NASCAR creates Vice President Diversity and Inclusion position

By Dustin LongJun 16, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
NASCAR announced Tuesday that it has appointed Brandon Thompson to the newly created position of Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion. He will lead the sanctioning body’s strategy for diversity and inclusion, as well as programs and initiatives designed to enhance diversity across the NASCAR industry.

Thompson previously was Managing Director of the NASCAR Touring Series. In his new role, he will report to Jill Gregory, executive vice president and chief marketing and content officer for NASCAR.

“Brandon is an established and well-respected leader in our sport who will help NASCAR realize its vision in creating a more diverse industry,” Gregory said in a statement. “This new position and Brandon’s appointment reinforces our steadfast commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for our fans, industry and employees.”

According to NASCAR, Thompson will oversee an existing team of NASCAR employees responsible for multicultural programs and initiatives including the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program, as well as strategic alliances with the Institute for Sport and Social Justice and the Diversity and Inclusion Sports Consortium.

The team includes Dawn Harris, who has been promoted to Managing Director, Diversity and Inclusion.

“NASCAR has made significant progress in the areas of diversity and inclusion and we now have an opportunity to build on our momentum – both as a company and industry,” Thompson said in a statement. “It is with great passion and energy that we will champion our sport as accepting and welcoming of all individuals interested in being part of the NASCAR family.”

Thompson began his motorsports career in 2003 as an intern at Nashville Superspeedway, a role he applied for through the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program.

NASCAR Hall of Fame 2021 class reveal at 5 p.m. ET on NASCAR America

By Daniel McFadinJun 16, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
The NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2021 class, as well as the next recipient of the Landmark Award, will be announced today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN during a special episode of NASCAR America.

The 2021 class is the first with the Hall of Fame’s revamped selection process that reduces the number of people in each class from five to three.

Two Hall of Fame inductees will be selected among 10 nominees in the Modern Era ballot. One inductee will be selected among five nominees on the Pioneer ballot. The Landmark Award recipient will be chosen from a list of five nominees.

Two of the nominees on the Modern Era ballot are NBC Sports analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel met virtually on June 9 to determine the class.

Here are the nominees:

Modern era (10): Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine and Mike Stefanik.

Pioneer (5): Jake Elder, Red Farmer, Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody.

Landmark (5): Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Ralph Seagraves.

Bump and Run: Will Kyle Busch or Ryan Blaney win first in Cup this year?

By NBC Sports StaffJun 16, 2020, 9:33 AM EDT
Who wins a Cup race first this season: Ryan Blaney or Kyle Busch?

Dustin Long: Ryan Blaney. He keeps running at the front like he has lately, he’ll win a race soon.

Daniel McFadin: Ryan Blaney. He’s clearly been faster over the last few races and more consistent, just as Team Penske as a whole has been compared to Joe Gibbs Racing. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Ryan Blaney has definitely been on a roll of late with five top-five finishes in his last six starts. Conversely, Busch has six top fives in his last 10 starts. But if a race came down to the last lap and the two drivers battling it out, I give the edge to the defending and two-time Cup champ.

 

The 2021 Class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame will be announced at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN. Who would you have on your NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot?

Dustin Long: Modern Era: Kirk Shelmerdine and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pioneer Era: Ralph Moody.

Daniel McFadin: Modern Era: Kirk Shelmerdine and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pioneer Era: Banjo Matthews

Jerry Bonkowski: Modern Era: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ricky Rudd. Pioneer Era: Red Farmer.

 

Did Joey Logano do anything wrong by racing leader Chase Elliott hard while already down a lap and as Denny Hamlin was chasing Elliott late in Sunday’s race?

Dustin Long: A saying many in the garage follow simply states: “What goes around comes around.” Bristol wasn’t that long ago.

Daniel McFadin: We haven’t heard from Logano on what his intentions were Sunday, but I’d be hard pressed to imagine he wasn’t trying to make Elliott’s night more difficult on some level. If it were me, I’d have waited until we were both competing for position or a win, as was the case between them at the end of the Bristol race. But Logano didn’t wreck him or even make contact. So I really don’t see the harm.

Jerry Bonkowski: Logano didn’t want to fall back even further. Pretty simple and standard stuff. As the old saying goes, “That’s racing.” Besides, given their past history, do you honestly think Logano would do anything to benefit Hamlin? No way. It was just a regular racing deal.

July could see thousands of fans attend Cup races

By Dustin LongJun 15, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
NASCAR could have crowds topping 25,000 in back-to-back races next month, marking the largest sporting events in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic halted sports in March.

The July 15 All-Star Race moves from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway and the half-mile track will host up to 30,000 fans.

Four days later, the Cup Series races at Texas Motor Speedway. The state of Texas allows 50% capacity for professional and collegiate sporting venues. That could allow Texas Motor Speedway to have 50,000 fans or more, depending on what track officials decide. They have not announced their plans.

“Fans are key, that’s what drives our sport,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer during a Monday night press conference. “It’s important (for teams) to be able to bring some of their sponsors there to entertain clients. We’re working our way toward that. We’re going to do it in a safe way.”

Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway will have up to 5,000 fans who purchased grandstand seats. That follows last weekend’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway that had up to 1,000 military personnel and family members as guests.

After Talladega, Cup races at Pocono (June 27-28), Indianapolis (July 5) and Kentucky (July 12) will not have fans.

The July 15 All-Star Race was to have been at Charlotte Motor Speedway but the state’s increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases made it apparent that the race could not be held with fans.

“Just over the last few days, we’ve been able to see there is a hot spot brewing in Charlotte,” said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports.

Tennessee has opened more of its state and moving the All-Star Bristol made sense for Speedway Motorsports officials.

Here is what will be done for All-Star Race tickets, what rules will be in place at Bristol and more.

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now. Upper bowl seats are $65 each. Lower bowl seats are $35 each. Before purchasing tickets, fans must agree to follow all facility rules and agree to an assumption of risk waiver.

Fans who purchased tickets for the All-Star Race at Charlotte may request a 120% credit or can request a refund. If they request credit, they can use it for any remaining Speedway Motorsports event this year with fans or 2021. 

AT THE TRACK

All fans age 3 and older will be encouraged to wear a cloth face covering.

Fans may be required to submit to a non-contact temperature check.

Fans may be presented with a brief questionnaire before entering and confirm they are not experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms and/or have not been recently exposed to the virus.

Fans must maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between their group and others.

Fans are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water.

CAMPING

A limited number of overnight camping spaces will be available for purchase.

NASCAR All-Star Race moves to Bristol this year, will host up to 30,000 fans

By Dustin LongJun 15, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

The July 15 NASCAR All-Star Race will move to Bristol Motor Speedway, marking only the second time in the event’s history it will be held away from Charlotte Motor Speedway, Marcus Smith announced on FS1 Race Hub.

Motorsport.com. first reported the change.

Speedway Motorsports owns both Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. 

Smith, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO, said up to 30,000 fans will be permitted to attend the event. Jerry Caldwell, general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway said the facility can hold 155,000. The crowd allowed would be less than 20% capacity. Tickets are on sale now.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday morning that having races with fans is important. NASCAR has announced its revised schedule through Aug. 2.

“As you see some areas open up, I think we start to concentrate on where could we have fans back,” he said about the rest of this year’s schedule. “Obviously, we want to keep the integrity of the championship in place and race at as many facilities as possible that were on the original schedule, but if we have the opportunity to make one or two additional adjustments where we could get fans back, obviously that is important for the sport.

“We want fans to be at the racetrack. We want new fans to be at the track. It’s also important … to our race teams. They’re involved in the sport, to bring their sponsors out and entertain customers. So if we can open some of those opportunities here toward the tail end of the season, we’re going to do that. Probably one or two adjustments to make.”

The Coca-Cola 600 was held in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans, but North Carolina continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Right now, they’re not trending in the right direction,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said of the COVID-19 statistics on Monday.

Tennessee has allowed fans at large attractions, including racetracks, since May 22. The announcement was made too late for Bristol to have any fans for its May 31 Cup race. Moving the event could allow the track to have fans. 

“We are proud to welcome the return of live sports in Tennessee at the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “The All-Star Race is a historic opportunity for our state and I look forward to seeing the World’s Fastest Half-Mile back in action.”

Last weekend’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was allowed to have up to 1,000 military members and family members as guests, marking the first time since NASCAR resumed last month that there were fans in the stands. Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed to purchase tickets for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup races at Pocono Raceway (June 27-28), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 5) and Kentucky Speedway (July 12) will be held without fans, those tracks have announced. That would make the All-Star Race, scheduled for July 15, the next event after Talladega to have fans with a move to Bristol.

Drivers currently eligible include: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliot, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

The final four spots in the All-Star Race field will go to the two stage winners, race winner from the All-Star Open and the All-Star Fan Vote.

Voting for the All-Star Fan Vote is open at www.nascar.com/fanvote and the NASCAR mobile app. Fans may vote for one eligible NASCAR driver per ballot submission and submit one ballot per day per unique email address. Voting closes at 12 p.m. ET on July 14.

The All-Star Race debuted in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, moved to Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1986 and returned to Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1987. It has been held every year since at Charlotte.

This year’s race was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for July 15.