Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon out after wreck in final stage at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Chase Elliott, the defending race winner, and Austin Dillon were eliminated a two-car wreck with 55 laps left in Monday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The incident occurred on the backstretch while Elliott was running in the top five.

Elliott was receiving a push from Brad Keselowski when Elliott moved to the middle lane and was turned. Dillon was unable to avoid the spinning Elliott.

Elliott’s team attempted to make repairs to his car and he made a few laps after the restart before he retired to the garage.

“The splitter was in the ground a long ways and it was just dragging too much,” Elliott told Fox. “It wasn’t getting any air to the engine, so it was getting really hot. So, it just wasn’t worth continuing. I hate it. We really started the day struggling pretty bad and finally got it going pretty good, I thought, later on. Ultimately, just got in a bad spot there and went around.”

Ryan Blaney scores dramatic win at Talladega in overtime

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT
After standing together behind Bubba Wallace as a sign of unity during emotional pre-race ceremonies, drivers scrambled on the final lap, as Ryan Blaney nipped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for second and Aric Almirola came across the finish line backward in third in a thrilling overtime finish Monday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Blaney, who won at Talladega last fall, and Erik Jones made contact coming to the finish line as they battled for the win. The contact put Jones up into John Hunter Nemechek‘s car and into the wall. Jones was unofficially credited with fifth place, a spot behind Denny Hamlin.

The race was stopped for 58 minutes, 18 seconds because on rain on Lap 58. Stage 1 ended at Lap 60 under caution. Tyler Reddick scored his first career Cup stage win. Ricky Stenhouse was fifth on the backstretch on the final lap of Stage 2 and nipped Ryan Blaney at the line to win the stage.

After the race, Bubba Wallace walked to the fans in the stands after finishing 14th. He slapped hands with fans.

“This is probably the most badass moment right here,” he told Fox, looking at fans, which included some wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. “It’s been tough. It’s been hectic. … This sport is changing.”

Wallace got emotional when he talked about the pre-race activities with drivers pushing his car to the front of the grid and standing with him for the invocation and national anthem.

“I’m proud to be part of this sport,” he said.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Runner-up Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored his third top-five finish of the season. He had one top-five result last season. … Chris Buescher placed sixth for his best Talladega finish. … John Hunter Nemechek finished eighth for his best career finish.

NOTABLE:Aric Almirola finished third, marking the eighth consecutive Talladega race he’s placed in the top 10, tying Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the longest such streak at the track.

NEXT: The series heads to Pocono Raceway for a doubleheader. The series races at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday and 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

Cup race at Talladega resumes after weather delay

By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Monday’s Cup Series race at Talladegahas resumed after weather delay. The race had been put under red flag on Lap 57 of 188.

Engines were re-fired at 5:15 p.m. ET. The red flag lasted 58 minutes and 18 seconds.

Rookie Tyler Reddick was leading when the caution was displayed for rain with five laps left in the first stage and he won Stage 1 under caution.

The only other caution so far was the competition caution on Lap 25.

Reddick leads Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch.

Denny Hamlin, who started on the front row, had to pit one lap before the caution for a cut tire and is a lap down.

Drivers, crews stand with Bubba Wallace

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT
All drivers and crew members stood with Bubba Wallace before Monday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway in a show of unity for the series’ lone Black driver, a day after a noose was left in his team’s garage stall.

Drivers pushed Wallace’s No. 43 car to the front of the grid before pre-race ceremonies as Wallace sat in the car. Crew members followed drivers in a parade to the end of pit road.

Afterward, as he climbed from his car, Wallace sat on door’s ledge and lowered his head. Car owner Richard Petty consoled him. Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon and others hugged him.

Petty stood with Wallace for the invocation and anthem. All the drivers stood behind Wallace with crew members behind them.

“This is such a big family in the garage area and the news has disturbed us all,” Johnson told Fox before the race. “Of course, we want justice in a sense, we want to understand who and why and all of those things, but until those answers are answered, we want to stand with our friend, we want to stand with Bubba and that’s what took place through last night and this morning and this idea came together today and it started within the drivers. As the crew members caught wind that we wanted to push Bubba’s car and stand with him during the national anthem and the teams wanted to get involved as well and you saw the support. Pretty amazing.”

Ryan Blaney, one of Wallace’s closest friends, shared his thoughts on the moment during the red flag for rain near the end of Stage 1.

“I think all the support he’s gotten, especially last night and today, and the past three weeks from everyone in the industry has definitely been great and he really appreciates it,” Blaney told Fox. “Yesterday, what happened was absolutely disgusting and I was very, very mad about it. Everyone was. But I thought today with everyone showing their support, not only drivers, crew members, teams. The fans were awesome showing their support to Bubba and everybody whose been oppressed. I’m always going to stand behind him 100% of the way.”

NASCAR President vows those caught will be dealt with ‘severely’

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
NASCAR President Steve Phelps vowed Monday that those responsible for putting a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace’s team at Talladega Superspeedway will be “caught and dealt with swiftly and severely.”

Phelps said he informed Wallace of the noose, which was discovered by a member of Wallace’s Richard Petty Motorsports team on Sunday. NASCAR was informed and contacted the FBI office in Birmingham, Alabama. Phelps said the FBI was at the track Monday.

“This is a difficult time for our sport but we are going to react swiftly and again we’re going to use all the means, resources at our disposal and of those of the FBI to make sure this person or persons are caught and dealt with swiftly and severely,” Phelps said in a teleconference with reporters.

“There’s no room for this at all and we won’t tolerate it.”

Phelps said those caught would be banned from the sport for life.

“We have a very small number of people that are in the footprint (of the garage area), only essential personnel there,” Phelps said. “Obviously we’ll review the entire list with the FBI about who had access at that particular time.”

Phelps said that since the investigation was ongoing, he couldn’t provide many details, such as how many cameras are in the garage area, what they may have shown and where the noose came from.

Desiree Wallace, mother of Bubba Wallace, told Joe Madison on SiriusXM’s Urban View “The Joe Madison Show” on Monday that while there were video cameras in the garage, “but there not cameras were the noose was hung.”

She told Madison that Wallace FaceTimed her about what happened on Sunday.

“At first he looked defeated…and I said, ‘Look, that was an act of fear,’ ” she said on SiriusXM. “I said they’re more afraid of you than you are of them. I said it was a cowardly act. I said and, at the end of the day, you don’t allow them to strip away your character or your integrity.”

As Phelps talked to reporters Monday afternoon, he turned angry at the notion that the noose was staged.

“I would say that is something that personally offends me,” Phelps said. “This is a terrible, terrible act that has happened. For those who would think that this is staged, I wouldn’t know where to go with that.”

Phelps said that NASCAR has provided Wallace’s extra security. Wallace was at the forefront of NASCAR banning the Confederate flag, calling for it two days before NASCAR did so.

“We want to make sure that Bubba is safe, and we have stepped up security,” Phelps said. “This is a family that needs to take care one of its family members who has been attacked. We will firmly support as an industry, as a family and a community, to make sure Bubba and everyone else in this sport is safe.”

The drivers are expected to stand with Wallace during the national anthem, showing unity with him.

“The drivers feel very strongly that they want to show their support of Bubba,” Phelps said. “He’s a member of the NASCAR community.  He’s a member of the NASCAR family. The outpouring of support over the last couple weeks from our drivers, from the industry as a whole, from the fans, has been phenomenal. Whatever happens, it’s going to happen organically. It will be heartfelt. I’m looking forward to whatever they come up with.”