Sunday’s Cup race at Miami: Start time, forecast and more

For the first time since the Cup Series began racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 1999, the series is competing at the South Florida track in a month other than November.
With the track no longer hosting the championship finale, drivers will face hot and humid conditions Sunday, completing a week that started with the series racing at Atlanta last Sunday and Martinsville on Wednesday.
Here are the details for Sunday’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson will give the command to start engines at 3:44 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 3:56 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:35 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by three-time Grammy Award winner Jon Secada at 3:36 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.
TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for thunderstorms with a high of 84 degrees and a 75% chance of rain at the race’s start.
LAST RACE: Martin Truex Jr. won Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway. Ryan Blaney was second. Brad Keselowski placed third.
LAST RACE AT MIAMI: Kyle Busch won the race and the championship in November. Martin Truex Jr. finished second. Erik Jones placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup
