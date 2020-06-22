Jay. E. Town, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama said Monday that his office, the FBI and Department of Justice are reviewing the discovery of a noose found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace’s team at Talladega Superspeedway to determine if there are violations of federal law.
“Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought,” Town stated, “this type of action has no place in our society.”
NASCAR President Steve Phelps confirmed in a Monday afternoon teleconference that the FBI was at the track investigating.
Wallace, the only Black driver competing full-time in NASCAR’s top series, stated on social media late Sunday that “this will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”
His competitors voiced their support on social media and were joined by athletes from other sports, including LeBron James.
Corey LaJoie stated on social media, in response to a tweet that drivers were organizing a show of support for Wallace, that “pretty much the entire garage” would do so before Monday’s rain-delayed race at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox).
Car owner Richard Petty stated Monday that he was “enraged” someone would place a noose in the garage stall and that “this filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice. … The sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed, and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR.”
