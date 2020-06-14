Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Austin Dillon, wife celebrate birth of son

By Dustin LongJun 14, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
Austin Dillon and wife Whitney are now a family of 3 as Dillon noted in an Instagram post Sunday morning announcing the birth of son Ace.

Austin Dillon also stated in the Instagram post that he will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway to compete in Sunday’s Cup race.

Dillon will start today’s Cup race 16th.

In the Instagram post, Dillon wrote:

Wow, @whitneydillon you amaze me everyday! This by far is your biggest feat yet. My love for you and @acedillon3 is Agape Love. Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was say goodbye to go race today. Hopefully we bring back a trophy for Ace on the first day we welcomed him into this world! 👶🏻♠️ #FamilyOf3️⃣

Joe Gibbs’ 17-year-old grandson takes 5th career ARCA win

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 14, 2020, 12:01 AM EDT
Ty Gibbs, 17-year-old grandson of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, held off rival Sam Mayer in a two-lap overtime shootout to win Saturday’s ARCA Menards East Series race at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway.

It was the younger Gibbs’ first win in the East Series and his fifth overall in the last two years between the ARCA Menards, East and West series. The race also marked the first ARCA race held since the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

The win avenges a runner-up finish for Gibbs last season at Toledo.

“It’s really good to come back out here and get a win,” Ty Gibbs told ARCARacing.com. “I was able to move up a spot, which is always a fun time.”

The East Series rookie dominated, leading 183 of the 204 laps around the paved half-mile oval.

Mayer, defending East champion, finished second, followed by Bret Holmes and Rev Racing teammates Chase Cabre and Nick Sanchez.

The race will air this Thursday on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.

Results, standings after Miami Truck race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT
After having being penalized for a pre-race inspection infraction, Kyle Busch roared back through the pack and eventually into victory lane with his Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win Saturday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

MORE: Kyle Busch overcomes penalties to win Miami Truck race

Busch held off Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Johnny Sauter to earn the 58th Truck Series win of his NASCAR career.

Click here for results

Austin Hill remains No. 1 in the standings, Christian Eckes climbs from sixth to second [44 points behind Hill], followed by Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes [both -48] and Todd Gilliland [-61] climbed five places to fifth place.

Click here for standings

Kyle Busch overcomes penalties to win Miami Truck race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT
Kyle Busch came back from being assessed pre-race penalties to win Saturday night’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch shook off a pre-race inspection infraction that cost him 10 owner points and likely will result in additional penalties in the next few days, was forced to start from the back of the field (after he had been slated to start from the second position) and had to serve a pass-through penalty after the green flag fell.

The L1 violation assessed against Busch’s truck and team, per the NASCAR Rule Book, is: 20.3.2.3 Rear Sub-Frame Assembly I-4 Track Bar Supports a. A maximum of one track bar mount frame support and a maximum of one track bar mount lateral support must be used.

It took Busch just 39 laps to roar through the 38-truck field to take the lead and led 82 laps in the 134-lap race. He wrapped things up following the last caution and restart, sailing away from the field in the final seven laps to earn the 58th Truck Series win of his career.

“The deal with the infraction was a fluke deal,” Busch told FS1. “That’s how these trucks were allowed to run last time here at Homestead. This thing has just been sitting on the side waiting for me to get back behind the wheel. It didn’t go to the fab shop, so it didn’t get a bar cut out that was legal here last year but not legal here this year. So, not sure if there was a performance advantage to it, just something we’ve been running but not allowed to do it anymore.”

Tyler Ankrum finished second, followed by Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Johnny Sauter.

More: Results, standings after Miami Truck race

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

Who had a good race: Tyler Ankrum ran solid much of the night to earn his first top-10 finish of the season. … Christian Eckes (eighth) was the highest finishing rookie.

Who had a bad race: It was a rough night for GMS Racing. Shortly after a restart on Lap 20, three of its trucks – Chase Elliott, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith – were involved in a wreck. Only Elliott was able to continue and finished fourth. Moffitt finished 36th and Smith finished 37th.

Notable: This was Busch’s second win and third top-10 finish in a Truck this season. He also said that he expects his final Truck Series start this year will be at Texas on July 18. … There was a red flag of almost 16 minutes late in the race when Sheldon Creed ran into sand barrels at the entrance to pit road.

What’s next: The series is off next weekend and returns to action on Saturday, June 27, at Pocono Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints Saturday’s Xfinity race ‘might be the last one’

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT
Could Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway have been Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s last NASCAR race?

Earnhardt hinted at the possibility after finishing fifth in the race, his first since Darlington late last August.

“I don’t know how many more of these I’ll do,” Earnhardt said after the race. “This might be the last one.

“This ain’t no tease or anything. I’m not trying to be annoying about that. It’s just a lot of commitment and I don’t know. It’s getting to the point where I’ve got to decide whether I’m helping things or I’m not helping the team, can I help the team in other ways.”

Earnhardt’s last NASCAR Cup race was at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November 2017. Since then, he has made three Xfinity Series starts – one each in 2018, 2019 and this year – and has finished fourth, fifth and fifth respectively in those starts.

Earnhardt admitted he was “really, really nervous” coming into the race, which may reflect his future, one that may no longer include him being back behind the wheel in NASCAR’s national series.

“I really enjoy it, I really do, but I think there’s got to be a point to make the change to broadcasting entirely,” Earnhardt said. “But with that said, being in the car I certainly learned a ton that’s going to help me in the booth.

“I just have to think about it. I certainly don’t want to run more (than one Xfinity race a year). One’s plenty and it’s a great series, but we’ll just see how it goes. I guess it’s a tough question to answer and I’m sorry about that.”

Earnhardt admitted he started to get over his nervousness and anxiety leading into Saturday’s race “once I fired the motor and started messing with things inside the car and learning where everything was, and we got rolling around with pace laps and I really felt pretty comfortable at that point. But I worked myself up for the last 72 hours.”

Another thing that Earnhardt has been thinking about a lot lately: he is among 15 nominees (only three will be chosen, along with one Landmark Award winner) for induction to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 – to be announced at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday on NASCAR America on NBCSN.

Earnhardt said he plans to do his weekly “Dale Jr. Download” podcast live to capture the moment if he is chosen for induction.

“Whether we are chosen to go into the Hall of Fame or not,” Earnhardt said, “I’m already honored and think it will be a fun experience to sort of document through our podcast.

“I’ve said this from the start, and really feel it in my heart, everybody on that list belongs in there and it doesn’t seem at this point that there’s one more deserving than the another.

“To that respect, I’m young enough to wait my turn. And there’s a lot of names that are not on that list that need to be on that list. We’re all going to argue that every year.”

Earnhardt was asked about recent events, including NASCAR’s announcement that it will ban display of the Confederate flag at all races and properties.

“I have so much confidence in our leadership,” Earnhardt said. “They were communicating with me throughout the week with their plans and I don’t know that I’ve been more proud of the leadership in our sport than I have been in the last two weeks.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve been commenting and speaking up and I’m so glad that the sport is speaking up and the drivers are banding together with their own personal feelings about all this. It makes me feel so good to see a lot of people talking.

“We’ve had a lot of uncertainty with our leadership. There’s been some changes at the top over the last couple years. And now when we get into these moments when our society is looking for change, I love what I’m seeing out of the leadership in our sport to be a part of that change.

“I like what (NASCAR president Steve Phelps) is doing. I think (NASCAR vice president) Steve O’Donnell’s doing a great job, and so I’m so much more confident, I guess, in the direction of our sport with those guys at the helm than I’ve ever been in a long time.”

