Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Federal authorities reviewing noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jay. E. Town, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama said Monday that his office, the FBI and Department of Justice are reviewing the discovery of a noose found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace’s team at Talladega Superspeedway to determine if there are violations of federal law.

“Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought,” Town stated, “this type of action has no place in our society.”

NASCAR President Steve Phelps confirmed in a Monday afternoon teleconference that the FBI was at the track investigating.

Wallace, the only Black driver competing full-time in NASCAR’s top series, stated on social media late Sunday that “this will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

His competitors voiced their support on social media and were joined by athletes from other sports, including LeBron James.

Corey LaJoie stated on social media, in response to a tweet that drivers were organizing a show of support for Wallace, that “pretty much the entire garage” would do so before Monday’s rain-delayed race at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox).

Car owner Richard Petty stated Monday that he was “enraged” someone would place a noose in the garage stall and that “this filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice. … The sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed, and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR.”

 

 

 

NASCAR President vows those caught will be dealt with ‘severely’

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR President Steve Phelps vowed Monday that those responsible for putting a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace’s team at Talladega Superspeedway will be “caught and dealt with swiftly and severely.”

Phelps said he informed Wallace of the noose, which was discovered by a member of Wallace’s Richard Petty Motorsports team on Sunday. NASCAR was informed and contacted the FBI office in Birmingham, Alabama. Phelps said the FBI was at the track Monday.

“This is a difficult time for our sport but we are going to react swiftly and again we’re going to use all the means, resources at our disposal and of those of the FBI to make sure this person or persons are caught and dealt with swiftly and severely,” Phelps said in a teleconference with reporters.

“There’s no room for this at all and we won’t tolerate it.”

MORE: Alabama Governor “appalled” at “vile act” against Bubba Wallace

MORE: Federal authorities investigating noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall

Phelps said those caught would be banned from the sport for life.

“We have a very small number of people that are in the footprint (of the garage area), only essential personnel there,” Phelps said. “Obviously we’ll review the entire list with the FBI about who had access at that particular time.”

Phelps said that since the investigation was ongoing, he couldn’t provide many details, such as how many cameras are in the garage area, what they may have shown and where the noose came from, but Phelps turned angry at the notion that the event was staged.

“I would say that is something that personally offends me,” Phelps said. “This is a terrible, terrible act that has happened. For those who would think that this is staged, I wouldn’t know where to go with that.”

Phelps said that NASCAR has provided Wallace’s extra security. Wallace was at the forefront of NASCAR banning the Confederate flag, calling for it two days before NASCAR did so.

“We want to make sure that Bubba is safe, and we have stepped up security,” Phelps said. “This is a family that needs to take care one of its family members who has been attacked. We will firmly support as an industry, as a family and a community, to make sure Bubba and everyone else in this sport is safe.”

The drivers are expected to stand with Wallace during the national anthem, showing unity with him.

“The drivers feel very strongly that they want to show their support of Bubba,” Phelps said.d “He’s a member of the NASCAR community.  He’s a member of the NASCAR family.  The outpouring of support over the last couple weeks from our drivers, from the industry as a whole, from the fans, has been phenomenal. Whatever happens, it’s going to happen organically. It will be heartfelt. I’m looking forward to whatever they come up with.”

Alabama Governor ‘appalled’ at ‘vile act’ against Bubba Wallace

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Monday morning that she is “shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega.” Gov. Ivey also said she would “commit to any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished.”

NASCAR announced late Sunday that a noose was found in the garage stall for Wallace’s team at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR has announced an investigation is underway. U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town stated that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are “reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations to federal law.”

Here is Alabama Gov. Ivey’s full statement:

“I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega – there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state. Racism and threats of this nature will not be condoned nor tolerated, and I commit to assisting in any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished. While the important conversation of racial reconciliation is ongoing all over our country, it is clear there is much work to do. Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state. I ask the NASCAR family to rally around Bubba and his team as they compete today and I know that there are more people who are wishing him well today than ever before.”

Alabama Senator Doug Jones stated on Twitter:  “We’re with you Bubba.”

Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne tweeted: “I am appalled that anyone would hang a noose anywhere near a black person. This is a  despicable and cowardly act, and I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

Richard Petty Motorsports confirmed to NBC Sports that team owner Richard Petty will be at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday. He hasn’t attended a race since the series resumed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jamie Little of Fox reported that NASCAR allowed Richard Petty Motorsports to check its car Monday morning to make sure nothing was tampered with while it was impounded overnight.

Eric Nyquist, NASCAR’s head of communications tweeted: “Our sport deserves the NASCAR we all want. One where everyone (with) a racer’s heart is welcome and excited to be at the track, regardless of color, love or faith.”

Also Monday morning, Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown stated on Twitter that his team has disassociated itself from Hunter Bullins, a pit crew member who tweeted early Monday: “Show me where there has been blatant racism in NASCAR. Bubba Wallace sorry this happened to ya bro. But this sport has never been criticized for being at all racist.:

Bullins’ Twitter account has been taken down.

In a tweet, Brown stated on Twitter: “Blatant racism will not be tolerated on my team, we do not associate with the actions or words of Mr. Bullins. I was shocked to see what was brought to light this morning and I am having Brandonbilt Motorsports take action immediately.”

Monday morning also saw many in the NASCAR garage voice support for Wallace.

Athletes from various sports show support for Bubba Wallace

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 1:17 AM EDT
1 Comment

LeBron James, Tyrann Mathieu of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and PGA golfer Max Homa were among the athletes who showed support for Bubba Wallace on social media after news that a noose had been found Sunday in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR stated it has launched an investigation and that “we are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. … As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcome to all.”

Wallace, the only Black driver competing full-time in NASCAR’s top series, stated on social media late Sunday that “this will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

James tweeted his support for Wallace, saying: “I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete.”

Mathieu tweeted to Wallace: “I stand with you champ.”

Homa, who completed play in Sunday’s PGA event, said on Twitter: “I’ve never been much into NASCAR but I am damn sure rooting for Bubba Wallace to ball out in spite of all this BS he has to deal with.”

WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil tweeted: “I STAND WITH Bubba Wallace.”

NASCAR Cup drivers Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick and Garrett Smithley were among drivers tweeting their support of Wallace shortly after the news broke. Early Monday morning, Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski both expressed their outrage and what was done at the track. They were joined by many other drivers voicing their support for Wallace.

NASCAR says noose found in garage stall of Bubba Wallace’s team

NASCAR
By Nate RyanJun 21, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT
17 Comments

In a statement late Sunday night, NASCAR said a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace‘s Richard Petty Motorsports team before the postponed Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” the NASCAR statement read. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

MORE: Alabama Governor “appalled” at “vile act” against Bubba Wallace

MORE: Athletes from various sports show support for Bubba Wallace

In a statement Monday from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, he said: “The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law. Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society.”

NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag from its racetracks shortly after Wallace, the only Black driver in the Cup Series, lobbied for their removal.

Wallace posted a tweet addressing the news shortly after NASCAR’s statement.

Here’s the full statement from NASCAR:

Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.