Cup race at Miami under lightning delay

Chase Briscoe won Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in overtime to cap off the series’ doubleheader weekend at the track.

The win came in the second attempt at an overtime finish and saw Briscoe hold off Brandon Jones by .072 seconds. It is Briscoe’s third win of the year.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson. Allmendinger, who started the race near the rear of the field, claimed the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Briscoe won despite being without his main crew chief, car chief and an engineer, who were all suspended for four races after a piece of ballast fell off Briscoe’s car during the pace laps of Saturday’s race. Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing, served as Briscoe’s crew chief.

“That was a team win for sure,” Briscoe told FS1. “Yesterday, we were so good and then today, I don’t know if it was the heat or what, we just weren’t very good. We were decent on the long run, but (Gragson) was definitely better.”

The final overtime attempt was a result of a three-car wreck on the backstretch involving Riley Herbst, Michael Annett and Daniel Hemric. Herbst was turned off the nose of Allmendinger’s car and sent into Annett and Hemric.

The overtime period was created by a spin by Austin Cindric with two laps left in the scheduled 167-lap distance after he cut his right rear tire.

Before the caution for Cindric, Briscoe had been chasing down Gragson for the lead in the closing laps, but contact with the wall with three laps to go slowed him down. When the caution came out, all the leaders pit and Briscoe beat Gragson off pit road.

Briscoe, Jones, Chastain and Allmendinger each qualified for the next Dash 4 Cash round next weekend at Talladega.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Sieg; won the first stage for both Xfinity races this weekend thanks to pit strategy

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Harrison Burton managed to finished eighth after he had to pit with seven laps left in the scheduled distance for a cut tire … Ross Chastain, third, earned his best finish of the year … Noah Gragson led the most laps with 81 but finished fifth. He led 83 laps Saturday but finished third after a late caution … With Justin Haley finishing sixth, Kaulig Racing put all three of its drivers in the top six.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tommy Joe Martins finished 20th and Caesar Bacarella finished 30th after they were involved in an incident on Lap 33 … Brandon Brown, who started second, finished 36th after suffering an engine failure in the second stage. … Justin Allgaier finished 22nd after he got into the wall and cut a tire with 21 laps to go in the scheduled distance, forcing him to pit.

WHAT’S NEXT: Unhinged 300 at Talladega Superspeedway at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 on June 20