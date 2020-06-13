Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, standings from Saturday’s Xfinity race at Miami

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harrison Burton got a great jump on the final restart and held on for the last two laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Burton becomes the third driver to earn two wins apiece in the first nine races of the season. The others are Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe.

It was the first of a two-race weekend doubleheader for the Xfinity Series. The second half of the twinbill takes place Noon ET Sunday (FS1), also at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Austin Cindric finished second, followed by Noah Gragson, Anthony Alfredo and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Sixth through 10th were Michael Annett, Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain and Riley Herbst.

Click here for results

Gragson overtook Briscoe to assume the lead in the Xfinity Series driver point standings.

Click here for standings

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Sunday’s Xfinity race at Miami: Start time, forecast and more

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One down, one more to go.

Now that Saturday’s front half of the Xfinity Series weekend doubleheader at Homestead-Miami Speedway is in the books, it’s time to get ready for the second part of the twinbill.

That takes place Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. The scheduled 167-lap race will have added significance as it is the second installment of the four-race Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series.

The four drivers slated that will compete for the Dash 4 Cash – the highest finishing driver earns the $100,000 prize – are last week’s Xfinity race winner at Atlanta, AJ Allmendinger, as well as Atlanta Dash 4 Cash winner Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley.

Allmendinger was not entered in the Dash 4 Cash last week, which is why Gragson won the cash, being the highest finishing Dash contestant with a second-place showing.

Here’s the info for Sunday’s Xfinity race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 12:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 5:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 10 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 11:50 a.m. The invocation will be given at 11:57 a.m. The national anthem will be performed at 11:58 a.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 Laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 12 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees and a 64% percent chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST WEEK’S RACE: AJ Allmendinger won at Atlanta, defeating Noah Gragson and Justin Haley. Allmendinger will not compete in this race, but will take part in Sunday’s race and be one of four drivers in contention for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize for the highest finisher.

LAST RACE AT MIAMI: Harrison Burton got a great restart and led the last two laps to win the first half of the two-race Xfinity doubleheader on Saturday. Austin Cindric finished second, followed by Noah Gragson.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here

Sunday’s Cup race at Miami: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongJun 13, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time since the Cup Series began racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 1999, the series is competing at the South Florida track in a month other than November.

With the track no longer hosting the championship finale, drivers will face hot and humid conditions Sunday, completing a week that started with the series racing at Atlanta last Sunday and Martinsville on Wednesday.

Here are the details for Sunday’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson will give the command to start engines at 3:44 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 3:56 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:35 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by three-time Grammy Award winner Jon Secada at 3:36 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for thunderstorms with a high of 84 degrees and a 75% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Martin Truex Jr. won Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway. Ryan Blaney was second. Brad Keselowski placed third.

LAST RACE AT MIAMI: Kyle Busch won the race and the championship in November. Martin Truex Jr. finished second. Erik Jones placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

CATCHING UP TO SPEED WITH NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Alex Bowman ready for end of most grueling week of his career

NASCAR eliminates Cup practice at Talladega

Bubba Wallace: “People are wanting to stand up for what’s right in this world”

Friday 5: Work remains for NASCAR after extraordinary week

Multiple NASCAR drivers fire helmet designer over social media posts

Winners and losers from Martinsville

Harrison Burton takes lead with 2 laps to go for Xfinity win in Miami

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT
1 Comment

Harrison Burton led the last two laps, but that was enough to win his second race of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, capturing the first of a two-race weekend doubleheader at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“So much fun, for me especially,” Burton said. “I gave him (Gragson) the lead on the outside early and I think he chose the inside because of that. I knew I couldn’t give it to him again.

“This is such a tight series and everyone is so, so competitive that you kind of have to claw and dig every chance you get. This was one of those times where he kind of got loose and got under him and it was a good race, that’s for sure.”

The 19-year-old Burton, son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton, has now won twice (also won at Fontana) this season and has earned seven top-5 finishes in the first nine races.

Burton overtook Austin Cindric and prior race leader Noah Gragson, who was seeking his third win of the season, but tailed off in the last lap to finish third. Anthony Alfredo finished fourth and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth in his first race since last August’s Xfinity race at Darlington.

Burton becomes the third two-time winner of the season, joining Gragson and Chase Briscoe. The series returns for the second half of the weekend Sunday at Miami.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Sieg

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

Who had a good race: Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his first start since late last August at Darlington, finished fifth.

Who had a bad race: Tommy Joe Martins had high hopes coming into the race, only to suffer a mechanical failure prior to the start of the race. Repairs were made and he finished 31st.

Notable: Chase Briscoe’s race started off disastrous: a piece of ballast fall off his car during the pace laps. After repairs, he rejoined the race six laps down, but was able to make up the laps and was up to sixth place by Lap 132, but hit the wall with 11 laps left and finished seventh. Briscoe’s team will likely face heavy penalties, much like those Denny Hamlin’s team did after a piece of ballast fell off his car prior to the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.

Next race: The Xfinity Series returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway Sunday (12 p.m. ET on FS1) for the second half of the weekend doubleheader.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Kyle Busch, team face multiple penalties for failing pre-race inspection

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch will start from the rear of the field and serve a pass-through penalty at the start of Saturday night’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway because of an infraction discovered in inspection before the race.

Busch was to have started second.

The L1 violation, per the NASCAR Rule Book, is:

20.3.2.3 Rear Sub-Frame Assembly I-4 Track Bar Supports a. A maximum of one track bar mount frame support and a maximum of one track bar mount lateral support must be used.

Additionally, Kyle Busch Motorsports will incur a loss of 10 Gander Trucks championship team owner points. There will likely be other penalties assessed.

There were no other multiple failures in pre-race inspection.

In addition, NASCAR announced the No. 03 truck driven by Tim Viens has withdrawn from the race, making it a 38-truck field.