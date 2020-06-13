Results, standings from Saturday’s Xfinity race at Miami

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

One down, one more to go.

Now that Saturday’s front half of the Xfinity Series weekend doubleheader at Homestead-Miami Speedway is in the books, it’s time to get ready for the second part of the twinbill.

That takes place Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. The scheduled 167-lap race will have added significance as it is the second installment of the four-race Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series.

The four drivers slated that will compete for the Dash 4 Cash – the highest finishing driver earns the $100,000 prize – are last week’s Xfinity race winner at Atlanta, AJ Allmendinger, as well as Atlanta Dash 4 Cash winner Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley.

Allmendinger was not entered in the Dash 4 Cash last week, which is why Gragson won the cash, being the highest finishing Dash contestant with a second-place showing.

Here’s the info for Sunday’s Xfinity race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 12:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 5:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 10 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 11:50 a.m. The invocation will be given at 11:57 a.m. The national anthem will be performed at 11:58 a.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 Laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 12 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees and a 64% percent chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST WEEK’S RACE: AJ Allmendinger won at Atlanta, defeating Noah Gragson and Justin Haley. Allmendinger will not compete in this race, but will take part in Sunday’s race and be one of four drivers in contention for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize for the highest finisher.

LAST RACE AT MIAMI: Harrison Burton got a great restart and led the last two laps to win the first half of the two-race Xfinity doubleheader on Saturday. Austin Cindric finished second, followed by Noah Gragson.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here