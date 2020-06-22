Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Alabama Governor ‘appalled’ at ‘vile act’ against Bubba Wallace

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Monday morning that she is “shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega.” Gov. Ivey also said she would “commit to any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished.”

NASCAR announced late Sunday that a noose was found in the garage stall for Wallace’s team at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR has announced an investigation is underway. Multiple media reports state that the FBI is investigating. A spokesperson for the FBI told NBC Sports that it is policy to neither confirm nor deny any investigation.

Gov. Ivey’s full statement:

“I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega – there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state. Racism and threats of this nature will not be condoned nor tolerated, and I commit to assisting in any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished. While the important conversation of racial reconciliation is ongoing all over our country, it is clear there is much work to do. Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state. I ask the NASCAR family to rally around Bubba and his team as they compete today and I know that there are more people who are wishing him well today than ever before.”

Alabama Senator Doug Jones stated on Twitter:  “We’re with you Bubba.”

Richard Petty Motorsports confirmed to NBC Sports that team owner Richard Petty will be at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday.

Also Monday morning, Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown stated on Twitter that his team has disassociated itself from Hunter Bullins, a pit crew member who tweeted early Monday: “Show me where there has been blatant racism in NASCAR. Bubba Wallace sorry this happened to ya bro. But this sport has never been criticized for being at all racist.:

Bullins’ Twitter account has been taken down.

In a tweet, Brown stated on Twitter: “Blatant racism will not be tolerated on my team, we do not associate with the actions or words of Mr. Bullins. I was shocked to see what was brought to light this morning and I am having Brandonbilt Motorsports take action immediately.”

Monday morning also saw many in the NASCAR garage voice support for Wallace.

Athletes from various sports show support for Bubba Wallace

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 1:17 AM EDT
LeBron James, Tyrann Mathieu of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and PGA golfer Max Homa were among the athletes who showed support for Bubba Wallace on social media after news that a noose had been found Sunday in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR stated it has launched an investigation and that “we are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. … As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcome to all.”

Wallace, the only Black driver competing full-time in NASCAR’s top series, stated on social media late Sunday that “this will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

James tweeted his support for Wallace, saying: “I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete.”

Mathieu tweeted to Wallace: “I stand with you champ.”

Homa, who completed play in Sunday’s PGA event, said on Twitter: “I’ve never been much into NASCAR but I am damn sure rooting for Bubba Wallace to ball out in spite of all this BS he has to deal with.”

WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil tweeted: “I STAND WITH Bubba Wallace.”

NASCAR Cup drivers Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick and Garrett Smithley were among drivers tweeting their support of Wallace shortly after the news broke. Early Monday morning, Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski both expressed their outrage and what was done at the track. They were joined by many other drivers voicing their support for Wallace.

NASCAR says noose found in garage stall of Bubba Wallace’s team

NASCAR
By Nate RyanJun 21, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT
11 Comments

In a statement late Sunday night, NASCAR said a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace‘s Richard Petty Motorsports team before the postponed Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” the NASCAR statement read. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag from its racetracks shortly after Wallace, the only Black driver in the Cup Series, lobbied for their removal.

Wallace posted a tweet addressing the news shortly after NASCAR’s statement.

Here’s the full statement from NASCAR:

Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.

Monday’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, forecast and more

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 21, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Let’s try this again. After rain and lightning on Sunday, the Cup Series will be back at Talladega Superspeedway for Monday’s race, NASCAR’s first superspeedway race since the Daytona 500 in February.

Teams will get their first experience with a different superspeedway rules package from what they had at Daytona.

Martin Truex Jr. starts first and and Denny Hamlin starts second.

Here are the details for Monday’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Astronaut Doug Hurley, on board the International Space Station, will give the command to start engines at 3:10 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to be waved at 3:22 p.m.

PRERACE: Drivers report to their cars at 2:48 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:02 p.m. by sports broadcaster Niki Noto Palmer. The national anthem will be performed by the 313th United States Army Band at 3:04 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 25

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 81 degrees and a 59% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin won in Miami, beating Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

LAST RACE AT TALLADEGA: Ryan Blaney beat Ryan Newman in a photo finish to win last fall’s playoff race.

TO THE REAR: William Byron (two inspection failures), Garrett Smithley (two inspection failures) and Joey Gase (three inspection failures).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

CATCHING UP TO SPEED WITH NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

NASCAR penalizes three Cup teams for inspection failures

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 21, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT
NASCAR announced that the cars of William Byron, Garrett Smithley and Joey Gase will start at the rear for Monday’s Cup race (3 p.m. ET on Fox) after failing pre-race inspection multiple times.

Byron’s car failed inspection twice. He will relinquish his 19th starting spot. Smithley’s car failed inspection twice. He was to have started 40th in the 40-car field.

Gase’s car failed inspection three times. Gase will start at the rear of the field (he was to have started 36th) and also must pass through pit road after the field takes the green flag.

 