Denny Hamlin holds off Chase Elliott to win at Miami

By Dustin LongJun 14, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT
It took longer than expected but on a day (and night) that saw the race stopped multiple times because of rain and lightning, Denny Hamlin celebrated a dominant win Sunday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hamlin won both stages and passed Chase Elliott for the lead with 29 laps to go to score his third Cup victory of the season and 40th of his career. Hamlin led a race-high 137 of the 267 laps.

Elliott pressured Hamlin with about 15 laps to go before falling back and watching the chance for the victory slip away.

“I just need to get through lapped traffic better,” Elliott said.

Hamlin’s victory came in crew chief Chris Gabehart’s first race back after a four-race suspension for ballast falling out of Hamlin’s car before the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Elliott finished second and was followed by Ryan Blaney, rookie Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola.

This was the first Cup race held with spectators since the season resumed. Up to 1,000 military members were guests of the track.

The start of the race was delayed 43 minutes by rain and lightning and then stopped for 81 minutes after the fifth lap because of lightning.

After that delay ended, teams fired engines again. But before cars could leave pit road, another lighting strike happened within 8 miles of the track, leading to another delay. That lasted 2 hours, 8 minutes, pushing the resumption of the race past 7 p.m. ET.

The race went to Lap 33 before another lightning strike delayed the race at 7:30 p.m. ET. That was the final delay of the night because of weather.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Richard Childress Racing had both its cars finish in the top 10. Tyler Reddick placed fourth. Austin Dillon finished seventh. … Aric Almirola’s fifth-place finish was his first top-10 finish in the last six races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kevin Harvick‘s finished a season-worst 26th. He was hurt by a flat right rear tire after contact with the wall with less than 70 laps left.

NOTABLE: Tyler Reddick’s fourth-place finish was the first top 10 by a rookie at Miami since David Ragan did so in 2007.

NEXT: The series races June 21 at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox)

 

Cup race at Miami resumes after second lightning delay

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Miami has resumed after its second lightning delay of the day.

The caution for lightning was posted at 7:28 p.m. ET and the red flag was displayed on Lap 33.

The all clear was given and drivers called to their cars at 8:01 p.m. ET. Engines were re-fired at 8:08 p.m. ET. The green flag waved at 8:16 p.m. ET. The red flag lasted 38 minutes and 43 seconds.

After pit stops, Chase Elliott led Ryan Blaney on the restart.

The first red flag for lightning lasted 2 hours, 8 minutes and 5 seconds. The green flag waved at 7:11 p.m. ET.

 

Results, point standings after Sunday’s Xfinity race at Miami

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe won Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for his third victory of the season.

Briscoe beat Brandon Jones in overtime to cap off the doubleheader weekend at the track.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson.

Click here for race results.

Point standings

Gragson retains the point lead following the doubleheader weekend. He leads Briscoe by 18 points.

Harrison Burton is third (-45 points) followed by Austin Cindric (-55) and Chastain (-61).

Click here for the full point standings.

Chase Briscoe wins Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Miami in overtime

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe won Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in overtime to cap off the series’ doubleheader weekend at the track.

The win came in the second attempt at an overtime finish and saw Briscoe hold off Brandon Jones by .072 seconds. It is Briscoe’s third win of the year.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson. Allmendinger, who started the race near the rear of the field, claimed the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Briscoe won despite being without his main crew chief, car chief and an engineer, who were all suspended for four races after a piece of ballast fell off Briscoe’s car during the pace laps of Saturday’s race. Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing, served as Briscoe’s crew chief.

“That was a team win for sure,” Briscoe told FS1. “Yesterday, we were so good and then today, I don’t know if it was the heat or what, we just weren’t very good. We were decent on the long run, but (Gragson) was definitely better.”

The final overtime attempt was a result of a three-car wreck on the backstretch involving Riley Herbst, Michael Annett and Daniel Hemric. Herbst was turned off the nose of Allmendinger’s car and sent into Annett and Hemric.

The overtime period was created by a spin by Austin Cindric with two laps left in the scheduled 167-lap distance after he cut his right rear tire.

Before the caution for Cindric, Briscoe had been chasing down Gragson for the lead in the closing laps, but contact with the wall with three laps to go slowed him down. When the caution came out, all the leaders pit and Briscoe beat Gragson off pit road.

Briscoe, Jones, Chastain and Allmendinger each qualified for the next Dash 4 Cash round next weekend at Talladega.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Sieg; won the first stage for both Xfinity races this weekend thanks to pit strategy

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

More: race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Harrison Burton managed to finished eighth after he had to pit with seven laps left in the scheduled distance for a cut tire … Ross Chastain, third, earned his best finish of the year … Noah Gragson led the most laps with 81 but finished fifth. He led 83 laps Saturday but finished third after a late caution … With Justin Haley finishing sixth, Kaulig Racing put all three of its drivers in the top six.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tommy Joe Martins finished 20th and Caesar Bacarella finished 30th after they were involved in an incident on Lap 33 … Brandon Brown, who started second, finished 36th after suffering an engine failure in the second stage. … Justin Allgaier finished 22nd after he got into the wall and cut a tire with 21 laps to go in the scheduled distance, forcing him to pit.

WHAT’S NEXT: Unhinged 300 at Talladega Superspeedway at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 on June 20

Austin Dillon, wife celebrate birth of son

By Dustin LongJun 14, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
Austin Dillon and wife Whitney are now a family of 3 as Dillon noted in an Instagram post Sunday morning announcing the birth of son Ace.

Austin Dillon also stated in the Instagram post that he will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway to compete in Sunday’s Cup race.

Dillon will start today’s Cup race 16th.

In the Instagram post, Dillon wrote:

Wow, @whitneydillon you amaze me everyday! This by far is your biggest feat yet. My love for you and @acedillon3 is Agape Love. Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was say goodbye to go race today. Hopefully we bring back a trophy for Ace on the first day we welcomed him into this world! 👶🏻♠️ #FamilyOf3️⃣