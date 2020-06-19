Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski: ‘You have to keep evolving at Talladega’

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Even though he’s won at Talladega Superspeedway five times in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Brad Keselowski thinks “you (don’t) ever feel comfortable at Talladega.”

Why would the active leader in Cup wins at Talladega, including his first career win, not feel at ease when racing on NASCAR’s longest oval?

The ever revolving door of rules put in place at superspeedways by NASCAR is the primary reason.

“It changes almost every two or three years to where, quite honestly, your techniques and tactics have to completely evolve,” Keselowski said in a Zoom press conference Friday. “If you go back, you look at the plate races even three years ago, it’s completely different. I think you go back and look at the plate races from 20 years ago and, my goodness, those guys wouldn’t even know what they were looking at. I watch some of those races just because I think they’re really cool and fun, and I can’t even comprehend what’s going on because the racing was so much different, and the moves that worked or didn’t work were completely different.

“You have to keep evolving at Talladega. I don’t know if there’s a track on the circuit where the tactics evolve more rapidly and drastically year over year than Talladega, so you’ve just got to really try to stay on top of that and it’s a hard thing to do. Sometimes you can stay on top of the tactics and it doesn’t matter and you end up getting wrecked anyway, but it certainly is a challenging, challenging place.”

The next stage in driver evolutions at the Alabama track arrives Sunday (3 p.m. ET on Fox). The series will debut a new rules package, a result of changes made after Ryan Newman‘s wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Changes include:

  • Elimination of aero ducts at superspeedway tracks.
  • Reduction in size of throttle body from 59/64” to 57/64” (superspeedways only).
  • Slip tape must be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover and extension (superspeedways only).

Keselowski said he’s “not sure what to expect” when the field takes the green Sunday, particularly without practice or qualifying beforehand.

“I think the list of changes was so big that I’m having a hard time anticipating how the cars are gonna drive,” Keselowski said. “Small variations in how the car drives can make a big difference as to how they draft, so it’s gonna be a lot of learning as we go in the race with having the stages and all that I’m sure everyone will adjust quite rapidly, but with respect to that I’m not sure what to expect enough to give it a real articulate answer. But I do know one thing, we don’t have to run over each other and wreck each other.”

When it comes to superspeedways, Keselowski is tired of wrecking. The Team Penske driver went off on teammate Joey Logano after he triggered a large wreck in February’s Busch Clash at Daytona.

At Talladega, Keselowski has finished 13th or worse in the last four races, including 33rd in 2018 and 25th last fall following wrecks.

“You hope everybody is smart and that they take chances, you have to take chances to learn,” Keselowski said. “But by the same token you hope they don’t take chances that are potentially lethal to everyone else’s day and causes big wrecks, but I can’t speak for everyone.

“Everybody has a different approach. It’s one of the great things about life is that we’re all different and on the racetrack it plays out. Everybody has different motivations, challenges, goals and they all kind of get thrown into this big pot at Talladega with no practice. We’ll see what happens.”

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, forecast and more

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series continues its season Saturday with a visit to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

It marks the second superspeedway race of the year for the series and the third Dash 4 Cash race.

Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger will compete for the $100,000 bonus.

Here’s all the info you need for tomorrow’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 5:35 p.m by actor Russell Crowe. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 9 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 3:30 p.m.. Drivers report to their cars at 5:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5:27 p.m by Zana Free, an UAB Hospital Interfaith Spiritual Care Provider. The national anthem will be performed at 5:28 p.m. by the 313th United States Army Band out of Birmingham.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) around the 1.66-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 86 degrees and a 0% chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Briscoe held off Brandon Jones in an overtime finish to win the second race in the weekend doubleheader.

LAST RACE AT TALLADEGA: Tyler Reddick held off a charge from Gray Gaulding to claim the win.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Corey LaJoie hopes feud with Denny Hamlin is over — but is it?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 19, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT
Late Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra used to say, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

So, is the feud between Corey LaJoie and Denny Hamlin truly over?

LaJoie would like to think so – he’s already apologized twice and Hamlin has already said “I think we’re okay now.

But whether they truly are okay will likely be seen this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. When asked during a Zoom press conference Friday whether he’ll reach out to Hamlin in-person when they get to Alabama, LaJoie responded:

“I don’t know. Did I run my mouth a little bit more than what I probably should have? Yes. Did he do things that he probably regretted. Yes. That’s how we got into this situation. We are both grown-ups. We both have kids. We both have jobs and livelihoods that are bigger than this little tiff we have going on.

“We might think it’s bigger because there’s pride and ego involved, but at the end of the day he’s got his people he’s got to answer to and he’s got his mission of trying to win races and championships and I’ve got my mission of trying to do a good job for my team and eventually hopefully get a more competitive car and keep working my way up the ladder and everybody is on that same page.

“I personally learned a lot through what I went through. I learned a lot about myself. I’ve never been in this situation. I’ve never really had to stick up for myself at a level like this. When I realized I was using the platforms that (the Motor Racing Network) and NASCAR in a sense, since they own MRN, they afford me the opportunity to have a podcast, which I love and I love to talk about this sport. I love talking about the ins-and-outs of it, the business of it, because I’ve grown up in it and I love it.

“But when I realized, and whether or not some people on my side can say I still have the right to say my side, but it turned into something where I didn’t feel like I was using my platform for positivity. There’s enough negativity in the world going on as we all can agree on, I certainly don’t want to aid any negativity, especially on my platforms, whether it be social media or SiriusXM radio or my podcast because that’s not who I am. I’m a fierce competitor. I stick up for what I believe in. I’m a friend to people who want to be friends with me and I’m trying to be a good dad and a good husband. That’s just what it is.”

NASCAR has spoken with both drivers and will likely be keeping tabs on them before, during and after Sunday’s race.

Last week we had a meeting when there was some things that came to a head that they had to address,” LaJoie, driver of the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang said. “Should I have let it die after that meeting? Probably so, but I didn’t. I felt like I was trying to breeze over it, trying to say there were some private messages exchanged, NASCAR had to get in the middle of it, we talked about it and moved on, and that’s kind of how I was trying to frame it up in my podcast.

“But then I, for whatever reason, I elaborated more on it than I should have and it ended up making a story. I think Denny and I can both agree that we were both in the wrong and I finally just had to eat it, whether or not I still had a leg to stand on in the argument. We moved on from what the original points of the argument was and that’s when I was like, ‘What in the hell are we doing here?’

“But it’s easy to get caught up in it. It’s easy to get caught up in the emotion. It’s easy to get from one point to the next point and not know how you got there in-between and be like, ‘Oh, shoot. Now I’m in a hole I can’t really get out of.’ NASCAR doesn’t patrol Twitter and they don’t call meetings because two people are beefing in their sub-tweets section. Stuff has to escalate to a point where if they were worried about it bleeding over onto the racetrack, and let’s hope it doesn’t.

“I’m probably talking about it more than I would be recommended to, but I just wanted to say my peace with it because as far as I’m concerned I said what I’ve said. I’ve apologized for what I feel bad for and now I just want to go to the racetrack and go racing.”

LaJoie said he is ready to put the whole incident behind him.

“I can sleep at night,” he said. “I think that it didn’t even get to a point where I still felt like I was in the wrong, per se, but it got to a point where I would listen to it back and I felt convicted about how I was handling it, whether or not it was tit-for-tat or whatever, and it just got to a point where I listened to myself back on what I was saying and how I was saying things that I was questioning who that guy was because that person that has been on the podcast the last week wasn’t who I was. That wasn’t how I treat people. That wasn’t what I call people.

“That wasn’t how I deal with issues, and I guess because I felt threatened or offended in a certain way, I felt like I had to act a certain way. Regardless of what was said by both sides, I finally got to a point where I was convicted to just stop it on my end. We didn’t come to a mutual agreement by any means. It was just a point where me personally I was over it. I was over carrying that burden of wanting to stick up for myself because I just want to drive a race car at the end of the day. When it changed from me sticking up for myself, when somebody else sub-tweeted all my stuff, when it morphed into me picking up stones and throwing them back, that’s when I had to listen to it back and I had to stop it.

“The thing that I really wanted to apologize for was calling the guy names. I don’t want anybody calling me names and I think that was childish, whether people can listen to the podcast and hear what I said, whether it be I called him two different things that I was disappointed in myself. I wasn’t apologizing for anything else.

“Sometimes I’m honest to a fault and sometimes I should leave things unsaid.”

Texas Motor Speedway to admit fans for July 19 Cup race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 19, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
Texas Motor Speedway officials announced Friday that fans will be able to attend the July 19 NASCAR Cup race there.

Speedway president Eddie Gossage announced the news via both a media release and a YouTube video (see above).

The rescheduled O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 will be the first major sports event in Texas open to fans since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the media release, “The grandstands and suites at No Limits, Texas will be open to race fans subject to social distancing requirements and additional protocols.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued guidelines that currently allow sports venues to hold up to 50% of seating capacity. Texas Motor Speedway’s current capacity is just under 130,000. The track is currently working on how many fans will be allowed into the track under state social distancing and other safety guidelines.

“(There is) no set number but many factors are involved,” a track spokesman told NBC Sports. “Still to be finalized (include) a safe social distancing seating chart for the grandstands, fans who’ve purchased tickets for the March weekend now have to figure out if they can come in July, state guidelines, the Texas heat in July, etc.”

Gossage said all tickets will be mobile tickets. Previously printed tickets for the originally scheduled race weekend back on March 27-29 are ineligible to be used. Fans holding tickets for that event are asked to reach out to the Speedway to have new tickets issued.

“We hope everybody comes to the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on July 19,” Gossage said. “But if they’re not comfortable, we’ll gladly give them a credit, even a refund, to make sure we do right by them. Not a problem at all.”

Also, fans will not be admitted to other events slated for the rescheduled race weekend, namely Xfinity and Truck Series races both scheduled for Saturday, July 18. Each race will be run without practice or qualifying sessions and the starting lineups will be based on a draw system.

The state of Texas reported 3,516 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, exceeding the previous record of new cases set just one day earlier, 3,129 on June 17.

Gossage appeared on a media teleconference Friday afternoon and was asked if the governor’s office has told him that the Speedway may have to reverse course if positive test results continue to climb.

“No sir,” Gossage said. “Obviously, if something happens, we’re going to follow the directions from the state.

Earlier, Gossage said, “Safety remains the primary focus for everyone who takes part in the weekend events, from fans to competitors, officials and track staff, so we continue to work with federal and state officials to comply with both Texas and CDC recommendations and requirements.”

NBC Sports asked Gossage if he has compared notes about hosting fans with entities like the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, who are working on their own social distancing and accommodation plans for fans to attend their games in the near future.

“I’m sure they’re really happy it’s us because I think you always want the other guy to go first and you can learn from them,” Gossage quipped. “No, I haven’t heard from them or talked to them. The big thing is we’re outdoors. The Cowboys play basically indoors … they go basically playing the whole season without ever opening the roof.

“We’re just a completely different animal because we’re completely outdoors.”

Also, per the track release:

“Fans will be allowed to bring food and unopened beverages in a soft-sided clear bag no larger than 14x14x14 inches. Standard coolers will be prohibited to limit interpersonal contact at security checkpoints. Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR will continue to adapt and improve procedures to ensure they are effective and can be scaled to support increasing the number of fans in the future.”

Aric Almirola could tie Dale Jr.’s top-10 record at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
A record owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. could be tied Sunday when the Cup Series takes to Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox).

While Brad Keselowski could tie Earnhardt’s total of six wins, that’s not a track record.

Instead, it’s Aric Almirola you should keep an eye on.

When it comes to favorites to contend for wins at superspeedways these days, specifically Talladega, the usual suspects are names like Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and last year’s winners, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott. While Keselowski and Logano have each won at Talladega three times since 2014, neither has been as consistent as Almirola.

The driver of the No. 10 Ford is the active leader in consecutive top 10s there, having earned seven since the fall 2016 race. That is one shy of the record of eight owned by Earnhardt, whose streak went from April 2001 to October 2004.

Almirola’s streak includes his win in the 2018 playoff race, which saw SHR dominate by leading 155 of 193 laps. Almirola led only the final lap after Kurt Busch ran out of gas. It was Almirola’s second Cup win. Both have come on superspeedways.

Almirola’s four top fives and eight top 10s at Talladega are his most at any track. His next best totals are at Phoenix (two top fives and six top 10s).

“The consistency we’ve brought (at Talladega) is encouraging and motivating coming off our first top-five finish of the year last Sunday,” Almirola said in a media release. “I always had to go to these races and be aggressive because, back in the day, they were our only realistic options to win races. It was the only way I could make it into the playoffs and we were able to do that in 2014 (with his win at Daytona in July). They’ve been good to me. I’ve always gone into those races with that mindset.”

A visit to Talladega is just what Almirola’s season needs after he “stopped the bleeding” Sunday in Miami with his first top-five finish of 2020.

That came after the Stewart-Haas Racing driver failed to finish better than 15th in the previous five races, which included a wreck at Bristol and battery problems at Martinsville.

“This last month has been so tough on us,” Almirola said. “Everything that could go wrong seems to have gone wrong in the last month. … Now we’re heading to Talladega, one of my favorite tracks, to hopefully continue this momentum.”