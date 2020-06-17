Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Joey Logano says no reason to give Chase Elliott ‘extra room’ at Miami

By Dustin LongJun 17, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
Joey Logano says he’ll continue to race Chase Elliott as he did at the end of last weekend’s race in Miami until “respect is rebuilt” after their incident last month at Bristol.

Logano discussed the situation Wednesday morning on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Elliott made contact and wrecked both as they raced for the lead in the final laps May 31 at Bristol. Brad Keselowski won that race. Logano expressed frustration that Elliott did not immediately offer an apology after the race.

Their paths crossed late in the race at Miami. Logano was a lap down when Elliott, who led, approached to put Logano a second lap down. Logano raced Elliott hard. Denny Hamlin, running second, closed on Elliott at the same time. Hamlin passed Elliott with 30 laps to go for the lead and went on to win.

Logano said what happened at Bristol played a role in how he raced Elliott in Miami.

“You think I’m going to make his life easy after two weeks ago?” Logano said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Right? That’s racing, man. That’s the consequences. That’s how this whole thing works. I would expect it if I did the same thing. You kind of race how you get raced. You race how they race you. At the end  of the race there, I wasn’t going to give any extra room. No reason I should.”

Asked about how there are many ways to get a point of view across to another competitor without wrecking them, Logano said:

“I’m not a big fan of crashing cars just for a few different reasons. For No. 1, it’s not safe. You don’t want to get someone back and hurt them. You don’t want to do that. It’s not anybody else’s fault. You don’t want to destroy someone’s race car and put all that on his team or something like that. That’s not what I want to do. I don’t know if people think that’s how retaliation is supposed to work, but I don’t really see it that way.

“But I do think that when things like that happen toward the end of the race and something that has happened so fresh a couple of weeks ago that a win got taken away from you, shoot I didn’t even finish second. I got crashed and was the last car on the lead lap after all of that.

“I felt like, you know, at that point, I just wasn’t going to make his life easy. Wasn’t planning on making his life easy here for the next few months. So, that’s just how it’s going to have to be. Eventually you just move on and everything is fine when that respect is rebuilt.”

Asked by a caller about the incident, Logano said: “I’m just looking to win races. I think it’s just kind of time heals everything, and I think that’s how that stuff works. You race people the way you get raced. Until I get raced differently, I race the same way he raced me.”

Power rankings after Miami: Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney tied for No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffJun 17, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Ties in NBC Sports’ NASCAR Power Rankings are not unusual. But a tie at the top of the heap is rare.

Yet that’s the case this week after the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as close friends Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are tied for No. 1, as voted upon by NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers.

Elliott made the biggest climb, improving from seventh last week, while Blaney was third last week. Also of note, Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his first race start in nearly 10 months, scored eighth in this week’s rankings after finishing fifth in Saturday’s Xfinity race.

Kevin Harvick suffered the biggest drop, falling from No. 1 to tied for ninth this week.

Here’s how this week’s rankings look:

(tie) 1. Chase Elliott (27 points): Scored top-five finishes at Martinsville and Miami, giving him four top-five results, including a win, in the last six races. It could have been more if not for the crash with Joey Logano while racing for the lead late at Bristol. Last week: seventh.

(tie) 1. Ryan Blaney (27 points): With five top-five finishes in his last six starts, Blaney is knocking on victory’s door. He won the last Cup race at Talladega last fall. Can history repeat Sunday? Last week: third.

3. Brad Keselowski (24 points): Leads the Cup Series with seven top-10 finishes (all consecutive), including wins in Coca-Cola 600 and at Bristol. Last week: fourth.

4. Denny Hamlin (22 points): Ran poorly at Martinsville and then came back to win Miami. Three times he’s finished 20th or worse this season. In each of the races that followed those poor results, he has a win, a runner-up and a fifth-place finish. Last week: ninth.

5. Martin Truex Jr. (17 points): Finished 12th at Miami but probably could have wound up with a top 10 if he would have a break or two more. Last week: sixth.

6. Chase Briscoe (13 points): Started Saturday’s Xfinity race six laps down after ballast fell out of his car on the pace laps. He recovered to finish on the lead lap in seventh. The next day, without his suspended crew chief, Briscoe won the Xfinity race. Quite a weekend. Last week: unranked.

7. Kyle Busch (12 points): Had an up-and-down weekend. Won Truck race easily but continues to struggle in pursuit of first Cup win of season. Last week: second.

8. Dale Earnhardt Jr. (6 points): Hadn’t raced since last August at Darlington but made it look easy at Miami. A few twists of fate and he might have pulled off the win. Instead, he finished fifth. Hinted that this could be his last NASCAR race. Last week: unranked.

(tie) 9. Kevin Harvick (5 points): Martinsville and Miami were forgettable. It’s on to Talladega. Last week: first.

(tie) 9. Harrison Burton (5 points): Continues to have tremendous rookie season in the Xfinity Series, including win and eighth-place finish at Homestead. Has not finished lower than ninth in any race this season. Last week: unranked.

Others receiving votes: Kurt Busch (4 points), Austin Dillon (3 points), William Byron (2 points)

Dale Jr. on Hall of Fame: ‘No greater pat on the back or tip of the cap than this’

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Many people would likely rather run as far away from the dentist as they can.

But on the day he could be named one of three inductees to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Dale Earnhardt Jr. went to the dentist for a root canal.

“I’ve been more nervous about that and the anxiety about the root canal was all counter to this whole Hall of Fame induction,” Earnhardt said after his selection to the Class of 2021 with Mike Stefanik and Red Farmer. “At 5 o’clock, when the (announcement) show started, that’s when it all started. I didn’t think I was going to be this emotional. But it’s a great feeling and it was very emotional to be chosen.”

It wasn’t just the dentist visit that has kept his mind off Tuesday’s announcement.

“I’m sorry but I hadn’t put any thought into (Tuesday’s announcement),” he said. “My mind’s been dominated by what’s going on in our world and what’s happening around us and how to keep the movement and the conversation going and what can I do, things like that. I’ve been putting a lot of thought into that.

“Since we’re coming out of the pandemic and everything going on with that, there’s a lot of news that’s fluid every single day and trying to understand where we are with that and what I need to be understanding about that … there’s so much happening and I haven’t been able to put a lot of thought into this Hall of Fame induction.

“… I didn’t have any time whatsoever to be nervous or worried about being picked or any of that until 5 o’clock when the show started. It really started to hit me then, that this is such a weird, important moment in my life. I didn’t know it was going to be this emotional.”

Earnhardt choked up several times, both on NASCAR America’s telecast of the Hall announcement on NBCSN, as well as on the media teleconference afterward. For a man who has spent much of his career comfortably displaying a wide range of emotions, Earnhardt admitted this was a whole different feeling.

“I was really surprised and taken aback by the feeling that came over me,” he said.

While many fans and even voters felt Earnhardt’s selection for the Hall would be a slam dunk – after all, he did earn 76 percent of the vote – the son of seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt felt otherwise.

“I was good with just being on the sheet (of 10 nominees), I was going to be happy with that,” Earnhardt said. “I’m 45 and relatively young in the grand scheme of Hall of Fame things and I was going to be patient waiting.”

But it was difficult for voters, be they members of the media or those in the NASCAR industry, to overlook Earnhardt.

He was NASCAR’s most popular driver unabated for a decade and a half. He was a two-time Xfinity Series champion. He was a two-time Daytona 500 champion.

And perhaps more than all the wins or what he achieved during nearly a quarter-century in the sport, starting on its lowest rungs and working his way to superstardom, was the fact Junior also was picked for the Hall because of who he became, whether he wanted to or not, after his father died in a crash at Daytona in 2001: The sport’s biggest ambassador.

“There’s no greater pat on the back or tip of the cap than this, from the industry, from the people who vote … whether they’re drivers, journalists, industry execs or what,” Earnhardt said. “It’s such a great feeling that somebody felt I made an impact on the sport.”

Now that he’s a father himself (with a second child now on the way), and has become a popular broadcaster, Tuesday’s announcement was somewhat cathartic for the former driver of the No. 8 and 88.

“There was a point in my career I started to think, ‘Ok, I’m not going to win seven championships, maybe not even one championship, or not win 100 races, maybe not even 40 races,’ ” he said.

“ … People wanted me to be like (my father). When I realized I wasn’t going to be able to win those races and championships, I started to think what I could do outside of that, what else I could control to help the sport and be a good ambassador for the sport.

“I wasn’t always perfect but started focusing in those areas, being accessible and being accountable. I feel I did a decent job at that. I don’t want to sit here and measure that, but I’m pretty happy about that part of my career and the impact I had on the sport.”

Earnhardt admitted early in his career, he did some things that potentially ruffled some feathers of the sport’s hierarchy, like his celebrated interview with Rolling Stone or being on TV shows like “Cribs” on MTV.

“I always thought it was important I gained a ton of fans because of who I was, right out of the gate,” he said. “But I knew when dad died, I was going to assume all or most of his fan base, and I feel like I took care of that. I didn’t squander it, and I grew that base and introduced people who hadn’t heard of Dale Earnhardt.

“I always felt like the sport needed to be healthy long after my driving career was over. It’s important for me that our sport survives and stays strong long after my life is over.”

NASCAR Penalty report from Miami

By Dustin LongJun 16, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Six crew chiefs across the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series were fined for not having properly installed lug nuts.

In the Cup series, crew chiefs James Small (for the No. 19 team of Martin Truex Jr.) and Chad Johnston (No. 42 Matt Kenseth team) each were fined $10,000 for the lug nut infraction.

In the Xfinity Series, crew chiefs Alexander Yontz (No. 11 Justin Haley team), Jeff Meendering (No. 19 Brandon Jones team) and Bryan Smith (No. 26 Colin Garrett team) each were fined $5,000 for the lug nut infraction.

In the Truck Series, crew chief Paul Clapprood (No. 44 Ross Chastain team) was fined $2,500 for the infraction.

NASCAR previously announced that crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nicholas Hutchins and engineer Daren Vanderley were suspended four races each after ballast fell out of Chase Briscoe‘s car.

NASCAR also previously announced that the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team was docked 10 owner points for the track bar mount and support not meeting specifications.

Nate Ryan’s ballot for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2021 class

By Nate RyanJun 16, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Nate Ryan cast a ballot June 9 for the NASCAR Hall of Fame as NBC Sports’ digital representative.

It’s the 12th consecutive year of voting for Ryan, who is one of 65 members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel (plus one online vote determined by fans).

The NASCAR Hall of Fame induction process has changed. From 2010-20, the five highest vote-getters annually were inducted from a list of 20 to 25 nominees.

This year, the ballot consisted of two categories: Modern Era (10 nominees) and Pioneer (five nominees). Two inductees were chosen from the Modern Era ballot and one from Pioneer (members of the voting panel each voted for two Modern Era candidates and one Pioneer candidate).

Ryan’s ballot for the 12th class (followed by his ballot for each of the preceding 11 years, which included six at USA TODAY Sports):

MODERN ERA

  1. Kirk Shelmerdine: Four-time champion crew chief for Dale Earnhardt (1986-87, ’90-91). As a crew chief, he guided teams to 46 Cup victories and 15 pole positions in 460 starts from 1977-92. Pursued a driving career after retiring as a crew chief, scoring three ARCA victories and finishing 20th in the 2006 Daytona 500.
  2. Dale Earnhardt Jr.: A two-time Daytona 500 winner (2004, ’14) who had 26 victories and 15 pole positions in 631 Cup starts from 1999-2017 after winning consecutive Xfinity championships in ’98-99. Voted Most Popular Driver 15 times, he moved to the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team in 2018.

PIONEER

Jake Elder: “Suitcase Jake” earned a nickname for moving on often, but he enjoyed success with every team he joined. He was the crew chief for Mario Andretti’s victory in the 1967 Daytona 500 and won consecutive Cup championships with David Pearson in 1968-69. In 448 Cup starts as a crew chief, he had 43 victories and 36 poles.

LANDMARK AWARD

Janet Guthrie. She finished 15th in the 1976 World 600 in her Cup debut and also was the first woman in the Daytona 500 in 1977. She became the first woman to lead a lap in Cup at Ontario Motor Speedway in October 1977.

Ryan’s NASCAR Hall of Fame ballots:

2010: Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Junior Johnson, David Pearson, Bill France Jr.

2011: Pearson, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Bobby Allison, Lee Petty

2012: Waltrip, Yarborough, Dale Inman, Raymond Parks, Curtis Turner

2013: Fireball Roberts, Turner, Fred Lorenzen, Herb Thomas, Tim Flock

2014: Roberts, Turner, Lorenzen, Flock, Joe Weatherly

2015: Lorenzen, Turner, Weatherly, O. Bruton Smith, Rick Hendrick

2016: Turner, Smith, Hendrick, Ray Evernham, Bobby Isaac

2017: Hendrick, Evernham, Benny Parsons, Parks, Red Byron

2018: Evernham, Byron, Robert Yates, Alan Kulwicki, Buddy Baker

2019: Jeff Gordon, Kulwicki, Baker, Davey Allison, Jack Roush

2020: Tony Stewart, Baker, Waddell Wilson, Joe Gibbs

2021 Modern Era: Kirk Shelmderine, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pioneer: Jake Elder.

LANDMARK

2015: Raymond Parks

2016: Raymond Parks

2017: Raymond Parks

2018: Ralph Seagraves

2019: Jim Hunter

2020: Ralph Seagraves

2021: Janet Guthrie