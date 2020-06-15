Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Harrison Burton sets Xfinity rookie record in Miami

By Daniel McFadinJun 15, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Not even a cut tire with eight laps left in the scheduled distance of Sunday’s Xfinity race could keep Harrison Burton from establishing a series record.

Thanks to two overtime restarts, the driver bounced back to finish eighth Sunday, a day after he won the first part of the series’ weekend doubleheader at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

With Sunday’s finish, Burton goes into this weekend’s race at Talladega (5:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1) with a top-10 finish in each of the first 10 races of the Xfinity season. That breaks the previous rookie record of nine races with top 10s established in 2005 by Carl Edwards.

“As a company I think we made some strides,” Burton said after the race. “Not a finish my team deserves, but that happens. You are getting all you can the last few laps – right against the fence – and sometimes you just overstep. Once I got to the wall, I couldn’t get off of it, and that’s what caused the right rear to blow.”

Burton’s win Saturday in Miami after only leading the final two laps gives him two wins on the season. He also has a series-leading seven top fives.

Despite those numbers, there’s still areas where Burton’s No. 20 team need to improve, namely stage finishes. Though he can finish up front, he has yet to claim a stage win.

Eight other drivers have at least one stage win, as Noah Gragson leads with five stage wins.

“I think we want a little more raw speed,” Burton said. “We want to win more stages, things like that. … Got to find a way to get those playoff points, they are really important come later in the year. We saw last year with (Tyler) Reddick, (Cole) Custer and (Christopher) Bell, all of those guys were pretty much locked in though the first round of the playoffs, and that’s because they the (had) stage points and the points from winning.

“We’ve got to get a little bit more dominate, a little bit more aggressive early in the race, and somehow be a little faster. That’s my main goal now – to fire off faster and try to be aggressive from the start and hopefully, get more dominate.”

Through 10 races Burton is third in points behind Gragson and Chase Briscoe. He trails Briscoe by 27 points and Gragson by 45 points.

As far as stage points go, Burton has earned 58 through 10 races. That trails Gragson (124 stage points), Austin Cindric (118) and Briscoe (106), even though Cindric has failed to win a race so far this year and is fourth in the overall standings.

Report: NASCAR All-Star Race moving to Bristol this year

By Dustin LongJun 15, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
The NASCAR All-Star Race in July will move to Bristol Motor Speedway, marking only the second time in the event’s history it will be held away from Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to a report by motorsport.com.

Speedway Motorsports owns both Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Speedway Motorsports has scheduled a teleconference for 7:15 p.m. ET today for an announcement.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday morning that having races with fans is important. NASCAR has announced its revised schedule through Aug. 2.

“As you see some areas open up, I think we start to concentrate on where could we have fans back,” he said about the rest of this year’s schedule. “Obviously, we want to keep the integrity of the championship in place and race at as many facilities as possible that were on the original schedule, but if we have the opportunity to make one or two additional adjustments where we could get fans back, obviously that is important for the sport.

“We want fans to be at the racetrack. We want new fans to be at the track. It’s also important … to our race teams. They’re involved in the sport, to bring their sponsors out and entertain customers. So if we can open some of those opportunities here toward the tail end of the season, we’re going to do that. Probably one or two adjustments to make.”

The Coca-Cola 600 was held in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans, but North Carolina continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Right now, they’re not trending in the right direction,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said of the COVID-19 statistics on Monday.

Tennessee has allowed fans at large attractions, including racetracks, since May 22. The announcement was made too late for Bristol to have any fans for its May 31 Cup race. Moving the event could allow the track to have fans. 

Last weekend’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was allowed to have up to 1,000 military members and family members as guests, marking the first time since NASCAR resumed last month that there were fans in the stands. Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed to purchase tickets for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup races at Pocono Raceway (June 27-28), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 5) and Kentucky Speedway (July 12) will be held without fans, those tracks have announced. That would make the All-Star Race, scheduled for July 15, the next event after Talladega to have fans with a move to Bristol.

The All-Star Race debuted in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, moved to Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1986 and returned to Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1987. It has been held every year since at Charlotte.

This year’s race was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for July 15.

 

Ryan Blaney: ‘We’re close’ to breakthrough win

Ryan Blaney
By Daniel McFadinJun 15, 2020, 11:46 AM EDT
If not for an early spin and wreck at Bristol Motor Speedway last month, Ryan Blaney could be the owner of the best hot streak in the Cup Series through 12 races.

Instead, the Team Penske driver can simply take satisfaction in having top-four finishes in five of the last six races ahead of this weekend’s visit to Talladega, where he won last fall.

Blaney’s latest top five came Sunday night in Miami, where he drove his No. 12 Ford to a third-place finish behind race winner Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

It completed a week where Blaney finished fourth at Atlanta last Sunday and second in Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville. But it also left him as the only Team Penske driver without a win this year.

Not one to openly brag or complain, the 26-year-old driver knows he could be doing far worse.

“We could be running 20th every week,” Blaney said after Sunday’s race. “You’re proud of the runs that you’ve created and the speed our team’s got. I’m proud of that. … The way I look at it is, just keep running up towards the front like that, I think those things come.

“Just proud of the speed we have, that we’re close. Just little things will go a long way when you’re this close. If you have to find 15 spots worth of speed, that’s when it’s troublesome.”

Blaney’s front-running speed comes in his first season with crew chief Todd Gordon, who was shifted from Joey Logano‘s No. 22 team to Blaney’s in the offseason.

Blaney observed that he and Gordon’s communication have led to key adjustments in recent races.

“I feel like Todd and I have gotten along really well,” Blaney said. “We’ve communicated great. The only thing that really stands out to me, some races we don’t start off very good. Atlanta and Martinsville we didn’t start off very good, but at the end of the race we were very good. …

“To be able to communicate like that kind of in the early part of our relationship has been really nice. I look back at a lot of the … bad finishes we’ve had, of me wrecking in Bristol, tire coming apart at Fontana, the caution coming out in Vegas, we’ve had some really strong runs. That’s something to be proud of. …

“It’s been a nice run we’ve been on here. I can’t wait to get that first win together here soon. The group deserves it.”

Blaney and the No. 12 team take their streak to Talladega, the superspeedway where Blaney earned his third Cup series win last fall in the playoffs.

He followed that up with second-place finish in February’s Daytona 500.

Unlike those two races, the series will race on the 2.66-mile track with a new rules package, a result of changes made by NASCAR in answer to Ryan Newman‘s violent wreck on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Those changes include:

  • Elimination of aero ducts at superspeedway tracks.
  • Reduction in size of throttle body from 59/64” to 57/64” (superspeedways only).
  • Slip tape must be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover and extension (superspeedways only).

A practice session originally scheduled for teams to get acclimated to the rules package was cancelled over the weekend, meaning their first time at speed with it will be when the green flag drops Sunday.

With the new package, Blaney hopes the runs drivers are able to make on another car “aren’t as big.”

“That was something that we talked about with NASCAR,” he said. “The runs were gigantic. We get hooked up, that made your runs even bigger. … There’s a fine line. You need the draft to work to where you get runs on cars, but not monstrous drafts where it’s dangerous to kind of block them and things like that. Hopefully we can find a fair in-between.”

Regardless of the rules package, Blaney recognizes his momentum from the last six races doesn’t mean much with the unpredictability of Talladega.

“That’s just a whole other beast,” Blaney said. “We say it all the time: you get caught up in someone else’s stuff, it’s just part of it. … As far as the momentum side, yeah, you feel good for sure, stringing together some decent runs. It’s hard to kind of carry that over to Talladega. You just never know what can happen.”

Winners and losers from Miami

By Dustin LongJun 15, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Denny HamlinHe becomes the first driver to win three races this season, scoring a dominant victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Rivalries — Add another chapter to the Chase Elliott-Joey Logano saga. After Elliott wrecked both while battling Logano for the lead late at Bristol and further irritated Logano by his attitude after the incident, Logano might have gotten a measure of revenge Sunday. As Elliott went to put Logano two laps down with about 30 laps left, Logano raced Elliott hard. Said Elliott afterward: “I just need to get through lapped traffic better.” Denny Hamlin said he didn’t think Logano’s actions cost Elliott the win but added: “I’m sure that Joey probably ran him pretty hard there. I think most people would, given the Bristol situation. You almost as a driver kind of got to expect it.”

Ryan BlaneyHis third-place finish is his fifth top-five finish in the last six races.

Richard Childress Racing — Tyler Reddick finished fourth and Austin Dillon placed seventh. That marked the first time since the July 2018 race at Daytona that RCR had two cars place in the top 10. To find a race other than Daytona or Talladega where RCR had two cars in the top? That would be the 2017 Southern 500.

AJ Allmendinger — A week after winning his first NASCAR race on an oval, he came back to finish fourth in Sunday’s Xfinity race to winner Chase Briscoe and claim the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. That’s quite a week.

 

LOSERS

Ryan NewmanHis spin brought out an early caution and it was downhill from there, finishing a season-worst 30th.

Kevin Harvick His 26th place finish was the worst of the season. He had contact on pit road and on the track.

Chase Elliott: ‘I just need to get through lap traffic better’

By Dustin LongJun 15, 2020, 2:39 AM EDT
Did Joey Logano cost Chase Elliott a chance to win Sunday’s Cup race at Miami?

Elliott led with 30 laps to go when he came upon Logano, who was already a lap down. Elliott struggled to get by Logano and Denny Hamlin soon passed Elliott for the lead.

Hamlin went on to win and Elliott finished second.

Two weeks ago, Elliott and Logano raced for the win at Bristol Motor Speedway. Elliott drove it deep into the corner and made contact with Logano, causing both to wreck. Brad Keselowski won. 

After the race, Logano talked to Elliott and was furthered upset by Elliott’s reaction.

“I had to force an apology, which, to me, is childish,” Logano told FS1 after that race.

Later on Instagram, Logano said that Elliott told him “you’ve done it before.”

As Elliott approached late in Sunday’s race, Logano raced him hard.

Asked how he viewed what Logano did, Elliott said: “I just need to get through lap traffic better.”

Hamlin was asked what he saw between Elliott and Logano.

“I’m sure that Joey probably ran him pretty hard there. I think most people would, given the Bristol situation. You almost as a driver kind of got to expect it.

“I don’t think it cost Chase the win. We had already ran him down. Yeah, we were in the middle of battling him, but I don’t think it cost him the race. I don’t know. Maybe, maybe not. It’s all speculative.

“The way I saw it, (Logano) was very generous to me. That’s all I know. I appreciated that. I don’t think he really ran Chase hard. He just didn’t let Chase clear. I don’t know if he was battling right there for staying on the lead lap. Looked like two down.

“He just didn’t let Chase clear. If Chase could have cleared him…  I don’t think he really held him up, he just didn’t give him the spot.”

Only the top three finishers are required to speak to the media after the race. Logano finished 27th and was not required to speak to media.