Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints Saturday’s Xfinity race ‘might be the last one’

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT
Could Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway have been Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s last NASCAR race?

Earnhardt hinted at the possibility after finishing fifth in the race, his first since Darlington late last August.

“I don’t know how many more of these I’ll do,” Earnhardt said after the race. “This might be the last one.

“This ain’t no tease or anything. I’m not trying to be annoying about that. It’s just a lot of commitment and I don’t know. It’s getting to the point where I’ve got to decide whether I’m helping things or I’m not helping the team, can I help the team in other ways.”

Earnhardt’s last NASCAR Cup race was at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November 2017. Since then, he has made three Xfinity Series starts – one each in 2018, 2019 and this year – and has finished fourth, fifth and fifth respectively in those starts.

Earnhardt admitted he was “really, really nervous” coming into the race, which may reflect his future, one that may no longer include him being back behind the wheel in NASCAR’s national series.

“I really enjoy it, I really do, but I think there’s got to be a point to make the change to broadcasting entirely,” Earnhardt said. “But with that said, being in the car I certainly learned a ton that’s going to help me in the booth.

“I just have to think about it. I certainly don’t want to run more (than one Xfinity race a year). One’s plenty and it’s a great series, but we’ll just see how it goes. I guess it’s a tough question to answer and I’m sorry about that.”

Earnhardt admitted he started to get over his nervousness and anxiety leading into Saturday’s race “once I fired the motor and started messing with things inside the car and learning where everything was, and we got rolling around with pace laps and I really felt pretty comfortable at that point. But I worked myself up for the last 72 hours.”

Another thing that Earnhardt has been thinking about a lot lately: he is among 15 nominees (only three will be chosen, along with one Landmark Award winner) for induction to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 – to be announced at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday on NASCAR America on NBCSN.

Earnhardt said he plans to do his weekly “Dale Jr. Download” podcast live to capture the moment if he is chosen for induction.

“Whether we are chosen to go into the Hall of Fame or not,” Earnhardt said, “I’m already honored and think it will be a fun experience to sort of document through our podcast.

“I’ve said this from the start, and really feel it in my heart, everybody on that list belongs in there and it doesn’t seem at this point that there’s one more deserving than the another.

“To that respect, I’m young enough to wait my turn. And there’s a lot of names that are not on that list that need to be on that list. We’re all going to argue that every year.”

Earnhardt was asked about recent events, including NASCAR’s announcement that it will ban display of the Confederate flag at all races and properties.

“I have so much confidence in our leadership,” Earnhardt said. “They were communicating with me throughout the week with their plans and I don’t know that I’ve been more proud of the leadership in our sport than I have been in the last two weeks.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve been commenting and speaking up and
and I’m so glad that the sport is speaking up and the drivers are banding together with their own personal feelings about all this. It makes me feel so good to see a lot of people talking.

“We’ve had a lot of uncertainty with our leadership. There’s been some changes at the top over the last couple years. And now when we get into these moments when our society is looking for change, I love what I’m seeing out of the leadership in our sport to be a part of that change.

“I like what (NASCAR president Steve Phelps) is doing. I think (NASCAR vice president) Steve O’Donnell’s doing a great job, and so I’m so much more confident, I guess, in the direction of our sport with those guys at the helm than I’ve ever been in a long time.”

Sunday’s Xfinity race at Miami: Start time, forecast and more

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
One down, one more to go.

Now that Saturday’s front half of the Xfinity Series weekend doubleheader at Homestead-Miami Speedway is in the books, it’s time to get ready for the second part of the twinbill.

That takes place Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. The scheduled 167-lap race will have added significance as it is the second installment of the four-race Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series.

The four drivers slated that will compete for the Dash 4 Cash – the highest finishing driver earns the $100,000 prize – are last week’s Xfinity race winner at Atlanta, AJ Allmendinger, as well as Atlanta Dash 4 Cash winner Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley.

Allmendinger was not entered in the Dash 4 Cash last week, which is why Gragson won the cash, being the highest finishing Dash contestant with a second-place showing.

Here’s the info for Sunday’s Xfinity race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 12:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 5:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 10 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 11:50 a.m. The invocation will be given at 11:57 a.m. The national anthem will be performed at 11:58 a.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 Laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 12 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees and a 64% percent chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST WEEK’S RACE: AJ Allmendinger won at Atlanta, defeating Noah Gragson and Justin Haley. Allmendinger will not compete in this race, but will take part in Sunday’s race and be one of four drivers in contention for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize for the highest finisher.

LAST RACE AT MIAMI: Harrison Burton got a great restart and led the last two laps to win the first half of the two-race Xfinity doubleheader on Saturday. Austin Cindric finished second, followed by Noah Gragson.

STARTING LINEUP (top 15 from Saturday race inverted): Click here for starting lineup

Sunday’s Cup race at Miami: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongJun 13, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT
For the first time since the Cup Series began racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 1999, the series is competing at the South Florida track in a month other than November.

With the track no longer hosting the championship finale, drivers will face hot and humid conditions Sunday, completing a week that started with the series racing at Atlanta last Sunday and Martinsville on Wednesday.

Here are the details for Sunday’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson will give the command to start engines at 3:44 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 3:56 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:35 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by three-time Grammy Award winner Jon Secada at 3:36 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for thunderstorms with a high of 84 degrees and a 75% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Martin Truex Jr. won Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway. Ryan Blaney was second. Brad Keselowski placed third.

LAST RACE AT MIAMI: Kyle Busch won the race and the championship in November. Martin Truex Jr. finished second. Erik Jones placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Results, standings from Saturday’s Xfinity race at Miami

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
Harrison Burton got a great jump on the final restart and held on for the last two laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Burton becomes the third driver to earn two wins apiece in the first nine races of the season. The others are Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe.

It was the first of a two-race weekend doubleheader for the Xfinity Series. The second half of the twinbill takes place Noon ET Sunday (FS1), also at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Austin Cindric finished second, followed by Noah Gragson, Anthony Alfredo and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Sixth through 10th were Michael Annett, Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain and Riley Herbst.

Click here for results

Gragson overtook Briscoe to assume the lead in the Xfinity Series driver point standings.

Click here for standings

Harrison Burton takes lead with 2 laps to go for Xfinity win in Miami

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT
Harrison Burton led the last two laps, but that was enough to win his second race of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, capturing the first of a two-race weekend doubleheader at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“So much fun, for me especially,” Burton said. “I gave him (Gragson) the lead on the outside early and I think he chose the inside because of that. I knew I couldn’t give it to him again.

“This is such a tight series and everyone is so, so competitive that you kind of have to claw and dig every chance you get. This was one of those times where he kind of got loose and got under him and it was a good race, that’s for sure.”

The 19-year-old Burton, son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton, has now won twice (also won at Fontana) this season and has earned seven top-5 finishes in the first nine races.

Burton overtook Austin Cindric and prior race leader Noah Gragson, who was seeking his third win of the season, but tailed off in the last lap to finish third. Anthony Alfredo finished fourth and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth in his first race since last August’s Xfinity race at Darlington.

Burton becomes the third two-time winner of the season, joining Gragson and Chase Briscoe. The series returns for the second half of the weekend Sunday at Miami.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Sieg

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

Who had a good race: Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his first start since late last August at Darlington, finished fifth.

Who had a bad race: Tommy Joe Martins had high hopes coming into the race, only to suffer a mechanical failure prior to the start of the race. Repairs were made and he finished 31st.

Notable: Chase Briscoe’s race started off disastrous: a piece of ballast fall off his car during the pace laps. After repairs, he rejoined the race six laps down, but was able to make up the laps and was up to sixth place by Lap 132, but hit the wall with 11 laps left and finished seventh. Briscoe’s team will likely face heavy penalties, much like those Denny Hamlin’s team did after a piece of ballast fell off his car prior to the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.

Next race: The Xfinity Series returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway Sunday (12 p.m. ET on FS1) for the second half of the weekend doubleheader.

