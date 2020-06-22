Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan Blaney scores dramatic win at Talladega in overtime

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT
After standing together behind Bubba Wallace as a sign of unity during emotional pre-race ceremonies, drivers scrambled on the final lap, as Ryan Blaney nipped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the win and Aric Almirola came across the finish line backward in third in a thrilling overtime finish Monday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Blaney, who won at Talladega last fall, and Erik Jones made contact coming to the finish line as they battled for the win. The contact put Jones up into John Hunter Nemechek‘s car and into the wall. Jones was unofficially credited with fifth place, a spot behind Denny Hamlin.

The race was stopped for 58 minutes, 18 seconds because on rain on Lap 58. Stage 1 ended at Lap 60 under caution. Tyler Reddick scored his first career Cup stage win. Ricky Stenhouse was fifth on the backstretch on the final lap of Stage 2 and nipped Ryan Blaney at the line to win the stage.

After the race, Bubba Wallace walked to the fans in the stands after finishing 14th. He slapped hands with fans.

“This is probably the most badass moment right here,” he told Fox, looking at fans, which included some wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. “It’s been tough. It’s been hectic. … This sport is changing.”

Wallace got emotional when he talked about the pre-race activities with drivers pushing his car to the front of the grid and standing with him for the invocation and national anthem.

“I’m proud to be part of this sport,” he said.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Runner-up Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored his third top-five finish of the season. He had one top-five result last season. … Chris Buescher placed sixth for his best Talladega finish. … John Hunter Nemechek finished eighth for his best career finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Chase Elliott finished 38th after he was involved in an accident and collected Austin Dillon. … Matt Kenseth finished 40th. He has not had a top-10 finish in his last eight starts.

NOTABLE:Aric Almirola finished third, marking the eighth consecutive Talladega race he’s placed in the top 10, tying Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the longest such streak at the track.

NEXT: The series heads to Pocono Raceway for a doubleheader. The series races at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday and 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

Race results, point standings after Talladega Cup race

By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney, who led a race-high 63 laps, survived a wreck-filled last lap to edge Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and win Monday’s Cup Series race at Talladega. It’s his first victory of the season.

It is Blaney’s second consecutive victory at Talladega.

The top five was completed by Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones. Bubba Wallace finished 14th.

It is the 10th consecutive superspeedway race that’s seen a driver earn their first victory of the season.

What Drivers Said after Talladega Cup race

By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney – winner: “I just kind of blocked, just trying to block the best we could. Ride the top, ride the bottom. (Erik Jones) got to my outside and I tried to go up there to slow him down and I’m not sure, I don’t know three-wide, I hate that I hit him, but just kind of trying to beat and bang to the line and things like that. We just edged it out, but I’m really proud of this whole Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang team. It’s been a cool year so far and I’m really excited to get our first win of the year at a cool place. Thank you everybody for coming. I appreciate it you sticking around. That was a lot of fun.”

What was it like saving fuel:  “We were riding there. We came back in and topped off and we were just riding around until maybe 12 (laps) to go. I was waiting for Kevin (Harvick) to kind of go, but he had to save more than I did, so we just kind of had to get going. You’re just biding your time and hoping you saved enough.  There’s enough information in there nowadays where you do save enough, but it was a lot of fun. Thank you everybody for coming out. I appreciate it.”

Denny Hamlin – finished fourth: “We had a good Camry, we just ran out of fuel there at the end and had to pit with just a few laps to go. But luckily, the caution came out and some other guys in front of us ran out of gas so we were able to get a few more positions and race to the finish. Overall, it was a good day and our car had good speed. Got into the wall there early in the race and we were able to rebound from that. The Talladega spring race hasn’t always been the best one for us so we’ll take this fourth-place finish and get outta here.”

Erik Jones – finished fifth: “Yeah it was good. We kind of rode around today and just tried to stay clean – stay out of trouble – and give ourselves a chance there at the end, and that’s what we did. We got a fortunate yellow there after we had to pit for fuel. We got relined up and gave ourselves an opportunity. We had the momentum. We had the run in the end. The 12 (Ryan Blaney) kind of came up on us there. He moved us up the track, which in turn, kind of got us turned into the fence. It’s superspeedway racing. He’s doing what he has to win; I’m doing what I have to win, and it didn’t play out in our favor, so at least we were there and had a shot to win one of these things. They aren’t easy to win by any means, so it was nice to be up there.”

Chris Buescher – finished sixth: “Not a bad run for our Fastenal Ford Mustang and our team. Lots of excitement throughout the race at different areas and I obviously wanted to replay the end to do a little bit better. At the end of the day it was a good run for us.” 

John Hunter Nemechek – finished eighth: “We had a really great run in our No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang today. I really thought we had a shot at it at the end there, but I’m still proud of our entire team’s efforts. When we fired off, we were kind of tight, and then we had that tire go down in the second stage, but we managed to come back from it and battled into the top 10 by the end. I wish we would have won that thing, but a P8 finish at Talladega is still good for us and I want to thank everyone on the team for their support.”

Michael McDowell – finished 18th: “That final lap was insane. I felt like the first two stages were a lot less crazy than normal Talladega racing, but the final stage was exactly like what we all had anticipated. Everyone at Front Row Motorsports did a great job of building me a fast No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang. Our car had a lot of speed and was able to suck-up really well in the draft. Our plan all race long was to play it safe and stay towards the rear of the field in hopes of avoiding any potential wrecks that might occur. Our strategy worked out great and we were in contention on the last lap, until the wrecks started.”

Chase Elliott – finished 38th: “The splitter was in the ground a long ways and it was just dragging too much. It wasn’t getting any air to the engine, so it was getting really hot. So, it just wasn’t worth continuing. I hate it. We really started the day struggling pretty bad and finally got it going pretty good, I thought, later on. Ultimately, just got in a bad spot there and went around.”

Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon out after wreck in final stage at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Chase Elliott, the defending race winner, and Austin Dillon were eliminated a two-car wreck with 55 laps left in Monday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The incident occurred on the backstretch while Elliott was running in the top five.

Elliott was receiving a push from Brad Keselowski when Elliott moved to the middle lane and was turned. Dillon was unable to avoid the spinning Elliott.

Elliott’s team attempted to make repairs to his car and he made a few laps after the restart before he retired to the garage.

“The splitter was in the ground a long ways and it was just dragging too much,” Elliott told Fox. “It wasn’t getting any air to the engine, so it was getting really hot. So, it just wasn’t worth continuing. I hate it. We really started the day struggling pretty bad and finally got it going pretty good, I thought, later on. Ultimately, just got in a bad spot there and went around.”

Cup race at Talladega resumes after weather delay

By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Monday’s Cup Series race at Talladegahas resumed after weather delay. The race had been put under red flag on Lap 57 of 188.

Engines were re-fired at 5:15 p.m. ET. The red flag lasted 58 minutes and 18 seconds.

Rookie Tyler Reddick was leading when the caution was displayed for rain with five laps left in the first stage and he won Stage 1 under caution.

The only other caution so far was the competition caution on Lap 25.

Reddick leads Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch.

Denny Hamlin, who started on the front row, had to pit one lap before the caution for a cut tire and is a lap down.