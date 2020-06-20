Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Briscoe: Dale Jr. ‘changed my entire outlook’ of superspeedway races

By Daniel McFadinJun 20, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment
Before a roughly 45-minute conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr. last year, Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe “used to despise” competing on superspeedways like Talladega Superspeedway.

“I went there with the mentality I was just gonna ride around and hopefully the wreck would happen and I wouldn’t be in it and I’d maybe finish in the top 10 or whatever,” Briscoe said. “And not that I wasn’t going there to win, but I was just there making laps essentially.”

But early last year Briscoe had a lengthy phone call with Earnhardt, the winner of six Cup Series races and one Xfinity race at Talladega, that “changed my entire outlook on those races.”

The changed perspective in part resulted in Briscoe’s fourth-place finish at Talladega last year in his second Xfinity start at the track.

Before that he had a 16th-place finish in 2018 and he placed 22nd in his lone Truck Series start there in 2017.

“I’ve logged a lot of laps and been up front and in contention and just talking to (Earnhardt) and how he approaches those races and his mentality, just how you race them was the total 180 (degrees) opposite of how I was going to go in there,” Briscoe said. “And I felt like ever since I talked to Dale, it’s been a night and day difference, my outlook going to the races. But typically, whenever I get done, I’m like, ‘Man, that was a lot of fun. I’m ready to keep going,’ where the past I would have never said that.”

Added Briscoe: “A lot of people say for the most part that (doing well in) those races are luck, which there is a certain variable of that, but typically you see the same guys winning at the superspeedways, whether it’s Denny (Hamlin) or Joey (Logano) or Brad (Keselowski) or any of those guys and even Dale back when he was racing. So it’s not a coincidence that he got lucky necessarily that many times, there’s something to it. Talking to Dale I feel like really opened my eyes up a lot.”

What was the biggest piece of advice Earnhardt passed on to the 25-year-old driver?

“Just be the aggressor,” Briscoe said. “Now I go there with mentality, I’m going to try to lead every single lap. If I get hung out to dry or whatever, and I fall back to 30th, that’s fine. I’m going to try to drive right back to the lead anytime I get any kind of a run whatsoever. … I just feel like you almost approach it like you’re going go-kart racing. If you wreck, you wreck. But you’re going there to try to lead every single lap you can and it’s just a different style of racing. On the mile-and-half-stuff that’s the mentality I use, and there’s no reason why on superpeedways I wouldn’t use that same mentality of trying to lead every lap.”

That mentality has resulted in Briscoe earning a series-leading three wins so far this year, at Las Vegas, Darlington and last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That win qualified him to compete for the Dash 4 Cash bonus today at Talladega (5:30 p.m. ET on FS1). He will race against Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger for the $100,000 prize.

However, for the second race in a row Briscoe will be without his main crew chief, Richard Boswell. Boswell, the team’s car chief and an engineer were suspended four races after last weekend’s first race at Miami, a result of a piece of ballast falling off Briscoe’s No. 98 Ford during the pace laps.

Boswell was replaced on the pit box on Sunday by Stewart-Haas Racing’s vice president of competition, Greg Zipadelli, who will also be in that position Saturday.

“Right now the point is to have him do it at Talladega,” Briscoe said. “I think that’s kind of all of our goal is to have Zippy do it for the following two races, but it’s just dependent on what is going on on the Cup side. That’s obviously priority No. 1 for him. … It was different in a sense of how Zippy communicates and just some of the lingo he uses and his demeanor compared to Boswell. … Obviously, Zippy, he’s won plenty races and championships in the past. So we know he’s more than capable of the job.

“At the same time, this is the perfect opportunity for an interim chief to step in just because of the situation, we’re not practicing or anything. So Boswell’s still setting the car up and everything at home. He’s just not allowed to go to the racetrack. So all that Zippy has to do is really call the race and get the car through tech. So it’s kind of a blessing in disguise for us if this was going to happen just because of the situation we’re in. The only place that it’ll even affect us is Indy (July 4), where we have practice. But we’re confident Zippy’s more than capable of doing the job. And that’s the great thing about Stewart-Haas, we have so much depth all across companies, if something happens. We always have a perfect backup plan.”

Can Kurt Busch finally run for daylight at Talladega?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In a way, racing at Talladega Superspeedway is kind of like a football game for Kurt Busch. If he can block those who are trying to tackle or stiff-arm him, he believes he can ultimately run for daylight and the win that has eluded him throughout his Cup career.

“To be able to block all these guys at the end and win it,” Busch said of the key to winning at NASCAR’s longest speedway in a Friday teleconference.

But, try as he may, Busch has yet to take a checkered flag at ‘Dega in 38 previous starts. His best finish to date was runner-up in the spring 2018 race.

“I’ve been in great positions and top-five finishes and coming from behind, but yet, even leading on the last lap and still not able to pull a win, that’s been the toughest,” he said. “You’ve got to be in position to win, which I believe is leading, or second, looking for that slingshot, and that’s been the toughest part is to be able to complete the day to be able to win it.”

The driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE comes into this weekend’s race ranked 10th in the Cup Series standings, 21 points behind brother and ninth-ranked Kyle Busch, and 125 points behind series leader Kevin Harvick.

Even though Talladega is a wildcard race at best, it also kicks off a very key part of the schedule, with five straight races – Dega, a Pocono doubleheader, Indianapolis and Kentucky – that could go a long way towards determining what the eventual Cup playoffs will look like and where the elder Busch brother will place in it.

“I’m looking forward to these next few weeks,” Busch said. “I think we can do really well at Talladega, Kentucky, and Indianapolis. The way that this point of the season is coming together, a lot of these tracks are going to be hot. A lot of them are going to be slick. And that’s what we have to manage without set-ups.”

Even though Cup cars will carry a new rules package to mitigate some of the circumstances incurred in Ryan Newman’s crash in the season-opening Daytona 500, teams will essentially go into Sunday’s race cold, with no practice or qualifying.

Essentially, it will be trial-and-error for drivers, particularly early in the race until the competition caution.

“I think the challenge of all this newness has really put a strategy or a re-thinking into how you approach all the races,” Busch said. “I think with a team like Ganassi and myself, we’re doing a great job at finding the balance right away in the races.

“And then with the way the track is rubbering-in and taking the Goodyear tires and changing the handling characteristics, that’s what we’ve got to do a little bit better with to have more positive outcomes at the end.

“But man, the pit crew has got to be ready to go. You have your set-up balance right away. And then the energy and the vibe that isn’t there pre-race, from our race fans, and autograph sessions, the photos, the crowd, that’s something that’s been tough. You have to block that out because we are all missing that. That’s been one of the toughest parts. We miss our race fans.

“For me, with our group at Ganassi and the restrictor plate races that we have run together, our set-up balance has been really good in practice right off the truck. And so there haven’t been those challenges of where are we for balance?

“So, it allows us to go on offense right away. The problem with that is other teams. Are they just as good right off the truck? And we don’t need to be caught-up in a goofy situation early-on.

“And so there’s the competition yellow that will happen, and that’s been how we’ve been evaluating our races. It’s just ease our way towards that, and then go hard after that because it answers a lot of questions that are hard to really answer because of all the tangibles that we’re dealing with.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

SHR says two employees at its shop tested positive for COVID-19

Jason Smith/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJun 19, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed Friday night that two employees at its Kannapolis, North Carolina, race shop had tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The news initially was reported by Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Citing multiple people familiar with the situation, their story reported a number of employees who could have come into contact with their infected co-workers were sent home Tuesday from SHR’s shop and hadn’t returned.

Stewart-Haas Racing sent a statement to multiple news outlets:

“Stewart-Haas Racing has experienced two positive COVID-19 test results, neither of which involve personnel who travel to race events. Robust protocols have been in place and continue to be followed diligently to mitigate the spread of the virus while maintaining the health and safety of all members of the organization and greater community.”

Stewart-Haas Racing is the first NASCAR team to confirm positive COVID-19 tests.

Since restarting its season May 17, NASCAR has conducted health screenings at races without testing for COVID-19.

NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell was asked this Monday about the sanctioning body’s protocols and whether anyone had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Everything has been going, actually, remarkably smooth, in terms of the protocols that have been set in place,” O’Donnell said. “We’ve certainly had some folks who may have presented some symptoms that we’ve turned away early. That’s up to them to disclose if there were any issues in terms of did someone have COVID or not, but I would say (the protocols have) worked 100% according to plan.

“We’ve not had challenges during an event where anything has come up where we’ve had to react during the hours that the garage was open. It’s been if there were any issues prior to someone entering the facility, which have been very minimal.

“We expect there will be some challenges. We need to continue to do our due diligence. We need to continue to wear our masks. We need to continue to follow the protocols.”

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, forecast and more

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series continues its season Saturday with a visit to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

It marks the second superspeedway race of the year for the series and the third Dash 4 Cash race.

Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger will compete for the $100,000 bonus.

Here’s all the info you need for tomorrow’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 5:35 p.m by actor Russell Crowe. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 9 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 3:30 p.m.. Drivers report to their cars at 5:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5:27 p.m by Zana Free, an UAB Hospital Interfaith Spiritual Care Provider. The national anthem will be performed at 5:28 p.m. by the 313th United States Army Band out of Birmingham.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) around the 2.66-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

PACE LAPS: At the direction of race control, we will run the entire field down pit road during one of our pace laps for pit road speed verification. If you stop anywhere on pit road for any reason you will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 10

TO THE REAR: No. 47, Tim Viens (driver change after random draw)

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 86 degrees and a 0% chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Briscoe held off Brandon Jones in an overtime finish to win the second race in the weekend doubleheader.

LAST RACE AT TALLADEGA: Tyler Reddick held off a charge from Gray Gaulding to claim the win.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Corey LaJoie hopes feud with Denny Hamlin is over — but is it?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 19, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Late Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra used to say, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

So, is the feud between Corey LaJoie and Denny Hamlin truly over?

LaJoie would like to think so – he’s already apologized twice and Hamlin has already said “I think we’re okay now.

But whether they truly are okay will likely be seen this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. When asked during a Zoom press conference Friday whether he’ll reach out to Hamlin in-person when they get to Alabama, LaJoie responded:

“I don’t know. Did I run my mouth a little bit more than what I probably should have? Yes. Did he do things that he probably regretted. Yes. That’s how we got into this situation. We are both grown-ups. We both have kids. We both have jobs and livelihoods that are bigger than this little tiff we have going on.

“We might think it’s bigger because there’s pride and ego involved, but at the end of the day he’s got his people he’s got to answer to and he’s got his mission of trying to win races and championships and I’ve got my mission of trying to do a good job for my team and eventually hopefully get a more competitive car and keep working my way up the ladder and everybody is on that same page.

“I personally learned a lot through what I went through. I learned a lot about myself. I’ve never been in this situation. I’ve never really had to stick up for myself at a level like this. When I realized I was using the platforms that (the Motor Racing Network) and NASCAR in a sense, since they own MRN, they afford me the opportunity to have a podcast, which I love and I love to talk about this sport. I love talking about the ins-and-outs of it, the business of it, because I’ve grown up in it and I love it.

“But when I realized, and whether or not some people on my side can say I still have the right to say my side, but it turned into something where I didn’t feel like I was using my platform for positivity. There’s enough negativity in the world going on as we all can agree on, I certainly don’t want to aid any negativity, especially on my platforms, whether it be social media or SiriusXM radio or my podcast because that’s not who I am. I’m a fierce competitor. I stick up for what I believe in. I’m a friend to people who want to be friends with me and I’m trying to be a good dad and a good husband. That’s just what it is.”

NASCAR has spoken with both drivers and will likely be keeping tabs on them before, during and after Sunday’s race.

Last week we had a meeting when there was some things that came to a head that they had to address,” LaJoie, driver of the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang said. “Should I have let it die after that meeting? Probably so, but I didn’t. I felt like I was trying to breeze over it, trying to say there were some private messages exchanged, NASCAR had to get in the middle of it, we talked about it and moved on, and that’s kind of how I was trying to frame it up in my podcast.

“But then I, for whatever reason, I elaborated more on it than I should have and it ended up making a story. I think Denny and I can both agree that we were both in the wrong and I finally just had to eat it, whether or not I still had a leg to stand on in the argument. We moved on from what the original points of the argument was and that’s when I was like, ‘What in the hell are we doing here?’

“But it’s easy to get caught up in it. It’s easy to get caught up in the emotion. It’s easy to get from one point to the next point and not know how you got there in-between and be like, ‘Oh, shoot. Now I’m in a hole I can’t really get out of.’ NASCAR doesn’t patrol Twitter and they don’t call meetings because two people are beefing in their sub-tweets section. Stuff has to escalate to a point where if they were worried about it bleeding over onto the racetrack, and let’s hope it doesn’t.

“I’m probably talking about it more than I would be recommended to, but I just wanted to say my peace with it because as far as I’m concerned I said what I’ve said. I’ve apologized for what I feel bad for and now I just want to go to the racetrack and go racing.”

LaJoie said he is ready to put the whole incident behind him.

“I can sleep at night,” he said. “I think that it didn’t even get to a point where I still felt like I was in the wrong, per se, but it got to a point where I would listen to it back and I felt convicted about how I was handling it, whether or not it was tit-for-tat or whatever, and it just got to a point where I listened to myself back on what I was saying and how I was saying things that I was questioning who that guy was because that person that has been on the podcast the last week wasn’t who I was. That wasn’t how I treat people. That wasn’t what I call people.

“That wasn’t how I deal with issues, and I guess because I felt threatened or offended in a certain way, I felt like I had to act a certain way. Regardless of what was said by both sides, I finally got to a point where I was convicted to just stop it on my end. We didn’t come to a mutual agreement by any means. It was just a point where me personally I was over it. I was over carrying that burden of wanting to stick up for myself because I just want to drive a race car at the end of the day. When it changed from me sticking up for myself, when somebody else sub-tweeted all my stuff, when it morphed into me picking up stones and throwing them back, that’s when I had to listen to it back and I had to stop it.

“The thing that I really wanted to apologize for was calling the guy names. I don’t want anybody calling me names and I think that was childish, whether people can listen to the podcast and hear what I said, whether it be I called him two different things that I was disappointed in myself. I wasn’t apologizing for anything else.

“Sometimes I’m honest to a fault and sometimes I should leave things unsaid.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski