladega was allowed to have up to 5,000 fans and Wallace, who finished 14th, walked to them and slapped hands through the fence. A few fans wore Black Lives Matter shirts.

“Look, first (time) fans right here, from Atlanta,” Wallace said in an interview with Fox after the race. “That is so cool. This sport is changing. The deal that happened (Sunday), sorry I’m not wearing my mask, but I wanted to show whoever it was you’re not going to take my smile and I’m going to keep on going.”

It’s not just him that will keep going but all of NASCAR.

 and on Facebook

Apparent noose found at Sonoma Raceway

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT
1 Comment

An apparent noose was discovered this past weekend at Sonoma Raceway, according to Steve Page, the track’s president and general manager.

In a statement, Page said: “On Saturday, a Sonoma Raceway staff member discovered a piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree on raceway property. Our staff, on-site business tenants and local law enforcement have been contacted and asked to share any information they may have. The incident is under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.  Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone.”

Sonoma Raceway hosts a variety of racing events at its facility. It has hosted NASCAR Cup races from 1989-2019. This year’s Cup race at Sonoma was moved to Charlotte Motor Speedway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC Sports has reached out to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

The discovery came a day before a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace‘s team at Talladega Superspeedway. The FBI is investigating. NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Monday that those responsible will be “caught and dealt with swiftly and severely.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took ‘initiative’ to remove Mississippi state flag from firesuit

By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has always been a “proud” native of Mississippi, which he made subtly known with the state’s flag placed on the belt of his firesuits.

But over the “past couple of weeks” and following discussions with Bubba Wallace, the second-place finisher in Monday’s race at Talladega said he’s removed the flag from his belt.

The reason? The design of Mississippi stage flag includes the Confederate flag, which NASCAR banned from being displayed at all races and events last week.

Mississippi State Flag. (Photo By Encyclopaedia Britannica/UIG Via Getty Images)

“We have talked a lot about the Mississippi flag,” Stenhouse said. “You never want to do anything to offend anybody on purpose … But it’s our state flag. I’ve always been proud to be from Mississippi and I’ve always supported or wore the flag on my belt for a long time. I’ve never really thought of it offending anybody, but obviously with everything that’s going on in the country (with) the rebel flag and learning really how it offends so many people, I don’t intend to do that.

“That was just a way for us to make sure myself and JTG (Daugherty Racing) and our partners that we wanted to take an initiative to take that off before we felt like somebody wanted us to have to … we just wanted to be proactive and make sure that we got that off and didn’t offend anybody going forward.”

Stenhouse was among the many drivers and crew members who escorted Wallace and his car to the end of pit road before Monday’s race in a show of solidarity a day after a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall at the track. Wallace, the only Black driver in the Cup Series, was behind the push to have NASCAR ban the Confederate flag at tracks. That was in the wake of social unrest and nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody last month.
“It was cool to see everybody push Bubba’s car down to the front (of pit road),” Stenhouse said. “I’d say it was a Kevin (Harvick) and Jimmie (Johnson) idea that everybody jumped on board with and then to see all the crew members, follow suit was really cool. I think the coolest part for me was listening to the fans before the race, after the race, showing their support as well. I thought that was strong and really cool to see.”