Starting lineup for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega

By Dustin LongJun 18, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT
Justin Haley will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway after a random draw.

Haley will be joined on the front row by Michael Annett.

Ryan Sieg will start third and be followed by Chase Briscoe and Noah Gragson. Briscoe won the most series race, claiming the victory last Sunday at Miami.

Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

The starting lineup was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 13-24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25-36:The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega

Race Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway; Talladega, Alabama (2.66-mile speedway)

Length: 113 laps, 300.58 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Talladega (188 laps, 500 miles), 3 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck Series race: June 27 at Pocono (60 laps, 150 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Martin Truex Jr. to start on pole Sunday at Talladega

By Dustin LongJun 18, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr., who is seeking his first Cup points win on a superspeedway, will start on the pole for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway after a random draw.

Truex will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin. Truex (Martinsville) and Hamlin (Miami) have combined to win the past two Cup races.

Kyle Busch starts third and is followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

The field was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway; Talladega, Alabama (2.66-mile speedway)

Length: 188 laps, 500 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Talladega (113 laps, 300.5 miles), 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck Series race: June 27 at Pocono (60 laps, 150 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

 

B.J. McLeod replaces James Davison in No. 77 car at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
Spire Motorsports announced Thursday that it has replaced James Davison with B.J. McLeod in its No. 77 Chevrolet for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox) after NASCAR reconsidered its approval of Davison for the race.

Sunday’s race would have been Davison’s Cup debut and his first start on an oval track in NASCAR. Davison, who is a veteran of the Indianapolis 500, has made four Xfinity Series starts on road courses.

Davison is now set to make his oval track debut in NASCAR next weekend at Pocono Raceway.

“I have been contacted by NASCAR and informed that although I was previously approved to race, they had to reconsider their position on Superspeedways, given there won’t be practice or qualifying prior to Sunday’s race at Talladega,” Davison said in a press release. “I was pumped about the opportunity to take the green flag, but I fully understand and appreciate NASCAR’s position. I’m approved to race next weekend at Pocono and equally thrilled to make my series debut there.”

Garrett Smithley will now drive McLeod’s No. 78 car.

Corey LaJoie: Denny Hamlin feud ‘escalated to a point it shouldn’t have’

By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT
Corey LaJoie issued an apology to Denny Hamlin regarding recent statements made during their Twitter feud and said “what started as a me standing up for myself escalated to a point it shouldn’t have reached.”

LaJoie’s statement was posted on social media and came the day after the driver said on his podcast that Hamlin texted him and Go Fas Racing officials last week threatening to wreck LaJoie’s No. 32 Ford. Hamlin denied LaJoie’s claim.

LaJoie said while “there have been no lies spoken … some things are better left unsaid.”

He said “I apologize for some of the things I’ve said towards Denny that were fueled by emotion and continue to recognize his exceptional ability to wheel a race car.”

 

In the newest episode of his Motor Racing Network podcast, “Sunday Money,” LaJoie detailed the timeline of his feud with Hamlin, which largely played out on social media before it escalated last week.

LaJoie’s recounting began during NASCAR’s shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic when Cup drivers competed in the Pro Invitational iRacing Series.

“(Hamlin) subtweets on my stuff, ‘We’ve been hearing about how much your cars suck, now’s your time to prove it on iRacing.’ I finished second at Talladega. I don’t like iRacing, but I jump on and do it just strictly because he called me out. Finished second. I respond to that tweet, pull it back up with the eyes little emoji. He says, ‘Well, Talladega is not really the real thing. Do a race where it really matters.’ Go to Dover, qualify fifth, messed up everybody’s Draft Kings lineup because I wanted to show him I’m capable of qualifying good. Started in the back because of the invert, wrecked.

“Go to North Wilkesboro. … Was going to finish in the top three there, my brake pedal broke. So that’s the end of the iRacing saga. No more Dennis Hamlin (LaJoie’s nickname for Hamlin) anywhere to be found. Race at Atlanta (on June 7). Drive around, finish 27th all day. I post my loop heart rate data and it’s fairly high … He subtweets on it, ‘this is why we couldn’t count on you in the fourth quarter,’ talking about his basketball league, with his heart rate, which was super not consistent … but it was lower than mine. So he’s making a joke about my competitive nature as well as my fitness level.”

“So then I say, ‘Hey, can we trade cars?'” LaJoie continued. “He assumed I’m just (expletive) on his driving abilities every time I respond to him. Goes back and forth and says I’m a (expletive) driver more or less and it dies. We go to Martinsville, which is a driver’s race track. The 32 car finishes (18th) six positions in front of (Hamlin). Now the floodgates open, right? Because all of a sudden three days ago Denny was talking about how the driver makes the difference, it’s not the car. We go to a track where the drivers make a difference and I finish in front of him, when his teammate (Martin Truex Jr.) wins the race. …

“We don’t even go back and forth (on Twitter). I did some passive aggressive stuff, right? Kermit the Frog drinking the tea and the fans are just piling it on, ‘Denny, you suck,’ this, that and the other, which I never said any of this. Not once. Turned around and I acknowledged, I only had three days left to live this up. We’re going to go to Homestead and I’m going to get my (expletive) kicked in. I already knew it, called it Wednesday night. …

“The only personal thing I’ve said to him in this whole ordeal was the one thing about ‘Yeah, he’s probably going to win at Homestead because there’s no pressure on the line.’ Probably a (expletive) thing to say, but look what happened, he ended up winning. … He texts me on Friday night, ‘Congrats on getting your car crashed.’ Talking about how he’s going to wreck me on Sunday. … It’s premeditated threat, right? … He proceeded, this is at like 11:30 at night, proceeded to text my car owner (Archie St. Hilaire), Mason (St. Hilaire), the general manager, as well as my crew chief (Ryan Sparks), and says ‘Congrats on getting your stuff crashed, your driver’s going to learn a hard lesson.’

“So my owner is like, ‘Hey, this is not how this is going to work, because this is a $300,000 race car, for something that was just a Twitter beef that he started.’ Sends the stuff to (NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve) O’Donnell. O’Donnell is like, ‘Ok, if you’re going to wreck a guy don’t just pre-meditate it because we already suspended Matt Kenseth for two races (in 2015) for wrecking Joey Logano on purpose. Now something’s actually premeditated, so we’re going to have to hit it even harder, right? So do what you got to do.’

“So this thing’s gone from just a little Twitter beef to an actual, he’s like threatening me. Now my owner will be mad at me if (Hamlin) wrecks me, because at the end of the day I’m the one driving it. It’s his money getting burned up. … Jay Fabian, series director, texts us a pit location (to meet him at on Sunday). … It’s 2 o’clock. I’m there, it’s 10 minutes early. He gets there about 2:08, a little late. We go over to a motorhome and we sit down. There was some ‘F you’s’ back and forth, pretty tense at the beginning. … He just felt I was attacking his driving ability the whole time. … If I didn’t remind him seven times that he started this and kept subtweeting on my stuff, I didn’t do it once. He went from, ‘It wasn’t about you, you keep making it about your equipment.’ I said, ‘Dennis, you literally said you, the word y-o-u, nine times in the first six tweets to me, so of course it’s about me.’

“‘Don’t say it’s not about me. Don’t say that it’s about you having established the difference between an elite driver and another driver. That’s never what it was about. Then he wanted to kind of backtrack and say ‘It was only because I liked you was why I was messing with you, I don’t mess with guys I don’t like.’

“I was like, ‘You don’t say the (expletive) that you did, nor text everybody in my team that you were going to crash me if you like me.’ At the end of the day, they told him if you’re going to premeditate your decision on crashing this guy, we don’t have any choice, because we already have the evidence that you’re going to do it.’ He kind of softened his stance on that. We spoke through it like men, I told him what I was taking offense to and there was some things he took offense to, that weren’t even contextually accurate because if he goes back and reads what I said, I never made any sort of jabs at his ability, nor his character. He just assumed that I did. He thinks everything’s about him. I defused it enough to where he didn’t just completely trash my (expletive) on Sunday afternoon and he ended up winning the race.”

Hamlin refuted LaJoie’s story on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Hamlin was asked about his feud with LaJoie during his press conference on Sunday.

“I understand his stance and he understands mine,” Hamlin said. “Mine was to win the races I’ve won, I didn’t have the best car every time. I still have to go out and beat probably some of the best drivers in history that drive for Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart‑Haas and Penske.

“No one gave me anything. My parents had nothing, like nothing nothing. I got here the old‑fashioned way. Any time you feel like anyone says, ‘Hey, if I had what you had, I could do that,’ it’s offensive. It’s a little offensive because you know personally how hard you worked to get there.

“I took offense to it. He took offense to the things that I said. I understand it was a miss ‑‑ just kind of two guys that were talking about some sensitive subjects. I think we’re okay now.”

NASCAR weekend schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 18, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Several weeks after it was originally scheduled, NASCAR will make its first visit of the year to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action on the 2.66-mile oval.

On Saturday, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 87 degrees, partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

On Sunday, it forecasts a high of 89 degrees, partly cloudy skies and no chance of race for the start of the Cup race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for the races. Earlier this week, NASCAR canceled the Cup practice that was scheduled this weekend.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, June 19

9 – 11 a.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

Noon – 1 p.m.  – ARCA Menards Series hauler entry (screening in progress)

1 – 8 p.m. – ARCA garage access screen in progress

3:30 – 4 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (teleconference)

4:30 – 5 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity hauler entry (screening in progress)

Saturday, June 20

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – ARCA garage access screening in progress

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

11 – 11:30 a.m. – ARCA practice

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – ARCA engine prime and final adjustments (garage area)

1:50 p.m. – ARCA drivers report to cars

2 p.m. – ARCA race; 76 laps/202.16 miles (FS1)

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments (garage area)

5 – 6 p.m. – ARCA haulers exit

5:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

5:30 p.m. – Unhinged 300; 113 laps/300.58 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

8:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

Sunday, June 21

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

1 – 2 p.m. – Engine prime and final adjustments on pit road

2:50 p.m. – Drivers report to cars

3 p.m. – GEICO 500; 188 laps/500 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit