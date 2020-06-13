Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, standings after Miami Truck race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After having being penalized for a pre-race inspection infraction, Kyle Busch roared back through the pack and eventually into victory lane with his Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win Saturday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

MORE: Kyle Busch overcomes penalties to win Miami Truck race

Busch held off Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Johnny Sauter to earn the 58th Truck Series win of his NASCAR career.

Click here for results

Austin Hill remains No. 1 in the standings, Christian Eckes climbs from sixth to second [44 points behind Hill], followed by Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes [both -48] and Todd Gilliland [-61] climbed five places to fifth place.

Click here for standings

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Joe Gibbs’ 17-year-old grandson takes 5th career ARCA win

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 14, 2020, 12:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ty Gibbs, 17-year-old grandson of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, held off rival Sam Mayer in a two-lap overtime shootout to win Saturday’s ARCA Menards East Series race at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway.

It was the younger Gibbs’ first win in the East Series and his fifth overall in the last two years between the ARCA Menards, East and West series. The race also marked the first ARCA race held since the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

The win avenges a runner-up finish for Gibbs last season at Toledo.

“It’s really good to come back out here and get a win,” Ty Gibbs told ARCARacing.com. “I was able to move up a spot, which is always a fun time.”

The East Series rookie dominated, leading 183 of the 204 laps around the paved half-mile oval.

Mayer, defending East champion, finished second, followed by Bret Holmes and Rev Racing teammates Chase Cabre and Nick Sanchez.

The race will air this Thursday on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Kyle Busch overcomes penalties to win Miami Truck race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch came back from being assessed pre-race penalties to win Saturday’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race Saturday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch shook off a pre-race inspection infraction that cost him 10 owner points and likely will result in additional penalties in the next few days, was forced to start from the back of the field (after he had been slated to start from the second position) and had to serve a pass-through penalty after the green flag fell.

The L1 violation assessed against Busch’s truck and team, per the NASCAR Rule Book, is: 20.3.2.3 Rear Sub-Frame Assembly I-4 Track Bar Supports a. A maximum of one track bar mount frame support and a maximum of one track bar mount lateral support must be used.

It took Busch just 39 laps to roar through the 38-truck field to take the lead and led much of the race. He wrapped things up following the last caution and restart, sailing away from the field in the final seven laps to earn the 58th Truck Series win of his career.

“The deal with the infraction was a fluke deal,” Busch told FS1. “That’s how these trucks were allowed to run last time here at Homestead. This thing has just been sitting on the side waiting for me to get back behind the wheel. It didn’t go to the fab shop, so it didn’t get a bar cut out that was legal here last year but not legal here this year. So, not sure if there was a performance advantage to it, just something we’ve been running but not allowed to do it anymore.”

Tyler Ankrum finished second, followed by Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Johnny Sauter.

More: Results, standings after Miami Truck race

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

Who had a good race: Tyler Ankrum ran solid much of the night to earn his first top-10 finish of the season. … Christian Eckes (eighth) was the highest finishing rookie.

Who had a bad race: It was a rough night for GMS Racing. Shortly after a restart on Lap 20, three of its trucks – Chase Elliott, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith – were involved in a wreck. Only Elliott was able to continue and finished fourth. Moffitt finished 36th and Smith finished 37th.

Notable: This was Busch’s second win and third top-10 finish in a Truck this season. He also said that he expects his final Truck Series race this year will be at Texas on July 18. … There was a red flag of almost 16 minutes late in the race when Sheldon Creed ran into sand barrels at the entrance to pit road.

What’s next: The Series is off next weekend and returns to action on Saturday, June 27, at Pocono Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints Saturday’s Xfinity race ‘might be the last one’

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Could Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway have been Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s last NASCAR race?

Earnhardt hinted at the possibility after finishing fifth in the race, his first since Darlington late last August.

“I don’t know how many more of these I’ll do,” Earnhardt said after the race. “This might be the last one.

“This ain’t no tease or anything. I’m not trying to be annoying about that. It’s just a lot of commitment and I don’t know. It’s getting to the point where I’ve got to decide whether I’m helping things or I’m not helping the team, can I help the team in other ways.”

Earnhardt’s last NASCAR Cup race was at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November 2017. Since then, he has made three Xfinity Series starts – one each in 2018, 2019 and this year – and has finished fourth, fifth and fifth respectively in those starts.

Earnhardt admitted he was “really, really nervous” coming into the race, which may reflect his future, one that may no longer include him being back behind the wheel in NASCAR’s national series.

“I really enjoy it, I really do, but I think there’s got to be a point to make the change to broadcasting entirely,” Earnhardt said. “But with that said, being in the car I certainly learned a ton that’s going to help me in the booth.

“I just have to think about it. I certainly don’t want to run more (than one Xfinity race a year). One’s plenty and it’s a great series, but we’ll just see how it goes. I guess it’s a tough question to answer and I’m sorry about that.”

Earnhardt admitted he started to get over his nervousness and anxiety leading into Saturday’s race “once I fired the motor and started messing with things inside the car and learning where everything was, and we got rolling around with pace laps and I really felt pretty comfortable at that point. But I worked myself up for the last 72 hours.”

Another thing that Earnhardt has been thinking about a lot lately: he is among 15 nominees (only three will be chosen, along with one Landmark Award winner) for induction to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 – to be announced at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday on NASCAR America on NBCSN.

Earnhardt said he plans to do his weekly “Dale Jr. Download” podcast live to capture the moment if he is chosen for induction.

“Whether we are chosen to go into the Hall of Fame or not,” Earnhardt said, “I’m already honored and think it will be a fun experience to sort of document through our podcast.

“I’ve said this from the start, and really feel it in my heart, everybody on that list belongs in there and it doesn’t seem at this point that there’s one more deserving than the another.

“To that respect, I’m young enough to wait my turn. And there’s a lot of names that are not on that list that need to be on that list. We’re all going to argue that every year.”

Earnhardt was asked about recent events, including NASCAR’s announcement that it will ban display of the Confederate flag at all races and properties.

“I have so much confidence in our leadership,” Earnhardt said. “They were communicating with me throughout the week with their plans and I don’t know that I’ve been more proud of the leadership in our sport than I have been in the last two weeks.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve been commenting and speaking up and
and I’m so glad that the sport is speaking up and the drivers are banding together with their own personal feelings about all this. It makes me feel so good to see a lot of people talking.

“We’ve had a lot of uncertainty with our leadership. There’s been some changes at the top over the last couple years. And now when we get into these moments when our society is looking for change, I love what I’m seeing out of the leadership in our sport to be a part of that change.

“I like what (NASCAR president Steve Phelps) is doing. I think (NASCAR vice president) Steve O’Donnell’s doing a great job, and so I’m so much more confident, I guess, in the direction of our sport with those guys at the helm than I’ve ever been in a long time.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Sunday’s Xfinity race at Miami: Start time, forecast and more

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One down, one more to go.

Now that Saturday’s front half of the Xfinity Series weekend doubleheader at Homestead-Miami Speedway is in the books, it’s time to get ready for the second part of the twinbill.

That takes place Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. The scheduled 167-lap race will have added significance as it is the second installment of the four-race Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series.

The four drivers slated that will compete for the Dash 4 Cash – the highest finishing driver earns the $100,000 prize – are last week’s Xfinity race winner at Atlanta, AJ Allmendinger, as well as Atlanta Dash 4 Cash winner Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley.

Allmendinger was not entered in the Dash 4 Cash last week, which is why Gragson won the cash, being the highest finishing Dash contestant with a second-place showing.

Here’s the info for Sunday’s Xfinity race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 12:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 5:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 10 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 11:50 a.m. The invocation will be given at 11:57 a.m. The national anthem will be performed at 11:58 a.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 Laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 12 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees and a 64% percent chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST WEEK’S RACE: AJ Allmendinger won at Atlanta, defeating Noah Gragson and Justin Haley. Allmendinger will not compete in this race, but will take part in Sunday’s race and be one of four drivers in contention for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize for the highest finisher.

LAST RACE AT MIAMI: Harrison Burton got a great restart and led the last two laps to win the first half of the two-race Xfinity doubleheader on Saturday. Austin Cindric finished second, followed by Noah Gragson.

STARTING LINEUP (top 15 from Saturday race inverted): Click here for starting lineup