Drivers, crews stand with Bubba Wallace

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT
All drivers and crew members stood with Bubba Wallace before Monday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway in a show of unity for the series’ lone Black driver, a day after a noose was left in his team’s garage stall.

Drivers pushed Wallace’s No. 43 car to the front of the grid before pre-race ceremonies as Wallace sat in the car. Crew members followed drivers in a parade to the end of pit road.

Afterward, as he climbed from his car, Wallace sat on door’s ledge and lowered his head. Car owner Richard Petty consoled him. Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon and others hugged him.

Petty stood with Wallace for the invocation and anthem. All the drivers stood behind Wallace with crew members behind them.

“This is such a big family in the garage area and the news has disturbed us all,” Johnson told Fox before the race. “Of course, we want justice in a sense, we want to understand who and why and all of those things, but until those answers are answered, we want to stand with our friend, we want to stand with Bubba and that’s what took place through last night and this morning and this idea came together today and it started within the drivers. As the crew members caught wind that we wanted to push Bubba’s car and stand with him during the national anthem and the teams wanted to get involved as well and you saw the support. Pretty amazing.”

Ryan Blaney, one of Wallace’s closest friends, shared his thoughts on the moment during the red flag for rain near the end of Stage 1.

“I think all the support he’s gotten, especially last night and today, and the past three weeks from everyone in the industry has definitely been great and he really appreciates it,” Blaney told Fox. “Yesterday, what happened was absolutely disgusting and I was very, very mad about it. Everyone was. But I thought today with everyone showing their support, not only drivers, crew members, teams. The fans were awesome showing their support to Bubba and everybody whose been oppressed. I’m always going to stand behind him 100% of the way.”

Cup race at Talladega resumes after weather delay

By Daniel McFadinJun 22, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Monday’s Cup Series race at Talladegahas resumed after weather delay. The race had been put under red flag on Lap 57 of 188.

Engines were re-fired at 5:15 p.m. ET. The red flag lasted 58 minutes and 18 seconds.

Rookie Tyler Reddick was leading when the caution was displayed for rain with five laps left in the first stage and he won Stage 1 under caution.

The only other caution so far was the competition caution on Lap 25.

Reddick leads Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch.

Denny Hamlin, who started on the front row, had to pit one lap before the caution for a cut tire and is a lap down.

NASCAR President vows those caught will be dealt with ‘severely’

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
NASCAR President Steve Phelps vowed Monday that those responsible for putting a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace’s team at Talladega Superspeedway will be “caught and dealt with swiftly and severely.”

Phelps said he informed Wallace of the noose, which was discovered by a member of Wallace’s Richard Petty Motorsports team on Sunday. NASCAR was informed and contacted the FBI office in Birmingham, Alabama. Phelps said the FBI was at the track Monday.

“This is a difficult time for our sport but we are going to react swiftly and again we’re going to use all the means, resources at our disposal and of those of the FBI to make sure this person or persons are caught and dealt with swiftly and severely,” Phelps said in a teleconference with reporters.

“There’s no room for this at all and we won’t tolerate it.”

Phelps said those caught would be banned from the sport for life.

“We have a very small number of people that are in the footprint (of the garage area), only essential personnel there,” Phelps said. “Obviously we’ll review the entire list with the FBI about who had access at that particular time.”

Phelps said that since the investigation was ongoing, he couldn’t provide many details, such as how many cameras are in the garage area, what they may have shown and where the noose came from.

Desiree Wallace, mother of Bubba Wallace, told Joe Madison on SiriusXM’s Urban View “The Joe Madison Show” on Monday that while there were video cameras in the garage, “but there not cameras were the noose was hung.”

She told Madison that Wallace FaceTimed her about what happened on Sunday.

“At first he looked defeated…and I said, ‘Look, that was an act of fear,’ ” she said on SiriusXM. “I said they’re more afraid of you than you are of them. I said it was a cowardly act. I said and, at the end of the day, you don’t allow them to strip away your character or your integrity.”

As Phelps talked to reporters Monday afternoon, he turned angry at the notion that the noose was staged.

“I would say that is something that personally offends me,” Phelps said. “This is a terrible, terrible act that has happened. For those who would think that this is staged, I wouldn’t know where to go with that.”

Phelps said that NASCAR has provided Wallace’s extra security. Wallace was at the forefront of NASCAR banning the Confederate flag, calling for it two days before NASCAR did so.

“We want to make sure that Bubba is safe, and we have stepped up security,” Phelps said. “This is a family that needs to take care one of its family members who has been attacked. We will firmly support as an industry, as a family and a community, to make sure Bubba and everyone else in this sport is safe.”

The drivers are expected to stand with Wallace during the national anthem, showing unity with him.

“The drivers feel very strongly that they want to show their support of Bubba,” Phelps said. “He’s a member of the NASCAR community.  He’s a member of the NASCAR family. The outpouring of support over the last couple weeks from our drivers, from the industry as a whole, from the fans, has been phenomenal. Whatever happens, it’s going to happen organically. It will be heartfelt. I’m looking forward to whatever they come up with.”

Federal authorities reviewing noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT
Jay. E. Town, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama said Monday that his office, the FBI and Department of Justice are reviewing the discovery of a noose found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace’s team at Talladega Superspeedway to determine if there are violations of federal law.

“Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought,” Town stated, “this type of action has no place in our society.”

NASCAR President Steve Phelps confirmed in a Monday afternoon teleconference that the FBI was at the track investigating.

Wallace, the only Black driver competing full-time in NASCAR’s top series, stated on social media late Sunday that “this will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

His competitors voiced their support on social media and were joined by athletes from other sports, including LeBron James.

Corey LaJoie stated on social media, in response to a tweet that drivers were organizing a show of support for Wallace, that “pretty much the entire garage” would do so before Monday’s rain-delayed race at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox).

Car owner Richard Petty stated Monday that he was “enraged” someone would place a noose in the garage stall and that “this filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice. … The sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed, and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR.”

 

 

 

Alabama Governor ‘appalled’ at ‘vile act’ against Bubba Wallace

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Monday morning that she is “shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega.” Gov. Ivey also said she would “commit to any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished.”

NASCAR announced late Sunday that a noose was found in the garage stall for Wallace’s team at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR has announced an investigation is underway. U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town stated that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are “reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations to federal law.”

Here is Alabama Gov. Ivey’s full statement:

“I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega – there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state. Racism and threats of this nature will not be condoned nor tolerated, and I commit to assisting in any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished. While the important conversation of racial reconciliation is ongoing all over our country, it is clear there is much work to do. Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state. I ask the NASCAR family to rally around Bubba and his team as they compete today and I know that there are more people who are wishing him well today than ever before.”

Alabama Senator Doug Jones stated on Twitter:  “We’re with you Bubba.”

Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne tweeted: “I am appalled that anyone would hang a noose anywhere near a black person. This is a  despicable and cowardly act, and I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

Richard Petty Motorsports confirmed to NBC Sports that team owner Richard Petty will be at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday. He hasn’t attended a race since the series resumed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jamie Little of Fox reported that NASCAR allowed Richard Petty Motorsports to check its car Monday morning to make sure nothing was tampered with while it was impounded overnight.

Eric Nyquist, NASCAR’s head of communications tweeted: “Our sport deserves the NASCAR we all want. One where everyone (with) a racer’s heart is welcome and excited to be at the track, regardless of color, love or faith.”

Also Monday morning, Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown stated on Twitter that his team has disassociated itself from Hunter Bullins, a pit crew member who tweeted early Monday: “Show me where there has been blatant racism in NASCAR. Bubba Wallace sorry this happened to ya bro. But this sport has never been criticized for being at all racist.:

Bullins’ Twitter account has been taken down.

In a tweet, Brown stated on Twitter: “Blatant racism will not be tolerated on my team, we do not associate with the actions or words of Mr. Bullins. I was shocked to see what was brought to light this morning and I am having Brandonbilt Motorsports take action immediately.”

Monday morning also saw many in the NASCAR garage voice support for Wallace.