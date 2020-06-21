Let’s try this again. After rain and lightning on Sunday, the Cup Series will be back at Talladega Superspeedway for Monday’s race, NASCAR’s first superspeedway race since the Daytona 500 in February.
Teams will get their first experience with a different superspeedway rules package from what they had at Daytona.
Martin Truex Jr. starts first and and Denny Hamlin starts second.
Here are the details for Monday’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Astronaut Doug Hurley, on board the International Space Station, will give the command to start engines at 3:10 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to be waved at 3:22 p.m.
PRERACE: Drivers report to their cars at 2:48 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:02 p.m. by sports broadcaster Niki Noto Palmer. The national anthem will be performed by the 313th United States Army Band at 3:04 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 25
TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees and a 51% chance of rain at the race’s start.
LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin won in Miami, beating Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.
LAST RACE AT TALLADEGA: Ryan Blaney beat Ryan Newman in a photo finish to win last fall’s playoff race.
TO THE REAR: William Byron (two inspection failures), Garrett Smithley (two inspection failures) and Joey Gase (three inspection failures).
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup
