NASCAR
Cup race at Miami under lightning delay

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Miami is under a lightning delay. Five laps have been completed.

Activities at the track can’t resume until 30 minutes after the last recorded lightning strike. The caution for lightning was posted at 4:53 p.m. ET. The lightning clock was reset at 5:26 p.m. ET.

This is the second weather delay of the day.

The command to start engines was originally given at 3:44 p.m ET on Fox. After the delay, the command to re-fire engines came at 4:41 p.m. ET.

 

Results, point standings after Sunday’s Xfinity race at Miami

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe won Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for his third victory of the season.

Briscoe beat Brandon Jones in overtime to cap off the doubleheader weekend at the track.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson.

Click here for race results.

Point standings

Gragson retains the point lead following the doubleheader weekend. He leads Briscoe by 18 points.

Harrison Burton is third (-45 points) followed by Austin Cindric (-55) and Chastain (-61).

Click here for the full point standings.

Chase Briscoe wins Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Miami in overtime

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe won Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in overtime to cap off the series’ doubleheader weekend at the track.

The win came in the second attempt at an overtime finish and saw Briscoe hold off Brandon Jones by .072 seconds. It is Briscoe’s third win of the year.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson. Allmendinger, who started the race near the rear of the field, claimed the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Briscoe won despite being without his main crew chief, car chief and an engineer, who were all suspended for four races after a piece of ballast fell off Briscoe’s car during the pace laps of Saturday’s race. Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing, served as Briscoe’s crew chief.

“That was a team win for sure,” Briscoe told FS1. “Yesterday, we were so good and then today, I don’t know if it was the heat or what, we just weren’t very good. We were decent on the long run, but (Gragson) was definitely better.”

The final overtime attempt was a result of a three-car wreck on the backstretch involving Riley Herbst, Michael Annett and Daniel Hemric. Herbst was turned off the nose of Allmendinger’s car and sent into Annett and Hemric.

The overtime period was created by a spin by Austin Cindric with two laps left in the scheduled 167-lap distance after he cut his right rear tire.

Before the caution for Cindric, Briscoe had been chasing down Gragson for the lead in the closing laps, but contact with the wall with three laps to go slowed him down. When the caution came out, all the leaders pit and Briscoe beat Gragson off pit road.

Briscoe, Jones, Chastain and Allmendinger each qualified for the next Dash 4 Cash round next weekend at Talladega.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Sieg; won the first stage for both Xfinity races this weekend thanks to pit strategy

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

More: race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Harrison Burton managed to finished eighth after he had to pit with seven laps left in the scheduled distance for a cut tire … Ross Chastain, third, earned his best finish of the year … Noah Gragson led the most laps with 81 but finished fifth. He led 83 laps Saturday but finished third after a late caution … With Justin Haley finishing sixth, Kaulig Racing put all three of its drivers in the top six.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tommy Joe Martins finished 20th and Caesar Bacarella finished 30th after they were involved in an incident on Lap 33 … Brandon Brown, who started second, finished 36th after suffering an engine failure in the second stage. … Justin Allgaier finished 22nd after he got into the wall and cut a tire with 21 laps to go in the scheduled distance, forcing him to pit.

WHAT’S NEXT: Unhinged 300 at Talladega Superspeedway at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 on June 20

Austin Dillon, wife celebrate birth of son

By Dustin LongJun 14, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
Austin Dillon and wife Whitney are now a family of 3 as Dillon noted in an Instagram post Sunday morning announcing the birth of son Ace.

Austin Dillon also stated in the Instagram post that he will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway to compete in Sunday’s Cup race.

Dillon will start today’s Cup race 16th.

In the Instagram post, Dillon wrote:

Wow, @whitneydillon you amaze me everyday! This by far is your biggest feat yet. My love for you and @acedillon3 is Agape Love. Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was say goodbye to go race today. Hopefully we bring back a trophy for Ace on the first day we welcomed him into this world! 👶🏻♠️ #FamilyOf3️⃣

Joe Gibbs’ 17-year-old grandson takes 5th career ARCA win

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 14, 2020, 12:01 AM EDT
Ty Gibbs, 17-year-old grandson of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, held off rival Sam Mayer in a two-lap overtime shootout to win Saturday’s ARCA Menards East Series race at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway.

It was the younger Gibbs’ first win in the East Series and his fifth overall in the last two years between the ARCA Menards, East and West series. The race also marked the first ARCA race held since the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

The win avenges a runner-up finish for Gibbs last season at Toledo.

“It’s really good to come back out here and get a win,” Ty Gibbs told ARCARacing.com. “I was able to move up a spot, which is always a fun time.”

The East Series rookie dominated, leading 183 of the 204 laps around the paved half-mile oval.

Mayer, defending East champion, finished second, followed by Bret Holmes and Rev Racing teammates Chase Cabre and Nick Sanchez.

The race will air this Thursday on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.

